Is Europe the Real Enemy of America?

Globalist members of the EU and NATO are meeting in the White House today with President Trump, including Ursula von der Leyen, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Mark Rutte, along with their puppet, Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss a peace deal for the war they lost.

Last Thursday, the Europeans appeared intent on sabotaging the Friday Alaska peace talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, with NATO/Ukraine launching drone attacks deep within the Russian interior.

Late on Sunday evening, Zelenskyy tweeted that he'd arrived in DC, stating that he was unwilling to give up any land, and he wants to "force Russia into a real peace."

IMAGE: Zelenskyy tweet from Aug 17, 2025.

Ukraine has been steadily bombing and killing their own ethnic Russian civilian citizens in the Donbas provinces since 2014 and they say they want to keep these territories? With whose army? With whose money? On what planet?

The Globalist gangsters controlling the Ukrainian regime are sick and Leo Zagami raises important questions about the US' continued alliance with them.

The EU and UK continue escalating the repression of their people with outrageous censorship and the criminalization of legitimate opposition politicians, as seen with Romanian Presidential front-runner, Călin Georgescu and with French Presidential front-runner Marine Le Pen.

Leo says:

"It's quite interesting, that all this lack of democracy goes in line with what the Nazi party was doing, because that's what they are: They are the Fourth Reich. And I explained this, very much in Volume 7 of my Confessions, because this book is about the occult roots of the Great Reset. "It's about the Nazis that helped the family of Klaus Schwab that created Davos. Davos, which is a very important base for these Globalists, aside from the Bilderberg Club… "The whole Ukrainian-Russian conflict had not yet expanded to what we have now, with the Special Operation of Vladimir Putin. "And then later on, of course, I also explained in Volume 9, how Ukraine has been chosen to become some kind of digital playground for the future. This is another important element. So you see, the problem, here is really to understand that we cannot trust the Europeans, anymore."

As for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who will also be in attendance at the White House today, Leo says that if you think she is a true Center-Right or Conservative figure, you are wrong. He elaborates:

"Giorgia Meloni is a compromised individual that has built this party, which simply goes along with what the Freemasons and the Jesuits want in Italy. And she will never do anything the Vatican doesn't want her to do. She goes regularly to mass to the Vatican and bows down to the Jesuits. Giorgia Meloni is a fraud."

In Volume 12 of his 'Confessions of an Illuminati' book series, Leo demonstrates how the Jesuits are at the very foundation of the Bilderbergers and of the European Union.

He regards the leaders of Western Europe to be the real enemies of America, including Great Britain, the Freemasons, the Illuminati, the Jesuits, with an emphasis on the latter. From his point of view, the Jesuits are the ultimate Deep State.

Leo Lyon Zagami's strong opinions are informed by his background as a child of the Black Nobility on both sides of his family. Leo's maternal grandfather, Henry Lyon Young was a cousin of the Queen Elizabeth's mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. His paternal grandfather, Leopoldo Zagami was a Sicilian politician who married into the aristocratic Gregorio Family, whose ancestor, Leopoldo received the title of Marquis of Squillace (marqués de Esquilache) in 1755 from Spain's King Charles III, of whom he was the right hand man for decades, serving in key ministerial positions within the Kingdom and Naples and within the Spanish Empire. Two of Leopoldo's sons became Italian cardinals (i.e., "Princes of the Church").

Due to the milieu in which he was raised, Leo became a 33º Freemason and a senior member of the infamous P2 Lodge, where he was being groomed to succeed Licio Gelli.

However, he became disgusted with their anti-human agenda and with their Satanic rituals and he quit. In 2015, Leo went public with the release of first book in his 'Confessions of an Illuminati' series and he suffered a great deal of persecution. A few years ago, he fled Europe to Southern California and he became a US Citizen.

Leo continues:

"The fact is that Europe is the real enemy. Russia is not a real enemy. To a certain extent, even China is less of a threat than Europe, because the European threat is more insidious... "Germany is in a big mess, economically speaking, without the fossil fuels coming from Russia, both gas and oil. They have entered a crisis that is of immense proportions, that is basically risking to bring down the whole of the European Union, economically. "Germany, the only solution they have is to transform their factories that they used to make great cars into factories to make weapons against Russia. That is what is happening, here... "The problem is that we continue to send money and weapons to Ukraine. I understand that the Military Industrial Complex wants to continue financing this idiotic war, but at the same time, we should instead abandon Europe, go into business with Russia. "And I know the roots of many Americans, like myself, are in Europe...I tried to make a difference and I was punished severely. I was arrested, persecuted, tortured, locked-up. I mean, [my wife] Christy was with me, so she saw it with her own eyes... "This world is ruled by gangsters...I'm not portraying Trump as the "Savior of Saviors". I'm not saying that you can put Trump on the same level of Barack Obama, Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or Hillary Clinton."

The Illuminati-Jesuit-Nazi Black Nobility that controls the Deep States of the EU, UK and US are the enemies of humanity and they are particularly inimical to the human and civil rights enshrined in the US Constitution.

Europeans do not share the values of the US Constitution with Americans. They've been taught to belittle these ideals.

The Globalist leaders of Europe appear to be offering-up their 450 million citizens on a sacrificial pyre and they're desperate to drag the US into that fire, as well.

We will not let them.

[I cut out about 15 minutes from the original. Full transcript is HERE].