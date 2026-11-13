How the World Really Works

A friend of mine, who I’ll call Sam stumbled upon the rulers of the world by accident after his little brother was murdered in a drug deal that went bad in the early 1990s.

Sam wanted to know who killed his brother. Using his training as a Marine, Sam ended up finding out that the CIA was trafficking cocaine into Southern California through March Air Force Base.

He ended up meeting the man in charge of that operation, Bob Nichols, who showed him footage of the “real JFK Assassination”, where the President was killed by the Secret Service agent driving the limo. It freaked Sam out.

Nichols was associated with Michael Riconosciuto, who reprogrammed the PROMIS datamining software that was allegedly used to coordinate 9/11 and which was a forebear of Pegasus, aka Q Cyber Technologies.

As Sam relayed this to me, I told him I was aware of some of it in the 1990s, because I was friends with the late Kenn Thomas, who was the co-author of ‘The Octopus’, which was recently turned into a successful TV series.

It’s wild to think that the lowliest drug pusher is connected to the zenith of world power but it’s true. The CIA-controlled Latin American cocaine cartels are as germane to the Globalists’ control system as the big banks who launder the drug money.

Sam followed the trail to Basel, Switzerland where he met the most nondescript, mundane people ever, who are on “The Committee” and who control the issuance of currency worldwide. Sam told me these people are ancient and they’ve been in control forever and they’re not going anywhere.

However, before the Iran War, Sam was surprised to tell me that it actually looked like Trump might get his way. He said that Trump had negotiated with the Committee for the dollar to remain the world’s reserve currency for the next 250 years. This meant the genocide was canceled, because they didn’t have to worry about the national debt anymore and they could afford to pay out the entitlements.

But more recently, Sam told me he's hearing rumors that Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Todd Blanche, Scott Bessent and Steve Miller are all living under military guard, not because of threats from Iran but from the Deep State. They're being warned not to challenge the Midterm election results or to invoke martial law.

The rumors Sam’s now hearing are that the Deep State is going to frame Trump for allowing Jensen Huang to sell chips to China and he'll be forced to resign. Vance will take over and he’ll end the war against the IRGC and all of these Communist Muslims will be in office. As Sam said, these people are ancient and they’ve been in control forever and they’re not going anywhere.

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I was so struck by how nonchalantly Dick Allgire announced the end of America and advised his audience to profit from this inevitability in the crypto markets, that I looked into his mysterious business partner, “Michael” and found the motherlode of that entire mindset.

The Future Forecasting Group Co-Founder keeps his identity secret and he describes himself as a “Former system-behind-the-system insider”. This interview by Sean Patrick Hazlett on his Through a Glass Darkly podcast sheds some light on him and on the mindset of the secret rulers of the world.

Michael explains to his host that there is a tier of humanity that plans our future and that is synchronizing humans with technology and moving us toward a more technological society.

Above this tier, Michael says there are people in our environment that have a higher purpose, who may be “shapeshifters”.

He says:

“Take a look at the story of Dracula, Graf Dracula. If you were able to change your form from a human form into a bat, what does that mean? If you were Zeus and you could change the shape that you were in from a white bull that captured Europe, the daughter of a king, brought her over the sea, brought her to a different place, not only seduced her but created offspring with her – although she didn’t want it – what does that mean if you can change your body and you have these powers? “So we do have these folks that still live here that have been created. They are not from the ‘other side’. They do not come from a side of the universe where the ‘bad guys’ are. They are part of the system’s design. “Their lust for blood, their lust for voluptuousness is something that was there over all the eons of humanity. Nothing has changed.”

Michael describes these shapshifters as the “gods” to whom the ancients made their sacrifices, known variously as the Elohim, the Annunaki and the pantheons of the ancient world.

He explains the importance of sacrifice:

“The necessity on our planet to move forward always has the sacrifice to destroy the old…the offerings to the gods that you gave, or the Abrahamic story that you need to sacrifice your son, something that is dear to you in order to move forward, and if you’re willing to do so, then you will be given something. “The dynamic here is you ‘pay to play’ You have to give in order to go other places, to reach other mind spaces… “Until you come to the point where you do realize that where humanity comes from – to this day, still guards and guides from a very top-down level how humanity functions – you will never understand and you will always worship the wrong god. You will always think about humanity in a different way and you will be upset with the powerlessness that you might have or you might think you have within the system.

Michael says that the nobility is far from just ceremonial. He notes that the noble houses all claim to descend from one of the 12 Tribes of Israel and that they’re connected to the “Giants” who procreated with humans and have a higher copper content in their blood and slightly different DNA.

Moreover, humanity is their plaything. He says that if an “experiment” is becoming too large (by which he means a human population), sacrifices occur in the form of wars or famines.

He deadpans:

“Other sacrifices are, on a smaller scale, the depopulation of children, for instance. That happened all over South America over the course of the last 60 years, where specifically from the population on the countryside, the children were abducted, they were put in planes, and they were flowing to other places and they were utilized for sacrifices. “That’s the world we live in. And that’s a world that is not decided by governments. But people from governments, from institutions, as well as from businesses, are being sucked into this vortex of power.”

The show host asks Michael how far in advance are these systems planned and who plans them?

Michael replies that resolutions come from two places, one being the civilian side of the United Nations and the other being the Vatican, with the latter having veto power.

Those who are not from the nobility can become “Illumined Ones” if they distinguish themselves academically early on and if they continuously prove that they are problem-solvers and show that they can be of service to the system. That’s what the scholarships and the grants are for.

Michael estimates that 0.0001% of the human population is of the Illuminated, with an additional 0.01% that are in their orbit and who are commanded by them. He says there are roughly 100 people that are really engaged with the development of this planet (“the Committee” that my friend Sam discovered), each having about 1,000 people who are directly involved with them, which makes about 100,000 people who are driving the planet, although most of them don’t know even know it.

He says:

“You find them in lodges as the highest trainers, the Most Worshipful. You find them in orders. You find them as somebody who is a career military person in the Pentagon. Not necessarily the highest-ranking, but they are the career ones. You find them in governments as not the President, so that’s only there for four years. You find them in the people that are career administrators [SES], that are placed in certain places and ministries or departments, when necessary… “The system that we have is an old system. It’s in place for 80 years. It was built specifically and designed for the purpose of navigating the post-World War II nation-state business model, and that business model is ending. It’s ending, because of keeping systems safe, monetary systems is a cyclical design. It’s a temporary design. It is very cyclical.”

The new system that we’re being herded into is one of digital currencies, which will be regulated by the Clarity Act once it passes. Michael says we’ll see an explosion on Wall Street, as this is adopted and new products are created that leverage this new digital world. He predicts the dollar will be completely sucked into digital and the national debt will no longer be an issue, as it becomes absorbed by the digital world.

In short, Michael’s version of the global hierarchy looks very much like the one described in the mysterious document about the Black Nobility and the Global Crime System that I stumbled upon in late 2023.

Apparently, we live in a realm that is lorded over by shapeshifting slime. Can you win against those who control the planet and who claim to be your creator-gods?

We might be about to find out.

For the full podcast and transcript, go → HERE.

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