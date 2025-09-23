James Grundvig of Unrestricted Warfare is back with a secret guest who we'll call "Ex-Marine", a Common Law expert in the financial industry to talk about his crazy backstory about where the US Government got the $3 trillion to bail out the 2008 Global Financial Meltdown and to talk about how when you get down to the brass tacks of our legal and financial systems, money is tangible assets and labor – it is not currency.

Ex-Marine maintains that the US' $37 trillion debt is not money. It's currency and they're getting ready to do a reset on the currency. They racked-up all this currency and they went out and they bought tangible assets with it. He says, "They took our future labor and they inflated it."

The 2008 meltdown was caused by a real estate bubble driven by predatory lending for subprime mortgages, as well as by mortgage-backed securities (MBS), linked to a vast web of derivatives that had collapsed in value.

Starting on September 15, 2008, Lehman Brothers, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch and Bank of America all went under within a 48-hour period and by Wednesday the 17th, AIG was about to go under.

Then, between 9AM to 10AM on Thursday morning, President George Bush and Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson injected $120 billion of liquidity to stop the entire financial system from freezing-up and going into collapse, which would have been the end of many American corporations and the start of bread lines a thousand times longer than those of the 1930s Great Depression.

We now learn from James' secret guest, Ex-Marine how that $3 trillion was "found" by Paulson and Bush, which they used to save the economy – and how this stash foiled this previous attempt by the Globalists to crash the global economy and bring forth Soviet-style Gulag/FEMA camps and the kinds of things that we saw taking shape during the COVID Hoax in the Biden administration.

Ex-Marine says that understanding how this was done is important, in a world where parties are trying to bring us down, after Charlie Kirk's murder.

Ex-Marine explains that in 1997, he was studying law and had a study partner and the questions arose as to what kind of treasuries were on deposit. Do we actually have a TreasuryDirect® account? Is there a trust there, in place?

He says they figured out that the US Attorney General is, in fact, the Common Law Trustee and that the American population – US Citizens – had been converted many decades previously into de facto British Subjects, through the Social Security Treaty and the United States Code, which, in his opinion is the largest trust indenture on the planet.

Going forward, he and his study partner both learned how to revoke Legal Title from the USAG operating as Common Law Trustee and to get themselves and other parties Standing to access their TreasuryDirect® Accounts, that are defined in 31 CFR §363.6.

In 2002, they both sued AG John Ashcroft. Ex-Marine's lawsuit was in Phoenix, Arizona and his study partner's was in Los Angeles, California.

The Ex-Marine got an Entry of Default, with the local US Attorney, claiming that he had not served the AG correctly. He tried to file some motions to reconsider but he didn't have enough legal expertise to continue. The complaint was never answered and there were also no objections to any of the pleadings that are still on file in Phoenix. That case has been sealed, ever since.

However, his study partner in Los Angeles, who we'll call "Claude" actually got a hearing. And at the hearing, the judge told Claude, "Mr So-and-So, I have to dismiss your case because I can't see you."

Claude replied, "Well, Your Honor, I'm standing right here."

And the judge laughed and he said, "Well, Mr So-and-So, I understand that and I'm empathetic to your case. But because of what you did legally, I can't see you anymore. You see, when you revoke legal title from the USAG and the United States District Court system, they no longer have jurisdiction to see you anymore, because there is no more entity or trust, under legislative jurisdiction for the Executive Branch to see you, anymore."

In other words, Claude was given Standing by the LA federal judge!

The years rolled on and they were trying various different ways to figure out how much, in fact, was in the TreasuryDirect® accounts, because the Securities and Exchange Commission wasn't going to openly tell them and Treasury wasn't, either.

Ex-Marine recounts:

"So [Claude] decided to, in May of 2006, to run a test run. And the test run was to put in a set of bonds and he sent them to the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue – not to the Treasury – at 1500 Pennsylvania Avenue. And the bonds were for the purpose of discharging and offsetting the $60 billion of debt for the African Development Fund."

MAP: US Department of the Treasury Annex in relation to the White House.

Ex-Marine explains that the White House and the Treasury and the Annex Building are only a few feet away from each other. He didn't know whether his friend had switched the 5 to a 6 intentionally but he says:

"A month later, the White House published on their website, and they sent him a letter, 'Thank you very much to the private citizen for discharging and offsetting $60 billion of debt for the African Development Fund. Now it's gone from the red to the black.'"

That was confirmation that the bonds would work! So, they continued various different ways of trying to get direct access to the TreasuryDirect® account.

21 months went by, and an associate called and he said, "Claude's lost his mind. You need to call him and talk to him about what he's about to do."

So, Ex-Marine went to meet Claude in LA, where he and his two sons were cranking out $3 trillion in bonds using a Brother printing machine, which were then all filed into the UCC record and THIS is a redacted version of Ex-Marine's copy. This is what page 4 looks like:

IMAGE: Page 4 of 2008 UCC Financing Statement Amendment , recording a $3 trillion offering of bonds printed on a Brother printing machine.

The Filing of the UCC Financing Statement Amendment partially reads:

"For the purpose of engaging in collection on the $3 Trillion Dollars Discharging and Indemnity. Bonds originally offered October 12, 2008, to support the credit of the United States Government for which a standard statuary interest rate of Ten Percent (10%) in the form of USD per annum, is hereby applied for a lack of meaningful response by US Treasury. "Furthermore, Mr Blank, acting as an attorney in fact, is hereby assigned."

Ex-Marine told Claude, "Dude, you know, you're really running a risk here by doing this," but two weeks later, Henry Paulson and George W Bush announced, "We found $3 trillion we didn't know we had."

Ex-Marine thought it had to be somebody else's $3T. It couldn't be Claude's. This couldn't be real!

Their associate, the late Tom Schultz had arranged a meeting on December 22nd, 2008 at the Treasury Annex Building. Ex-Marine was there as counsel for Claude and his two sons and he had his own documents to serve to the US Treasury.

But at the last minute, Tom couldn't make it and the meeting was canceled. They were at the north end of the Treasury Building and were told that if they had anything to file, they were to go to the south end. When they got to the guard gate at the south end, there was a phone. The guard told them to just pick up the phone and speak to the operator if they wanted to talk to somebody.

So, Ex-Marine picked up the phone and two mail clerks came out with a trolley to receive their documents. He had two four-inch binders of documents for clients, regarding TDA Trust Accounts and Claude had one thin file.

One of the mail clerks asked them, "Anything else, Gentlemen?"

That was Reginald Gardner, who knew a lot about what was going on, because he was reponsible for sorting which mail went to which department at the Treasury. Claude showed him his file folder and Ex-Marine describes the scene:

"Reginald Gardner, you can see the eyes about pop out of his head. And he looks at Claude and he looks at me and he looks at the paper and he looks at Claude and he looks at me and looks at the paper and his jaw drops. "And he goes, 'Who are you guys?' "And I go, 'Well, I'm counsel. And this is my client, for he and his two sons that made the deposits,' and we were showing him the documents. "I didn't say anything about $3T. I said, "For the deposits for these bonds. And he goes, 'You guys made these deposits?' And we said, 'Yeah.' "And he says, 'That's what's paying our bills, right now!'

This was in December 2008, three months after the global fnancial meltdown and the bonds they'd printed out on the Brother machine were apparently still funding the US Government!

Ex-Marine continues:

"So, I got alarm bells. I mean, it just became real. I saw the 2006 Report. I saw this 2008 September Report. I saw the bonds. I was there when they printed-out some of them. I'm advising not to do this but I'm going, 'Yeah, technically you could. You don't know what's in the TDA account. You don't know how big that goes.' "And, and they're going, 'Yeah, we got to do this. We got to do this because we're going to crash the economy.' "So, we're talking to him [at the Treasury Annex] and Reginald says, 'Are you guys here to serve subpoenas on Mr Paulson?' "And I'm going, 'Well, no.' I go, 'Are you getting a lot of subpoenas?' "He says, 'Oh, yeah.' He says, 'We're getting subpoenas, left and right to get their piece of the pie.' "And I'm going, 'What do you mean, "their piece of the pie"?' "'Well, everyone wants to get paid off that $3T.' "And he's the one that brought up the $3T, not me and I said, 'So people are making claims to the $3T?' "He goes, 'All the time!' "I go, 'Well, we're not here to sue Mr Paulson. We're here to make sure they're doing alright. And we do have a request for $10 million, to cover expenses for my client and his two associates and for the printing costs and travel and, you know, all the time it took us to generate all that.' "And so, we had to come back later, to give them that bill. But he said he was relieved that we weren't bringing any subpoenas." "And I said, 'What are you using the funds for?' "And that's when he said, 'Well, have you ever heard of TARP?' "And we said 'Troubled Asset Relief Program?' He says, 'Yeah. That's what's paying for TARP.'"

Ex-Marine tells James, "Everyone thinks that clock in New York, that the Money Clock is what we owe them. That's what they owe us!

