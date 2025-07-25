Is MK ULTRA Worldwide? James Martinez
VIDEO: "Is MK ULTRA Worldwide? James Martinez" - Pub. July 25, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Shaun Attwood is joined by James Martinez, the last living original MKULTRA whistleblower, who served on the Board of Advisors for the Freedom of Thought Foundation in 1994, alongside Colonel Thomas Bearden, Colonel Fletcher Prouty and 'Operation Mind Control' author, Walter Bowart.
He says their work at the Freedom of Thought Foundation has been to educate the public and to get them ready for what they're about to deal with right now, which he describes as, "An Extinction Level Event, of the likes of nothing we've ever understood or dealt with, before...I'm talking about the end of your normal, organic, cognitive liberty perceptual process."
He continues, "We're in a huge, monolithic crisis situation. Everybody is completely, totally misdirected and all the media environments have to deal with what's relevant versus what you're seeing. And the whole world is concerned about the 'pedophiles' and 'Epstein' and all that. And if you were to calibrate what's the most important thing going on, it's never what you're seeing and it's never what's discussed...
"So it was suggested and encouraged by people that I'm working with that are in the Brain Computer Interface world, to prepare the public to essentially, maybe for the first time for some, to reclaim their right to exist, reclaim their right to free thought, reclaim the right for their own management and technology and cognition processing, to claim their right as co-creators of God, to claim their right to be here.
"If you're here, you're supposed to be here, by design. And this is, essentially a pep talk and a way of informing the public through your medium here, in a space here – cyberspace – to make their declarations with the courts and with the elected employees that are aiding and abetting this process, right now...
"I've already made declarations in the United States, in the County Recorders Office, and with the UCC [Uniform Commercial Code] about the Declaration of my own Neurocognitive Rights, because of what's going on...
Shaun asks James about his background and he replies that he helped expose an aspect of the MKULTRA project having to do with the faking of "alien abductions" on US civilians during the 1980s and 1990s, which was the subject of the book, 'MILABS: Military Mind Control and Alien Abduction'.
James says alien abductions were being faked to cover up the real ones and he says that similarly, Project Bluebeam is a planned fake alien invasion to cover-up the real one, saying, "And the real one's already underway, because it's already happened. Because people already know – and many people do – that they're already walking on the ground. And they've already intermixed with society. So Bluebeam, that was the fake alien invasion to cover up the real one. Create a fake one, "Keep everybody looking that way while we invade this way. So, I don't like these Disclosure groups...and I don't agree with how it's going or what Greer is saying about it, actually."
In the early 1990s, James worked on UFO Disclosure with Bob Guccione and Omni magazine, which is what gives him a perspective on the US Government's current Disclosure rollout, which he considers to be bogus, saying, "Because, if there was actual, real Disclosure, they would disclose and people would just show the aliens; that it would be done with. But that's not what's happening. It's a very engineered and I know all the people involved, and I don't agree with the way it's being done, at all and I know why it's being done this way."
James says the reason for the fake alien abductions was because many contactees experienced increase in IQ, enhanced human perception, change in physical biology, etc.
Marianne Shenefield was one such case. She had been blind but she developed enhanced cognition and she was able to "see" following her abduction experience. She became a protégé of parapsychology researcher, Dr Andrija Puharich and later, James became her protégé for about 10 years.
Together, Marianne and James investigated the fake abduction phenomenon using her remote viewing techniques and abilities, which allowed them to see that the abductors were using robotics, drugs and advanced forms of hypnosis to control the alien abduction narrative behind the scenes.
James tells Shaun:
They were using technology that they discovered post-World War II in the United States via the Tavistock Institute, how to install memory, how to distort memory, how to erase memory called "Screen and Scramble", derived from early shock therapy that that utilizes electricity and certain frequencies applied to the brain while the subject is either in a trance state or unconscious.
And this has been illustrated in movies for years. 'The Bourne Supremacy' was one of them. That whole franchise was built on basically what I did, which is basically essentially coming out and talking about how this process works and what they've been doing...
Walter Bowart really laid the foundation down and took the bullet for everybody, because after he finished writing that book, it ended his career. And we spent enormous time behind the scenes setting up what was – today it's going to be resurrected – the Freedom of Thought Foundation.
We knew the end goals of all of this was going to be to end your free will, end your identity, end your standard pattern recognition, which allows you to create an identity that's yours by choice and your own evolution and your own spirituality.
