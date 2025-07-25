Shaun Attwood is joined by James Martinez, the last living original MKULTRA whistleblower, who served on the Board of Advisors for the Freedom of Thought Foundation in 1994, alongside Colonel Thomas Bearden, Colonel Fletcher Prouty and 'Operation Mind Control' author, Walter Bowart.

He says their work at the Freedom of Thought Foundation has been to educate the public and to get them ready for what they're about to deal with right now, which he describes as, "An Extinction Level Event, of the likes of nothing we've ever understood or dealt with, before...I'm talking about the end of your normal, organic, cognitive liberty perceptual process."

He continues, "We're in a huge, monolithic crisis situation. Everybody is completely, totally misdirected and all the media environments have to deal with what's relevant versus what you're seeing. And the whole world is concerned about the 'pedophiles' and 'Epstein' and all that. And if you were to calibrate what's the most important thing going on, it's never what you're seeing and it's never what's discussed...

"So it was suggested and encouraged by people that I'm working with that are in the Brain Computer Interface world, to prepare the public to essentially, maybe for the first time for some, to reclaim their right to exist, reclaim their right to free thought, reclaim the right for their own management and technology and cognition processing, to claim their right as co-creators of God, to claim their right to be here.

"If you're here, you're supposed to be here, by design. And this is, essentially a pep talk and a way of informing the public through your medium here, in a space here – cyberspace – to make their declarations with the courts and with the elected employees that are aiding and abetting this process, right now...

"I've already made declarations in the United States, in the County Recorders Office, and with the UCC [Uniform Commercial Code] about the Declaration of my own Neurocognitive Rights, because of what's going on...

Shaun asks James about his background and he replies that he helped expose an aspect of the MKULTRA project having to do with the faking of "alien abductions" on US civilians during the 1980s and 1990s, which was the subject of the book, 'MILABS: Military Mind Control and Alien Abduction'.

James says alien abductions were being faked to cover up the real ones and he says that similarly, Project Bluebeam is a planned fake alien invasion to cover-up the real one, saying, "And the real one's already underway, because it's already happened. Because people already know – and many people do – that they're already walking on the ground. And they've already intermixed with society. So Bluebeam, that was the fake alien invasion to cover up the real one. Create a fake one, "Keep everybody looking that way while we invade this way. So, I don't like these Disclosure groups...and I don't agree with how it's going or what Greer is saying about it, actually."

In the early 1990s, James worked on UFO Disclosure with Bob Guccione and Omni magazine, which is what gives him a perspective on the US Government's current Disclosure rollout, which he considers to be bogus, saying, "Because, if there was actual, real Disclosure, they would disclose and people would just show the aliens; that it would be done with. But that's not what's happening. It's a very engineered and I know all the people involved, and I don't agree with the way it's being done, at all and I know why it's being done this way."

James says the reason for the fake alien abductions was because many contactees experienced increase in IQ, enhanced human perception, change in physical biology, etc.

Marianne Shenefield was one such case. She had been blind but she developed enhanced cognition and she was able to "see" following her abduction experience. She became a protégé of parapsychology researcher, Dr Andrija Puharich and later, James became her protégé for about 10 years.

Together, Marianne and James investigated the fake abduction phenomenon using her remote viewing techniques and abilities, which allowed them to see that the abductors were using robotics, drugs and advanced forms of hypnosis to control the alien abduction narrative behind the scenes.

James tells Shaun:

They were using technology that they discovered post-World War II in the United States via the Tavistock Institute, how to install memory, how to distort memory, how to erase memory called "Screen and Scramble", derived from early shock therapy that that utilizes electricity and certain frequencies applied to the brain while the subject is either in a trance state or unconscious. And this has been illustrated in movies for years. 'The Bourne Supremacy' was one of them. That whole franchise was built on basically what I did, which is basically essentially coming out and talking about how this process works and what they've been doing... Walter Bowart really laid the foundation down and took the bullet for everybody, because after he finished writing that book, it ended his career. And we spent enormous time behind the scenes setting up what was – today it's going to be resurrected – the Freedom of Thought Foundation. We knew the end goals of all of this was going to be to end your free will, end your identity, end your standard pattern recognition, which allows you to create an identity that's yours by choice and your own evolution and your own spirituality.

James makes the very interesting point, that we've all heard about Trauma-Based Mind Control, which systematically causes Dissociative Identity Disorder by compartmentalizing the mind and how this process is modeled on the 1947 National Security Act's secrecy system of compartmentalization, which has been key to the dismantling of the United States.

He says, "It was this neuroscience that shaped the culture and the Powers That Be in the United States. That's how they did it."

Psychotronic and electromagnetic weapons have since become more sophisticated and Catherine Herridge has recently done work to advocate for Federal Employee victims of Havana Syndrome – which James suggests may soon be everyone.

He says:

The reason I came up to do this thing with you is to announce the Brain Computer Interface and what we're about to face. And it is related to Havana Syndrome. And there was the first lawsuit in history regarding this whole thing was filed in Texas by an attorney named Ana Toledo. It was the first lawsuit filed ever, which made claims against Neurostrike weapons being used against civilians. These are Neurostrike, meaning "weapons against the brain and nervous system"...basically, soft kill weapons that would utilize damage to the person and fracture their personality, memory, and then they die slowly... So when RFK Jr. was running for President...I was asked by one of the top researchers to hand-deliver information to him about that, because he's one of the very few people in the world that has any idea how these systems and the level of technology that we're at right now, in terms of warfare. Because, you know, when people look at warfare, they think it's ships, airplanes, bullets, and tanks. And that is completely obsolete. That's just for business. If you want to do warfare, that's the really Old School method. There's a lot easier methods to control and kill people than these methods. That's all for show. All the battleships, all that stuff is completely obsolete. And that's not even the Tier One level of weapons that we have. It's just a joke, but it's just for the public to see.

The most well-known Brain-Computer Interface is Elon Musk's Neuralink, so it may be surprising to hear James say that Elon isn't even considered to be a real player in that world. He says the real players are BlackRock, DARPA and the Chinese government.

James echoes Sabrina Wallace when he adds that you don't need to chip the brain to control thought or cognition. That's old technology.

James is emphatic: