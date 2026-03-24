Interesting Times

Until I watched this episode of Tommy’s Podcast, I was fuming about Joe Kent’s resignation and his apparent sabotage of the Trump administration. As far I was concerned, Kent may as well have been another Elissa Slotkin.

George Webb has been creating these very detailed and derogatory Substack posts and podcasts about how Joe Kent was a CIA officer, as part of the Timber Sycamore operation and how during 8 of his 11 deployments, he was arming ISIS and al-Nusrah and working for David Petraeus as essentially an operative for KKR.

Webb implied that Joe Kent is part of the same nefarious group that was running guns to Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and overthrowing Ukraine and involved in Iran nuclear deal. He also claimed that Kent worked with the subversives in our government to set up the J6 Fedsurrection and that he was Candace Owens’ intel source for her many Charlie Kirk-related smear campaigns.

Webb’s associate, retired Ohio State Investigator, Harry “the Greek” Manitidis at Naked Truth News reported that the Department of Justice was preparing espionage charges against Joe Kent and that there would be a Grand Jury presentation seeking Joe’s indictment today at 9AM before Presiding Judge Trevor N McFadden.

Reportedly, the Case Number is 1:26-cr-00142-TNM and the case alleges that Kent used FBI Washington Field Office Chief Division Counsel, Allison Lawter as a legal liaison to funnel classified memos to podcasters and journalists.

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Manitidis wrote that Lawter was being held without bond at the Federal Pre-Trial Detention Center in Alexandria VA, with her assets frozen and with restricted visitation rights.

Webb described Lawter’s operation a privatized version of a Weaponization of the Federal Government known as the Arctic Frost investigation to wiretap and conduct lawfare against Trump supporters. Some details from Harry’s March 22nd report have since been removed, including:

• Lawter led a criminal conspiracy to extort senators to change their votes on pending legislation.

• For 3 years, Lawter’s rogue cell created a fake “Shadow Bureau” within the FBI’s Office of General Counsel (OGC).

• Later operated a private, taxpayer-funded intelligence agency deisgned to manipulate and control the votes of US Senators.

• At the time of Lawter’s arrest on Friday, she was still receiving data feeds at her $5.4 million “Ghost House” on Spring Hills Rd in McLean, VA, streaming from the phones of the following 5 senators:

Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Manitides ended his report asking whether there is enough evidence for the Grand Jury to indict Joe Kent today?

Needless to say, I was even less pleased with Kent after consuming the above information but I changed my mind after watching this episode of Tommy’s Podcast, in which the three Air Force commanders discuss his resignation and describe their reasons for strongly supporting him. Then, Kent makes a surpise appearance on the show!

I’m open to the idea that Kent’s resignation may be an operation to expose the role of Israel in US foreign policy, whereby Kent can take the heat for this exposure and leave Secretary of State Rubio and President Trump relatively unscathed. Note that in his resignation letter, Kent basically highlighted what both Rubio and Trump had previously said; that Israel had forced their hand to join their bombing campaign at this time.

Donald Trump did not need this war with Iran. Following his administration’s epic smackdown of the demented Davosians and his triumphant State of the Union Address, Trump’s polling was high. The last thing he needed was to torpedo himself before the Midterm elections.

General Blaine Holt and Colonel Roxane Towner-Watkins think it’s possible that the administration is allowing seditious members of the Government to repeatedly demonstrate their insurgency, in order to justify a declaration of martial law.

As Holt says:

“Let me throw some variables at you and ask you, you’re the Commander-in-Chief, how you would handle this? OK: You have 366,000 sealed indictments. You’ve got all these things that have happened, going back to the Fauci murder of millions of Americans and millions of people around the world. “Pull that string all the way to today, all the lawfare, all the Hillary crap, the Russiagate, the stolen elections, all of it. Even in Pam Bondi’s own words, when she has them, is that if we were to prosecute all the Epstein crap, 98% of the government would come down or the government would be incapacitated. “I guess Assange had said 98% of the government would come down. So if you’re going to round them all up, if you’re going to do this roundup, and by the way, you have to, because if not, you’re going to face impeachment after the Midterms are over, I guarantee it. “Now, you’re the Commander-in-Chief. What is the process that you’re going to use to go get this done, knowing that most of the agencies are modeled, ripped with Deep Staters that are at a treasonous level against their country? How would you go about that if that was your task today, to go get them?… “So if I was the Bad Guys, and you started down that path with me, and you pulled out all the receipts, and you immediately started prosecuting cases, and you started pulling all this stuff together, every Clown Boy, sharp-edged Ivy Leaguer criminal defense attorney is going to come out of the woodwork. And they’re going to be backed-up by these overtime-booked Article II judges, like Boasberg and others that are going to be very, very sympathetic to those criminal defense attorneys. And the game that they’re going to play is not a game of, ‘I’m going to get all these guys off the hook right away and these cases are now done and gone and behind us.’ “The game that they would play in that case is ‘I’m going to play the lawfare shot clock, I’m going to slow all these things down, I’m going to gum-up the works. And I will make it so that the bandwidth to get with what needs to be done, if we’re going to right the ship impossible by the Midterms.’ “And then, by that time, by July 15, going into the Midterms, anything you do judicially at that point in time will just be simply branded, ‘You’re just using the law abusively to attack your enemies.’ “So, this is where I get to as to why they kept their powder dry and why they kept everything pretty much sealed, except for embarrassing a few folks like Obama, Comey, Brennan, those types of folks. “And you can argue it with me, but now that we’re this close to July 15, I think the President is going to declare that the government is incapacitated. And I also think that the Joe Kent resignation is a first in a many, many series of events to get to that place. But I could be entirely wrong. “I just think if you’re going to get it done, at this point in time, it’s going to get turned over to the Military, it’s going to be on a tribunal basis. And the only evidence that I have to back that up is the fact that just go on sam.gov and look at all the contracts that went into all those expansions of courtrooms, cells, and all that stuff at Gitmo. So that’s where I’m at.”

[This video is transcribed at this link, which may be wonky. I’m in the middle of building a new website]