James makes the very interesting point, that we've all heard about Trauma-Based Mind Control, which systematically causes Dissociative Identity Disorder by compartmentalizing the mind and how this process is modeled on the 1947 National Security Act's secrecy system of compartmentalization, which has been key to the dismantling of the United States.
He says, "It was this neuroscience that shaped the culture and the Powers That Be in the United States. That's how they did it."
Psychotronic and electromagnetic weapons have since become more sophisticated and Catherine Herridge has recently done work to advocate for Federal Employee victims of Havana Syndrome – which James suggests may soon be everyone.
He says:
The reason I came up to do this thing with you is to announce the Brain Computer Interface and what we're about to face. And it is related to Havana Syndrome.
And there was the first lawsuit in history regarding this whole thing was filed in Texas by an attorney named Ana Toledo. It was the first lawsuit filed ever, which made claims against Neurostrike weapons being used against civilians. These are Neurostrike, meaning "weapons against the brain and nervous system"...basically, soft kill weapons that would utilize damage to the person and fracture their personality, memory, and then they die slowly...
So when RFK Jr. was running for President...I was asked by one of the top researchers to hand-deliver information to him about that, because he's one of the very few people in the world that has any idea how these systems and the level of technology that we're at right now, in terms of warfare.
Because, you know, when people look at warfare, they think it's ships, airplanes, bullets, and tanks. And that is completely obsolete. That's just for business.
If you want to do warfare, that's the really Old School method.
There's a lot easier methods to control and kill people than these methods. That's all for show. All the battleships, all that stuff is completely obsolete. And that's not even the Tier One level of weapons that we have. It's just a joke, but it's just for the public to see.
The most well-known Brain-Computer Interface is Elon Musk's Neuralink, so it may be surprising to hear James say that Elon isn't even considered to be a real player in that world. He says the real players are BlackRock, DARPA and the Chinese government.
James echoes Sabrina Wallace when he adds that you don't need to chip the brain to control thought or cognition. That's old technology.
James is emphatic:
Nobody can be a spectator anymore. If you are, you're finished. You're done. You won't be running your brain or your own thoughts or your life.
You're going to be hodge-podged into a 15-minute city. You'll be eating all their foods, and you'll die slowly, not quickly, with what they've done...It's an absolute, total mess, what they've done to us and how they've done it and why they've done it. We're at a position now, where people, they need to stand up for their cognitive rights and their right for their own existence, literally.
That's where we're at, because what the World Economic Forum is doing is they're making these declarations about ending humanity in its current form and putting it into a silicon-based life form, which we're kind of almost already there. That's the issue. That's everything.
It's everything. Trust me when I tell you, after everything I've been through and what I know, that's where it's at. That's the High Ground of the whole thing...
This is our great moment in history right now. I'm telling you because I'm the chief advisor for the Brain Computer Interface for the US. This is the BCI group that heads up what's called insights, incits.org. This is the international division of all the countries that are deciding what the rules, standards and technologies are going to be for the Brain Computer Interface. None of them are elected.
You don't know any of their names. They're making all these decisions to determine public policy. Our governments and everybody that you know in government, they're not telling you anything. Why? Because most of them are not informed and they don't know sh¡t about what's going on at all. At all. At all!...
Everything is going to begin and end in a court of law. People need to start making their Neurocognitive Rights and Declarations in the County Recorder's Office. They need to be doing it with the UCC. They're already doing that in the United States. I've already done it.
Other people are starting to do it, already. There's going to be the biggest change in world history will be happening and decided by the World Court and all the highest courts in all the lands. Because they're all the lawyers and everything that are already getting ready and suited around to get in on this event by acting as if they're experts in law or neural law, when there is no grounds for any of that.
It's already happening right now. So part of this is you, Shaun, you, your audience, you're – everybody – taking your godhead back and stop hiring an attorney to represent you before the court, which is basically entering the temple of God. That's what it is.
So you, an individual need to go in and make these declarations in your own handwriting, in your own individuality and sign off these things and then file them. Because what they're doing is they're going to use the concept of "voluntary compliance", which is how the Dark Side gets you to participate in all the sh¡t that they put out for you.
They don't give you full disclosure of what's going on. They give you partial disclosure. Like when you go sign a credit card agreement, nobody understands any of that. I know, because I've been in the courts, no judge, no attorney can understand any of that. They can be about 50 pages of words. Nobody reads that. Nobody understands it. Nobody can clarify what is. Everything is contract law. That means you are responsible for the understanding and the decisions that you make.