"And everybody poo-poos this stuff. I'm being careful what I say, here – but we had two, two witnesses – that Janet Yellen already admitted all this, by the way. Janet Yellen admitted that the Future Labor Interest Deposit, under Basel II was a real thing, in a court case that went all the way to the Supreme Court. And her US Attorney from Washington, DC basically admitted what I just said. "And we had a three-star admiral who met with Janet Yellen, a week before she left and admitted all this stuff. So it's not like it's phony-baloney. Remember what I said – currency is something that you can manipulate. It goes up and down, OK? "Money is your car. It's your house. It's the gold and silver coins. It's the labor. Labor is money – the point is, is that there is no debt. The deficit is what they owe us, not what we owe them! "[The US' $37 trillion debt] is not money. It's currency. Now, here's where it gets to be really wacky: So, they're getting ready to do what they call a "Reset", a reset on what? On currency. "So, what do you think they use that currency for? They racked up all this currency and they went out and they bought tangible assets with it. "They took our future labor and they inflated it. And why do you think the crash occurred in 2009? Because remember, that from January 1st, 2008 until the end of the first quarter, 2009, they pulled 40% of the currency out of circulation. "Well, any fool who's ever played the game of Monopoly who – and this is a great game for parents to play with their kids to teach them this – get everybody into debt on the Monopoly table and then go around the table at the bank and pull 40% of the currency out of the game and then, see how long it takes for everyone to foreclose on their property… "So, a year later, I think it was, there was a guy by the name of Pastor Lindsey Williams. And Pastor Lindsey Williams, if the audience doesn't know, was a pastor who in the early 1970s, Bible-banging pastor, lived in Arizona near Phoenix. "And he went to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska and it's kind of a funny story, he decided to save the souls of the oil workers. And the board of directors called him in and they say, 'Do you have any idea how much money you saved us on psychiatrists up here?' "And he goes, 'I have no idea.' And he says, 'Well, you've saved us so much money and so much trouble that we're going to make you an honorary board of director.' "So he could attend all their meetings, you know and it turns out the majority – if not all of the members of that board of directors, up there – at Chevron; were Satanists! Card-carrying Satanists! "And one of them was named Kenneth Fromm [Derr?]. And Kenneth [?], allegedly before he died, he turned Christian because of Pastor Lindsay Williams. "Well, one of the things that [Derr?] disclosed after 2009, after the $3T went in, was he said to Pastor Lindsay Williams, 'Some fool dropped in $3 trillion in September of 2008 and set our plans back at least two years. We were going to crash the economy and bring forth Orwellian, Soviet-style, Gulag camps and the rest of it.' "For the members of the audience, you really got to put on a different set of glasses when you look at this stuff. If you want to understand where we're going, you say to yourself, 'OK, I'm worth $500 billion, I'm a multi billionaire. Which system is going to give me better production, as an industrialist?' "Because the rest of us are running around, we're working our nine-to-five or whatever, getting labor, maybe making some investments here and there. But by and large…most companies, midsize companies, you got a couple hundred employees, they're dealing in the million, multimillion, $100 million range. "These billionaires, if they go Dark Side, they're thinking in terms of 'What's going to give me the best production system?' "So, we tried the Soviet Communist system that just gave them depopulation, OK? We've tried the American system and it's messy. "And my father and my grandfather were World War I, World War II veterans, each. And they both said the same thing. And they said, 'Never count the American people out.' "He said, 'They're lazy as all get-out, if they can get away with it. I mean, they'll watch their Monday night football, drink their six-pack, go out to the movies, have a good time. But if you piss them off, it's game on.' "And I always laughed at the Woke Liberal Leftists, because they've been pushing and pushing and pushing and pushing. And then they killed – they or whoever is pulling the strings, which I think it's pulling the strings – decided to kill Charlie Kirk. "It was over. I'm telling you, I think we're going to look back in a year or two, and that was going to be the Pearl Harbor… "My point was that, whether you live in the United States or you live in a UK [Commonwealth] country, United Kingdom country or any other that has a Western legal structure, where you have something similar or akin to a Constitution – never forget that every constitution – even a communist constitution – is a grantor-trust relationship, where We the People are the Grantors, We the People are the Beneficiaries and you appoint Public Trustees. "I hate the term, 'the government', because it's nefarious. If you start using the term the 'public trustees', that would be more accurate… "You need to look up the term, 'ultra vires', because of what it means when you incorporate an organization. "It's a public utility. It's there for the public good, whether people know it or not. Now, you can have some large companies that go totally private. But especially if you're selling stock, if it's a public utility, it's there for the public good… "The issue here is people need to understand they're in the driver's seat. If they sit back and do nothing, they're letting the public trustees do it. All they got to do is step up. And it doesn't take a lot of stepping-up to do much, to make a change. "OK, the fact that people are demonstrating in the streets is huge. But if you start to change the actual social dynamic and start to tell the public trustees, 'OK, over here, in this particular area.' "For example – and this is not a secret – mainstream medicine. The number of people dropping out of mainstream medicine now is in the tens, if not hundreds of millions of people, because they just don't trust them, anymore. "So they got a market share problem. And I don't think it's recoverable. You know, you're always going to have that 20% to 30%. 'Yeah. Hit me with another another COVID shot. I can't get enough!' But those people are going to die-off, you know. "20% of the United States never took the jab. Another half of the 70% or 80% that took it, they only took one and they don't want to take another one. And the remedy for that stuff is coming out of the closet, finally, people are figuring it out. "There's another component, here that I've made public in my lectures, but I'm going to tell it to people, here now, because you really need to keep this in mind. And this is the really hard pill to swallow, OK? "I sat down with somebody, I'll just say US Navy, very high in the flag level...I think it was 2010. And she was very emphatic. She said, 'You've got to keep in mind that through human history, you've always had a Light Side, Dark Side ratio, percentage relationship and it's always been 45%-55%.' "OK, so it should be, at any time one side or the other, 45%-55% could go 55% on the Dark Side and 45% on the Light Side, OK? Or vice versa. But it's always been that ratio. "In 2000, it was at 70% Dark Side, 30% Light Side. And they – in the history of man – have never seen it get that far out of whack, OK? "So, here comes COVID and the numbers I was told before, and they could be off, but let's just run with the numbers I got. Let's say 70% took the jab and then 30% did not… "If 35% of the 100% took more than two jabs, according to a doctor in Irvine, California, they're going to die. No question, OK? So, you take it out of that 70%. You cut it in half. What do you got? You got 35%. Now, compare 35 to 30. What's the ratio on 100%? "And the ratio comes up 46%-54%. Very interesting. Now, no one from the Dark Side called me on the phone and said, 'Hey, this is what we're doing.' But you can know, Jesus said, 'You will know them by their works.' "So if you look at, from an intelligence analyst perspective, if you just look at the way the enemy is moving, you can see what they're doing, OK? So, it looks like – and remember, the Dark Side needs the Light Side for production. Otherwise, because the Dark Side doesn't produce anything… "So, if they wanted to balance the equation to 45%-55%, and they took half the 70% and they ritually sacrificed them with a synthetic bioweapon and brought it down to 30%, 35%, now, you are back at a 46%-54% percentile range. "So remember, we are the creditors, at the end of the day. The question isn't whether you're a creditor, as a minor US Citizen or a minor UK Commoner, by the way, because it's the same relationship over there. "The question is, do you have Standing to Access? And the parties that issued the $310 billion bonds, they all had Standing, because I did their packages… "The last part, here is interesting, because we've been operating in what's called Basel II. Basel II is Future Labor Interest Deposit. "This is why the numbers on the backside of your Social Security card, a letter with eight digits is called your "Federal Reserve Account Number". And that's what goes on the Federal Reserve notes, OK? "So if you look at the letters, I think it's A through L or A through M. I can't remember the last one. Right. They start in Boston and I think "Foxtrot" is Atlanta, Georgia. "Golf" is Chicago, Illinois, OK? That's what's backing the currency: your Future Labor Interest. "And they started switching to Basel III, if the data I have is correct, in May of 2022, which was an interesting month. "Now, for those of you who have watched 'Splintering Babylon' – and I gave the lecture about the meeting at the Pentagon in the year 2000, they said they had a field manual. They were going to walk lockstep. There wouldn't be a coup. They'll do it by the numbers, peacefully. And that's what you're seeing happen.

