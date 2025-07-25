Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Hall's avatar
Steve Hall
12h

Is it possible to get a set of practical instructions on how exactly to file for our cognitive rights? With what court? I'm not an attorney nor a legal expert. There's a lot of black pilling here, but without a clear cut solution what's the point? Personally, I NEVER promote a problem without also laying out the clear-cut solution. Having the purpose to HELP people results in problems explained with the solution also clearly explained for people to follow. Fear mongering results in just the problem, breathlessly and psychotically spewed out. Don't give one without the other. He says, "make these declarations in your own handwriting, in your own individuality and sign off these things and then file them" — in Federal Court? State? County? What do the declaration look like? If he's already figured this out and done it, why doesn't he publish his as an example for others to follow? Maybe he already did that, and if he did, why are you publishing the problem without the solution? Nobody is going to be "free" in a world where 99.999% of the people are controlled by AI via direct electromagnetic or radio frequency signal. So why not make the solution AS EASY AS POSSIBLE to maximize the volume of people actually doing it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Howard Long's avatar
Howard Long
13h

There is some truth in what you say. Sadly, they have deceived you into believing in aliens rather than demons. I pray you call out to the most high Yahweh and ask for salvation found only in Yeshua Messiah. Yahweh makes known the end from the beginning. Only the body of Messiah Yeshua will escape the coming wrath of Yahweh in the form of his righteous judgment. Repent and believe, walk after Yeshua and take upon yourself his yoke that you might escape the great day of Yahweh, stand before the Son of man and be found worthy to enter into the kingdom of God. Maranatha Yeshua Messiah

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture