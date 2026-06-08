Israel Defies Trump, Retaliates Against Iran

Bellum Acta News on Telegram reports:

• 1:00 AM EDT: The IDF announced that the Iran had launched missiles towards the territory of the State of Israel and that they would not allow them to continue firing.

• 1:00 AM EDT: An Iranian ballistic missile was seen launching towards Israel from West Tehran.

• 1:16 AM EDT: Despite President Donald Trump’s instructions, the Israeli Air Force conducted a salvo of airstrikes against Salman Farsi Petrochemical Complex in Mahshahr, Khuzestan Province, Southern Iran.

Share

• 1:32 AM EDT: Israeli Air Force targeted "3 radar sites" belonging to the IRGC in Iran proper.

• 1:47 AM EDT: A Iranian Kheybar Shekan Medium-Range Ballistic Missile booster was spotted sticking out of the ground the Israel's Negev Desert.

• 2:14 AM EDT: The Iran-aligned Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation by Israel in the Red Sea, alongside the targeting of the Jewish State with a missile.

• 2:33 AM EDT: The IRGC launched a new wave of missiles against Northern Israel

• 2:34 AM EDT: More launches reported against Northern and Central Israel.

• 2:43 AM EDT: These launches were intercepted by Israeli anti-aircraft systems over Central Israel.

• 3:14 AM EDT: A Iranian Medium-range ballistic missile was seen splashing into the Mediterranean Sea near the coast of Kiryat Ata.

• 3:15 AM EDT: Israeli channel 12 reported that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is expected to urge the security cabinet to focus Israel’s response on Lebanon rather than Iran, arguing that for every Iranian missile fired, Israel should destroy dozens of buildings in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district. Smotrich reportedly says such a response would be more accessible and effective, pressure Hezbollah to push Iran to stop, and preserve Israel’s capabilities for a broader strike on Iran if needed.

• 3:45 AM EDT: Israel Defense Forces announced that it had concluded the third wave of strikes inside Iran:

IDF Completes Extensive Strike Against Strategic Defense Systems of the Iranian Terror Regime



Dozens of Air Force fighter jets, guided by Military Intelligence, completed a short while ago an extensive strike against strategic defense systems of the Iranian terror regime.



In recent months, defense systems were deployed in several different areas in Iran, as part of the regime’s activity to restore its detection and defense capabilities that were damaged in Operation “Roaring Lion” – the strike led to the destruction of these systems.



In Operation “Roaring Lion,” the IDF deeply struck the defense systems of the Iranian terror regime. The completed strikes help to further deepen the Air Force’s freedom of action in Iranian airspace.

• 3:56 AM EDT: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced that the United States bears direct responsibility for any violations of the April 8th ceasefire understanding, arguing that Israeli actions cannot be separated from US policy.

“No one believes the Zionist regime acts without coordination with the United States,” Baghaei said.



➡ He also claimed that US Central Command supports Israel in both offensive and defensive operations and that Washington would be responsible for the consequences of any escalation in the region.



➡ Baghaei also said Iran’s exchanges of messages with the United States had so far taken place in an atmosphere of mistrust, adding that developments over the past 24 hours would further deepen that distrust.

• 4:06 AM EDT: Explosions reported in Western Teheran.

• 4:51 AM EDT: The spokesperson of Tehran Municipality announced the opening of the metro and underground parking lots to be used as bomb shelters.

• 4:55 AM EDT: Explosions reported near the Shams Abad Industrial Zone, Southern Tehran metropolitan area.

• 5:01 AM EDT: Iranian channels reported a wave of airstrikes against Tehran.

• 5:03 AM EDT: Unconfirmed report of an attack on Ashura Aerospace University of Science and Technology in Tehran operated by the IRGC.

• 5:08 AM EDT: Iranian opposition channels claim that Basij checkpoints across the Iranian capital are being evacuated over fears of Israeli Air Force and Mossad-linked Joint Terminal Attack Controller strikes on their positions.

• 5:16 AM EDT: Israel is calling up reservists for the Border Defense Corps, the Home Front Command, the Air Force, and the Intelligence Directorate as war with Iran reignites.

• 5:20 AM EDT: IRGC Aerospace forces fired a Air defense missile against IAF plane in Zaynieh, Isfahan.

• 5:26 AM EDT: Video shows the aftermath moment when Israeli Air Force warplanes conducted a salvo of airstrikes in Isfahan.

• 5:27 AM EDT: The IDF says all strikes carried out in Iran so far were conducted by Israel alone, while the U.S. assisted in intercepting some Iranian missiles.

• 5:27 AM EDT: President Trump posts on Truth Social:

Israel and Iran must immediately stop “shooting.” President DONALD J. TRUMP

• 5:51 AM EDT: IRGC-controlled Fars News Agency reports that a drone was downed over West Tehran

• 5:54 AM EDT: The Iranian attorney general tweeted that publishing images and videos of the Israeli airstrikes is now a crime in Iran:

The publication of any content that leads to providing the enemy with necessary information or disturbing public opinion will be prosecuted according to the law.

(I have removed several images from this article, as a result of this announcement, to protect those who originally posted them).

• 6:28 AM EDT: Airlines have begun canceling flights to Israel. A plane bound for Ben Gurion was diverted to Cyprus.

• 6:34 AM EDT: President Trump posts on Truth Social:

Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

• 6:42 AM EDT: Via its social media the Israel Defense Forces published the footage showing its fighter jets striking Iranian Air Defense systems: