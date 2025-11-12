Juan O Savin has been warning lately about an imminent bond crisis, caused by 20-30 year infrastructure bonds that are coming due for projects that were never built, yet all the money was spent. California’s High Speed Rail is a well-known example but there are countless lesser-known water district and road improvement projects that were supposed to be financed by public bonds but instead, the money was either stolen or used for other things, like financing the invasion of 45 million illegal migrants into the US.

In a previous podcast, Juan explained to Nino Rodriguez why New York City and Los Angeles are going to be hit hardest and how this bond crisis will cause a Near Death Experience (NDE) in these cities, which will be bankrupted and effectively collapse, which he says is necessary, because it will clear out the criminal politicians who have caused this, along with the false narratives they’ve used to cover their crimes.

The question for me remains as to whether these NDEs will ultimately break in a positive way, as Juan suggests or whether they will lead to the very Cloward-Piven collapse that was intended by this graft, leaving the ashes over which Communists, like LA Mayor Karen Bass and NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani would rule.

Juan tells Nino here that this was the actual purpose of Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which has made health insurance unaffordable since day one.

He says, “We cannot sustain where we’re at with the expenses of this Marxist-Communist healthcare plan that they threw in place. It was always intended to destroy America, to break America’s back...It’s unsustainable...And where’s the money going? It’s going to a handful – not thousands, not hundreds – it’s going to, the real number is six, but probably nine to twelve private groups. Insurance companies are owned by a handful of Globalistas, the usual suspects, to feather their nest and it’s sucking all the air out of the rest of the economy, the rest of the government.”

Share

Juan says these local fiscal Near Death Experiences are separate events from the national NDE that he’s been intimating about for years, which he’s suggested may be a massive false flag terror event, potentially involving nuclear weapons that would trigger Continuity of Government operations and would digitally flip control away from Globalist-allied Senior Executive Service, whose members still dominate DHS and FEMA over to Trump-allied NORAD.

As he told Nino last week:

Juan: New York is headed for a horrible situation. They’ve got all these bonds that have been issued within the State, within the City, to do all sorts of stuff that hasn’t actually been done.

Now, Jamie Dimon came out the other day and said that essentially, there’s a bond crisis, a reckoning coming. He doesn’t know if it’s six months or six years... circumstances can push that closer or further away.

New York went through a bankruptcy several decades ago. I’ve been around long enough to remember when that happened. And when they get there, they’re going to have to pick up the phone, their representatives, the Mayor of New York, the Governor of New York, because both of them are going to have to do it. And they’re going to pick up the phone. They’re going to call the President of the United States, and they’re going to ask for help, assistance to bail out New York.

Trump has just told the world that if Mamdani wins, “We’re not giving you any federal funds”...

Once the flow stops, once the music stops, things cascade and it becomes unmanageable, even if the money was going to come, but it’s a week or two or a month later. In the meantime, you’re starving, in the gas station with no money to get home, take care of the kids, pick them up from soccer, do whatever, right? That’s going to be New York. They’re not going to have walk-around money.

And once it’s understood what really happened with the fraud – criminal fraud, by the way – criminal frauds within the bond market, what will happen is nobody will loan them new money, buy their bonds for the next tranche, the next thing that they have in mind...And when that doesn’t work, when people won’t buy their bonds, the market won’t buy their bonds. They’re done...

You’re going to have people having to flee New York to be able to find work that will pay their bills at home because the unions aren’t going to have the construction jobs that they have right now, because nobody’s going to be able to pay them. Those companies are going to be in deep sh¡t. And you’re one of the most populous places on the planet...

And then, property prices go down, because people have to sell their property in a crisis. This has a cascading effect. And both New York and Los Angeles, California are in very, very, very similar situations. And it’s because of the liberal politicians spending money to Outer Space.

Look, California, perfect example. You have a High Speed Rail to Nowhere. It’s never, ever going to be built in our lifetime. Why? Because they...did all the planning around the idea that federal matching money was going to come in.

So California was going to cut a fat hog. They were going to take money from farmers in North and South Dakota, Oklahoma, Nebraska, money from New York taxpayers to fund a railway in California between San Francisco and LA.

And depending on who does the look-see, we’re going to find out that even the fires, Palisades and…Paradise in California, both of those had assistance, so that they could create their high-speed rail to nowhere...

$15 billion has already been spent and not an ounce of rail has been laid. So when that comes unglued, who’s going to pay those bonds? You already have bonds out there, $15 billion that are, that have already been committed and nobody’s going to service those.

What are you going to do to pay off those bonds? Who’s going to be hit up? You’re going to hit up the Feds for the rest of it. You’re going to hit up Trump. Is he going to go along with that? You kidding me? But that’s just one example.

“What about all the water districts, the road improvement, everything else in those areas that was all financed by public bonds. Is the revenue there, in Paradise?...

“California will come back, especially once all of this bullsh¡t washes through...but it’ll take a while. It’ll happen in our lifetime. It could happen pretty quickly but it first has to collapse, OK? It’s gotta go through this. This has got to happen. It’s a Near Death Experience for California. Its own version. And the same for New York. New York is being brought to the brink of not just crime but catastrophe. And they’ve already spent all the money, obligated people to Outer Space. Now, the price has to be paid and they’re in a Come-to-Jesus this moment. And so, you may be Muslim, but you’re going to come to Jesus right there, in New York pretty quickly, with what’s about to happen. Seriously...

Nino: What else do we have to look forward to? When is this a Black Swan type of event going to happen? When do you think they’re going to pull the plug on everything, Juan? I mean, a lot of people have been waiting on that. They’re like, “Oh, you’ve been saying this every October, Every year, it’s the same thing. The Black Swan event, it’s not going to happen!” Is it going to happen? When are we looking at this at going down? When is the house of cards going to come down with the financial institutions? And when are they going to pull the plug? Is it going to go down like that?

Juan: It’s already happening, in reality, Nino. It’s not going to happen, it is happening. And people don’t want to recognize that it’s happening. It’s the frog-boiling-in-the-pot type of thing. Are you looking for one catastrophic, huge monster? Are you looking for a whole bunch of things that are smaller, that cumulatively represent the wipe-out?..

There’s something going on, right now that will become public, probably be many long months before it’s out there, but it’s coming, where a bunch of groups, different ones raced to spend money before Trump got into office. And then, even after he got into office, they raced and tried to continue to get that money spent before it got pulled back from the Feds and they committed a lot of crimes on the way. Oh my gosh! Drama is afoot! It’s going to be epic!