In the early 1990s, I first read about "Midnight Tours" of the George Bush Sr White House involving a gay prostitution ring and about how Republican fundraiser, Larry King, who was alleged to be sex-trafficking minors at these tours and at other "wild parties" in Washington DC.

King was accused of sex-trafficking children nationally, using private planes; accused of trafficking foster children and orphans from Boy's Town, the Catholic charity made famous in a Hollywood film.

I had grown up in big US cities, catching glimpses of what could be runaway teens in bus stations, looking like they might be victims of sex-trafficking but I would never have expected to see these kids at coke-fueled guided tours of the White House and being raped by the most powerful people in the country.

I wondered how there could be such a robust market among politicians for sex-trafficked children? They're couldn't be that many deviants in the government, could there? Something was missing.

By 1995, I'd read the claims about the Satanic Ritual Abuse of children from Ted Gunderson, the former head of the Los Angeles FBI and I'd read the book, 'The Franklin Cover-up' (that's a free PDF of the book) by John DeCamp, about his investigation into Nebraska-based child sex-trafficking ring linked to high-level politicians and I'd also read Cathy O'Brien's seminal book, 'TRANCEformation of America'. All three relayed accounts of "Satanism" and all of the related legal cases above involving child sex-trafficking were ruled hoaxes.

By 2011, when I posted the rough cut of 'Conspiracy of Silence', the British documentary, based on John DeCamp's investigation that interviewed key witnesses of the legal case, I had become resigned to the fact that this evil was very entrenched, that it was dangerous to investigate this subject and that it wasn't going away.

Originally scheduled to air in May of 1994 on The Discovery Channel, ‘Conspiracy of Silence’ was yanked at the last minute, due to formidable pressure applied by top politicians. As the opening graphics explain, the Yorkshire Television producers who created this film were refunded their $500,000 production costs by The Discovery Channel and this documentary was never released.

What I didn't fully understand until around 2018 was that pedophilia blackmail is a key currency that controls the global crime system that runs our world, hence the existence of people like Jeffrey Epstein, Larry King and Henry Vinson.

So, although I've seen 'Conspiracy of Silence' before, I couldn't begin to fathom what I was watching until now.

As Alex Jones explains here, many of those blackmailed aren't truly pedophiles but they willingly allow themselves to be filmed engaging in pedophilia as an "initiation" into the Bigtime. They are knowingly blackmailed to gain entrance into the corridors of power.

OPENING MONTAGE

Alex Jones: Alright, I've been on the phone last night and this morning with high-level sources in the Pentagon, high-level sources in CENTCOM, high-level sources in the media, high-level sources in the White House, high-level presidential advisors, and I have confirmed talking to all of them that exactly what I surmised all of this was on Monday is exactly what's going on.

US intelligence, the CIA, under the Democrats and the Globalists, was using these blackmail files, these "initiation" events, to control their people. That was the whole point of it.

And then, when Trump becomes President, and this time, actually begins, early to control the Deep State, would he then release [the information on] all these bankers and tech titans and political leaders and indict them all for raping children?

And the argument would be, "Well, no, he can't do that. It'll bring down the whole US Government."

I'm not endorsing that. That's how this works. I'm explaining what's going on.

Now, the question is, will he stop the human trafficking, sex slavery, or will he let Mossad, CIA, MI6, continue it on?

Well, he can't even get his own staffers to do what he tells him. So, no, you have to expose the whole thing, send them to prison, or it does continue on.

The argument that you can take control of it to manage it and limit it, that's a Zbigniew Brzezinski argument he made in books he wrote in the '70s, about how Western intelligence runs human trafficking and sex slavery and pedophilia for control.

So, I understand the argument. I don't agree with it but I understand the argument of, "This is too evil and too bad to bring out. It will bring down the whole US Government."

And so, Trump grabs the files from the Democrats, they wouldn't give them in New York, with Kash Patel and Bondi back in March, delivers the files and the terabytes of child rape and all the rest of it to the FBI offices around the country.

That's loading the gun, cocking the gun, putting it to the head of the system. And you notice in March, as soon as he did that, you started seeing the Establishment roll over faster and faster. Still, there's large parts of it that haven't.

But at the top, they're bending the knee. He goes to NATO, now they basically fall down and worship him. He goes to the Middle East, same thing. It's because he now understands how things work, and he's getting in there.

What happened is, the deals Trump made with the Deep State to stop attacking him if he did this was you got to now join it as an accessory after the fact. You've now got to come out and say, "Nothing's there. He wasn't even a sex trafficker. There were no marks, there was no blackmail," – when his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, is in prison for human trafficking!

So, this is part of a deal that Trump made with these different factions. And I've talked to a lot of people the last few days, particularly last night and this morning, and they said, "We concur with your analysis 100%. And with the points that you and Nick Fuentes have been making," – they specifically brought him up – that, "We know Israel and its intelligence operations target the US heavily, target US presidents specifically and Congress, and that they're heavily-involved in the joint blackmail file with the CIA and MI6 with Epstein," who was a Mossad officer, and took it over from Ghislaine Maxwell's father, who was a high-level Mossad operative.

And so, internally, there's that whole battle, and that Trump has been using that against Israel.

(Bumper)

Alex Jones: Now, I've had some time to continue to research and talk to my sources about what's happening with the suppression of the Epstein case – not just a list of clients – the terabytes of child rape and the rest of it, and the desperate damage control spin we've seen.

And my sources in high-level US intelligence in the White House and in the FBI have said, "Exactly what you said on Monday is exactly what we know it is now, and that it is a war inside the intelligence agencies and the DOJ, not even so much between the Democrat-NGO-Soros wing, that's more and more on the outside, and being dismantled. Trump's really doing that.

But into that vacuum has come Israel.

Now, people are always saying, "Israel runs all our foreign policy, and Israel runs us domestically!" And from my research, there's been a lot of different factions and power groups, and Israel's not been dominant in our domestic policies, and has not been dominant in our global foreign policies, but has been steering the bus on the Middle East.

But in this power vacuum and this global revolution happening, particularly here in the United States, Israel and the Likudniks are making a run at seizing control of MAGA, right now. And so, that's what this is really all about, behind the scenes.