VIDEO: 'Splintering Babylon' - Pub. Oct 12, 2024 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

"So, if they switch from Basel II to Basel III, which is in round assets, they also gave you your gun rights back, in a court case in May of 2022 called New York State Rifle Pistol Association vs Bruen. And ever since NYSERPA versus Bruen, the Left has been losing their butt in court on gun cases, ever since. "For me, that was a big indicator. They were going from the corporate democracy, 1871 Corporation. And for those of you who are doubters, you can just read the first paragraph of the case of District of Columbia versus Woodbury, 1890 US Supreme Court case – and by the way, that case references Barnes vs District of Columbia."

James then says to Ex-Marine, "We got President Trump, he did a couple of things, immediately when he came in to 2.0. He had DOGE basically, the same night on the inauguration, go in at middle of the night, go into the bowels of our entire Treasury system, all the computers. And then – holy mackerel – there was, I understand there were 12 computers that did nothing but print money 24 hours a day. And they don't know where that money went. Right?

"There was the Donald Rumsfeld's $2.2 trillion missing on 9/10, the day before 9/11. There's all of this stuff. But USAID was a money-laundering machine operation that was actually used to destroy the Americans, American Republic, right? To prevent it."

Ex-Marine replies, "Well, USAID has been doing their deviltry since the Korean War. I mean, anybody who says anything about the flights in North Vietnam for the strike packages, USAID was getting a report every time they went out, so they could pay, through the Bank of International Settlements for rebuilding North Vietnam, you know? I mean, this is old. That whole USAID – Communist Party International – that's not new."

Then, James says, "And now, President Trump is going to launch the American Sovereign Wealth Fund. And I understand we got zillions of dollars in minerals, right, that are being found out in Wyoming that are, Asheville, North Carolina has got plenty of quartz and other unique elements for future technology. They found helium, tons of helium a couple of years ago in Northeast Arizona, Apache County. I mean, we got much more than we expect. And now, Texas is going to a gold-backed currency next year.

"So I guess, if we crash the old Babylon banking system, there's going to be a reset, like you said, and we're going to have a, what, gold commodity-backed financial system?

Ex-Marine replies, "Yeah, a lot of stuff is happening. We're Basel III, in-ground assets are going to be the rule, not the exception. I know there's a lot of banks right now that are trying to accumulate gold as a basis for what they're doing in the banking world.

"There's a lot of stuff happening, right now between the UK and the United States, on bonding, that no one's talking about. Like Lahaina and Pacific Palisades. A lot of people are saying, for example, that a lot of foreigners are buying up the land. It's not so much foreigners, although they are involved, because I'm also in-house counsel for a bonding company that does some of that stuff – and it's very sad as to what we, the people, let happen in the Palisades. Incredibly sad, that we let these bad people – but remember, at the end of the day, when you step into whatever legal relationship, you are the Creditor, if you're dealing with the government entity and if you're dealing with a Fiscal Agent of the United States, Title 12 United States Code, Section 266, in other words, your local bank – they're all agents of the US Treasury.

"You only have one bank account. You have your bank account at the TreasuryDirect® account at the Treasury. Everything else is a derivative of that account.

"When you go down to the bank to get a loan, they don't have anything to loan you. All they can do is access your TreasuryDirect® account and extend credit and because they have a license, they can charge fees and interest.

"And I always laugh at these credit card bills for law firms to try and collect on credit cards, because they're actually engaged in racketeering, because there's a Collateral Jacket on every single loan. And in the Collateral Jacket, I'll ask people, 'What did you put down for collateral to get that credit card?' And they go, 'Oh, I just gave my name and my Social Security Number.'

"I go, 'Guess what you put in the Collateral Jacket? Your TreasuryDirect® account was the collateral! So you've already paid that loan in advance!'

"And that's what Thomas Bradford Schultz was talking about, why he was filing the 1099s. He was getting cash using the OID, INT, DIB – which I don't recommend people do – and you really can't do it, unless you've got Standing to do it. You've got top get a Revoke and Revest Title to get Standing.

"So, you know, a lot of the stuff I'm talking about; the Minors in the United States – de facto British Subjects and the Bar class – they don't want that public, because their bread-and-butter is all about manipulating equitable title for the Minors. And in my opinion, a Bar Member is just a Minor with a license to represent Minors. That's it, OK?

"So when you switch from Basel II to Basel III, in-ground assets, hopefully, God willing, we're going to go back to a banking system that actually deals with value, and labor will actually have some meaning, again.

"And getting the guns back – not that I'm a gun fan, because I'm not – but they're necessary, you know, like, you know, like a hammer, building a house, a gun is just a high-velocity bore puncher, and you use it for what it's used for. But when they gave us that back in NYSERPA vs Bruen, to me, that was the bell ringer and told me, 'Oh, OK, the US Army is now doing their job, in concert with other parties, and we're going back to a Republic. So that's good! That's good news!'

Then, James asks him if the Great Reset is going to happen this year and he replies:

"I have no idea if they're going to do it, but it would make sense to do it at the end of the fiscal year, which is always the end of September. And always remember something, OK? And that is: Never forget that if Dracula comes to your front door, he will not cross the threshold until you do what? You have to invite him in, OK? You have to voluntarily participate. So, if they come up with the Mark of the Beast, you have to voluntarily take that thing.

"That's why I kept telling people during COVID, you know, 'The Bible says life is in the blood. So taking an mRNA vaccine, you're automatically stepping into the Dark Side. So remember, there's always going to be a Dark Side and there are people around you, that they're going to choose the Dark Side and you have to let them. If you're truly Light Side, you have to let them exercise their Free Will. You cannot violate their Free Will…

"I tell all my clients, 'Get your estate in order, get Standing, convert your estate,' you know, put some gold and silver away for a rainy day, pay your debts, stop playing with the IRS the way you've been doing it. You know, there's a whole other way to deal with the IRS. IRS can be your best friend, if you deal with them properly, OK? And, you know, once you fix that problem, it just goes up from there, OK?

"But remember, these guys've got to have permission to damage you. You know, you got to volunteer into it."

James ends the show, saying, "Now, I know how America was saved, financially back in the Fall of 2008. Stunning story."

Ex-Marine replies, "Yeah. I didn't do it, but I had a front row seat!"