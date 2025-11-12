Forbidden.News

Alamo Dude
7h

Nothing of course is 100% guaranteed. But look at the ObamaNation threat to start a race war. To intimidate Cryin’ Ryan into Obummber Don’t Care. We got the BLM fizzle. The Tariff scare. Iran scare. Etc.

There will be some pain short term for some agendas. But most likely not Mad Max style. Just a shift.

Now, why do they still allow White American Cheese? So racist. And adding chili peppers spice is cultural appropriation!

Tirion
6h

Yes, there are thirty-eight trillion reasons why the US (and the rest of the planet) are heading for financial collapse. The current financial system reached the limit of its capacity to borrow in 2008 and has been on life support ever since. All the major currencies globally are in debt traps, from which there is no escape. A day of reckoning is indeed coming and it may very well be imminent.

The problem is so big and with all the major economies in crisis simultaneously, not even the IMF can save the situation this time.

We all need to get out of the current system, which means getting out of debt (sadly easier said than done) and into an asset which is not exposed to counter-party risk: in a word, bullion (in your own possession).

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=alasdair+macleod

