VIDEO: "Israel Wipes Out IRGC Leaders as Iranians Celebrate" - Pub. June 15, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

When Israel began bombing Iran on Friday the 13th, I really thought it was the end of the world, so I was surprised to see the point of view of Mahyar Tousi, an Iranian refugee in his mid-30s who grew up in Britain and who has large followings on YouTube and X.com and who is positively exhuberant about the success of the Israeli attack.

Tousi is very publicly conservative and a staunch "defender of the British culture, which gave a second chance to him and his family."

Tousi represents the Iranians who despise the theocratic Mullah Regime in Iran and who he says welcome Israel's surgical attacks that are geared towards regime change in their country.

According to him, out of a population of 90 million people, only 2-3 million Iranians support the current government and he shows grafitti that was spray-painted after the bombings saying, "Hit them Israel, Iranians are behind you."

I don't advocate regime change operations in foreign countries, especially having now lived through a decade of foreign interests intensely trying to overthrow my own country, destroying my business, my retirement and my family relations in the process.

I don't have a dog in this fight but several Iranians who I've known were in the West and they suffered a lot, because they were forced to leave their homes to flee the Iranian Regime. Tousi predicts that millions of Iranians will now return to Iran to rebuild.

My parents visited Iran in the early 1980s and they brought back an amazing picture of themselves in Persepolis. My mother remarked that as a group, Iranians were the most beautiful people that she had ever seen.

Share

In this video from Friday evening in London, Tousi describes Israel's operation and how the Mossad had built a secret drone base inside Iran, from which explosive drones targeted the the IRGC's ballistic missile launchers near Tehran, which was the first line of attack to disrupt the Iranian Regime's ability to retaliate.

Tousi explains:

So, this is what they did: incredible, precise assassination that was carried out by Israel earlier in Teheran. These are all the the residences, the apartment building blocks belonging to the IRGC leaders. It's absolutely insane how precise this was. A number of the IRGC leaders were on the toilet. A couple of them were in their bedroom one of them was actually on his computer mining Bitcoin. So, I'm not even joking and so, they knew exactly where to go and when to go and how to do it, to reduce civilian casualties and collateral damage... So now, Israel and the US are discussing a joint operation against the Islamic Republic. Now, that President Trump is ready to go public with his intentions.

Tousi continues with his assessment of the Israeli attacks and the Iranian counterattacks from his point of view, as an Iranian refugee and he is very happy about how this is going, because he believes this is the end Iranian Regime.

He says he's not too worried about sleeper cells in the West, he thinks they're falling apart. As for peoples' concerns that China and Russia would get involved, he says that's not going to happen. He thinks there could be some escalation but it will not lead to World War 3.

I'm sharing this to hopefully lighten your hearts on this Sunday and to suggest that the doom and gloom that are being projected in the West may not be correct.