So you need to put your attorneys aside and you need to go in and make these declarations in court amongst yourselves. It's very important, because if you don't do it first, you won't know that it's happened to you – that these systems have invaded your nervous system, already!
That's how serious it is. And it has because they're using nanoscale technologies to capture your nervous system. That's what the whole COVID shots were about!
They didn't give a sh¡t about the disease. They gave a sh¡t about owning your body. They actually own your body, now because you took in their technology.
They're using your body as sort of a battery pack for a Cloud system they're creating. So this is what's going on.
But for the individual, they're saying, "OK, well, okay, this is horrible. What do we do?"
Well, I'm telling you what to do. You can't sit back and watch, as an observer. You have to completely take control of your entire cognitive liberty and human rights.
And you need to take that as if you're the boss. You're the authority figure, because you are. It is not your elected officials. It is not your presidents. It is not the banks. It's not any of those guys.
They've mindf@cked everybody into thinking that they're the bosses and they're in charge. That's wrong. You're in charge! But you need to declare that to them. Tell everybody in this thing to take back your power. That's the most important thing...
I can't tell you how many people that I've talked to, whether they're generals, people in the intelligence community, scientists, how much they're compartmentalized.
They know this part, but they don't know this part over here. I can tell you first-hand experience for years, years, that that's a big problem – because it was created that way! You don't have any linear line of story to "connect the dots", as they say.
It makes it very difficult. I know people in super high positions that don't know anything, at all. I don't even know how they got there, but they're there.
I've interfaced with huge people to inform them, "This is what's going on." Show them all the proof. Show them all the documentation.
They had no idea. They shouldn't be in these positions. Your elected officials are uninformed!
They're not remotely qualified to be in those positions in the first place...
They're telling you what they're going to do to you and telling you what they have and they're telling you how it's going to be and they're presuming that by your own silence that you're going to go along with it. But you don't have to go along with it. You have to stand up and say, "No, we're not f@cking doing that!"
And if you're an elected person that is aiding and abetting this issue, then you're out. And if you can't talk about it and you don't know what you're talking about, which is most of the cases, then you shouldn't be in that position in the first place.
Because I don't know any elected officials that have the testicular fortitude and balls to talk about any of this stuff, because all your users and all your people that watch this stuff, they need to know that the people that represent them, they don't know shit. OK, because I've interfaced with a lot of them and they're either scared of it or they're not going to do anything about it. So I'm telling you, the days of you passively sitting back and thinking that your elected officials are going to help you, they're not, because they don't even know what's going on, themselves...
They don't want people to know that when they bring in the Brain Computer Interface and quantum, that it's over. And that's why I came to do this, to tell your audience to, if they can't take the time to study all this stuff, at least claim their right to exist, the right to be here as divine incarnation to be here at this time. This is the most important time in history.
Is it possible to get a set of practical instructions on how exactly to file for our cognitive rights? With what court? I'm not an attorney nor a legal expert. There's a lot of black pilling here, but without a clear cut solution what's the point? Personally, I NEVER promote a problem without also laying out the clear-cut solution. Having the purpose to HELP people results in problems explained with the solution also clearly explained for people to follow. Fear mongering results in just the problem, breathlessly and psychotically spewed out. Don't give one without the other. He says, "make these declarations in your own handwriting, in your own individuality and sign off these things and then file them" — in Federal Court? State? County? What do the declaration look like? If he's already figured this out and done it, why doesn't he publish his as an example for others to follow? Maybe he already did that, and if he did, why are you publishing the problem without the solution? Nobody is going to be "free" in a world where 99.999% of the people are controlled by AI via direct electromagnetic or radio frequency signal. So why not make the solution AS EASY AS POSSIBLE to maximize the volume of people actually doing it?
There is some truth in what you say. Sadly, they have deceived you into believing in aliens rather than demons. I pray you call out to the most high Yahweh and ask for salvation found only in Yeshua Messiah. Yahweh makes known the end from the beginning. Only the body of Messiah Yeshua will escape the coming wrath of Yahweh in the form of his righteous judgment. Repent and believe, walk after Yeshua and take upon yourself his yoke that you might escape the great day of Yahweh, stand before the Son of man and be found worthy to enter into the kingdom of God. Maranatha Yeshua Messiah