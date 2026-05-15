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NachoPillow's avatar
NachoPillow
3h

"Juan says that people like John Brennan, James Comey and others are about to be arrested and that 80% of the population needs to approve of this, in order to avoid a civil war," ..I'll believe it when I see it ... and I don't think you need 80% to approve (about 40% won't care or know what's going on). Getting rid of Medicare fraud, election fraud, daycare fraud, social security fraud, etc. goes a long way towards reducing the possibility of a civil war when protestors aren't paid.

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PattyB's avatar
PattyB
4h

I do not trust anyone that is allowing dangerous chemicals to be sprayed on us daily.

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