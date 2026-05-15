Juan O Savin and author Ian Trottier join Nino Rodriguez to talk about current and imminent events.

Juan says that people like John Brennan, James Comey and others are about to be arrested and that 80% of the population needs to approve of this, in order to avoid a civil war, something that has been a main concern of the Trump Operation over the past decade.

Juan doesn’t anticipate all-out war, like what happened in the US during the 1860s but he thinks that we could easily see an escalation of 5th Generation Warfare from Blue States, along the lines of what we’ve seen in Colorado, where the Governor refused to honor a Presidential Pardon.

He says Globalist groups tag-team each other and they feed the revolving door between private sector groups, like the Council on Foreign Relations and the Atlantic Council, cranking-out soldiers into the public sector via Senior Executive Service, who get seeded throughout the government.

It had gotten to the point where the US Government was completely infiltrated with employees who wanted to overthrow the US, which is what we saw during COVID and what we continue to see with the Communist mayors and judges who aid and abet a criminal invasion of our country, etc, etc.

Juan says the British Monarchy has also been co-opted by these Globalist-Financialists, as has China. This decades-long infiltration of the government and its concomitant election theft operation has been ocurring all over the world, which has become more visible lately, in places like Brazil, Romania, Georgia and South Korea.

Brazil even had their own J6 Fedsurrection, the 8 January Brasília attacks, which was a mirror image of J6. This is how you definitely know that J6 was a fake, scripted Deep State Fedsurrection.

IMAGE: Invasion of the National Congress building in Brasília on January 8, 2023 .

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Everything that’s been done to former President Bolsonaro was also done to President Trump. In Brazil, this script has been more successful and it has advanced further, which is why Bolsonaro is currently imprisoned.

Juan says there is a counter operation to defeat the Globalists and it was they who invited Trump to run. They’ve been working behind the scenes and they’ve come up with the plan and they’ve been eliminating potential threats and false flags as much as they can.

The counter operation has helped to produce the material witnesses currently testifying before grand juries and who’ve met with DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s staff and who’ve met with hundreds of extended staff at the DHS, saying that they were personally responsible for overturning elections in 71 countries, including the United States.

The counter operation has infiltrated the Globalists, such that you might not always know when somebody is a Good Guy. Juan cites as an example Admiral Michael Rogers, who met with then President-Elect Trump in New York City on November 17th, 2016 to let him know that he was being spied-on by the Globalists. The following day, Trump and his staff to re-located to Bedminster, NJ.

Juan says:

“You would have thought [Rogers] was a Bad Guy. He got to the head of NSA and not an easy thing to do, arguably the most powerful position, second to the presidency on the planet, the biggest intelligence-gathering agency on the planet. “And yet, he when he broke to the side of Trump, he showed his true alliance; affiliations and gave critical information, not just to Trump, but to the country. “He had to play the game, all the way along. There’s other people that have had to play the game. And even actions. You could argue maybe that a Brennan or a Comey or other people were in some kind of a deep cover operation to expose some of the other players. Well, it’ll come out and they won’t have been who they would like you to believe… “That’s what this moment in time is about. Everybody gets to kind of get revealed for who they really, truly are.

Juan says the counter operation, itself been infiltrated:

“I’ve seen a certain person inside the Trump operations…for all the world, just the greatest guy…and really speaking truth about stuff going on, especially out of England. Yet, I know he’s a paid operative. A thousand percent… “Over time, that will get exposed. It will not be unknown into the media. And there’s going to be some embarrassment over that, I believe, by all the parties involved. It’s all going to come out.”

You will know them by their fruits. It’s very simple. As I’ve been saying for the past couple of months, everybody doom-fagging about Trump may as well be Globalist asset. When you see Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens, etc you’re basically looking at Klaus Schwab.

Juan chides those in Nino’s audience who’ve been “a little bit too ready to dump Trump at the drop of a hat” but that as more is revealed, it will become less easy to be persuaded that Trump has somehow “lost his way”.

[FULL VIDEO & TRANSCRIPT HERE]