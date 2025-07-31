VIDEO: "Israel Has the Epstein Blackmail" - Pub. July 31, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Former Israeli spy living in Canada, Ari Ben Menashe appeared on the Consortium News podcast with host, Joe Lauria and Elizabeth Vos.

While working at Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate, Ben Menashe worked with Israeli spy, Robert Maxwell in London. He says Jeffrey Epstein was a regular visitor in London to Maxwell's office and that it was Maxwell who got Epstein involved in his pedophilia blackmail operation in the 1980s. This is how Epstein met and started dating his daughter, Ghislaine.

Ben Menashe confirms what he's been saying for years, that the testimonies of victims, like those of the late Virginia Giuffre were accurate. He reconfirms that Prince Andrew was not being blackmailed but he was being used as a useful idiot to lure high profile clients to be blackmailed. He says he was not aware of Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell working for any other Intelligence agency besides Israel's.

Ben Menashe also reconfirmed that former President Bill Clinton and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak were blackmailed by Epstein and this is what caused the 2000 Camp David Summit peace talks to fail, because the Israeli government wanted war, not peace.

He says the Trump administration's recent framing of the Epstein blackmail files as "a hoax" was an attempt to circumvent Netanyahu and his Epstein files, in their efforts to broker peace in Gaza and to avoid what had happened in 2000.

He says this ruse was obviously poorly-formulated, as Ghislaine Maxwell was not convicted on charges stemming from a "hoax".

Ben Menashe says:

"[Bill Clinton and Ehud Barak] were very close to finishing a deal with a Palestinian State in place…And what happened with Epstein really changed the course of history, Israeli history, with that incident… "I'm guessing, that the American administration this time did not want to repeat that story again… "They were afraid that the Epstein files were going to be used against Americans to put pressure on American politicians to go along with Mr Netanyahu. And for once, the American government did the right thing. "They said, 'There's no files, forget it. There will be no pressure on us from that end'…"

Ben Menashe goes on to say that, as a Jewish Israeli citizen with a daughter and three grandsons living in Israel, he is ashamed of what Netanyahu and the Israeli government have been doing in Gaza, killing over 50,000 Palestinians and 2,000 Israelis and that he wants nothing to do with the Israeli state.

He says President Trump is trying to bring peace in the Middle East and Netanyahu is fighting against him, as are some politicians in the US.

He says he wants Netanyahu to step down and for there to be a change of government in Israel to stop the genocide; for there to be an Israeli government willing to compromise with their neighbors.

Ben Menashe believes that the peaceful solution would be a Palestinian Governor appointed by the Cairo-based Arab League to run Gaza. He says the Saudis are willing to put money into this and the Egyptians are willing to protect Gaza with their troops and they’re willing to lease land in the Sinai peninsula to Gaza for an airport and a seaport.

He believes the Trump administration thinks this is the right thing to do; to side with the Arab League, rather than with Netanyahu, in order to stop the killing in Gaza and he believes most Israelis would go along with this.

He would like to see Americans, regardless of their party politics or their feelings about Trump to back a ceasefire in Gaza and a peace deal like this.

A full transcript appears beneath the video HERE.