"It's Treason" - Lara Logan with Gary Berntsen & Ralph Pezzullo

Early Sunday afternoon, President Trump’s Telegram account posted this Lara Logan interview of ‘Stolen Election’ authors, Gary Berntsen and Ralph Pezzullo with the comment: “We must focus all of our energy and might on ELECTION FRAUD!!”

It appears that the much-needed information operation about the global election theft ring is about to launch. It’s been a long time coming.

Many others over the past 5 years have devoted a lot of time and treasure towards investigating this story and to educating the public. Most have been financially and legally destroyed in the process.

In the above short clip from Lara’s podcast, Gary Bentsen tells her of a whistleblower who tried to warn a US Congressman about this election theft operation more than a decade ago and how was met with cartel death threats within hours.

This might help explain why the legacy media continues to label all discussion of stolen elections as “baseless conspiracy theories” and why the Trump administration has done so little publicly to put a definitive end to these lies – and it may help explain why there are three aircraft carrier strike groups surrounding Venezuela right now.

As Lara wrote in a Telegram post on Monday, “Foreign cartels, corrupt officials, and compromised actors inside our own government have built a system where telling the truth can get you killed.”

Gary says the Cartel del Sol is a $2 trillion transnational criminal organization and the most well-resourced criminal syndicate in history. Through bribery and investments of its funds, it controls a dozen countries and world leaders. It has massive investments in the US and European financial markets and institutions.

He says the Cartel’s money is obscene, saying, “If they don’t like you and they have a problem with you and you have a $10 billion company, they just buy your company. No problem.”

Buying-off and infiltating our systems, law firms, consulting firms, intelligence agencies, Congress, the National Security Council is easy with that much money.

He explains the Venezuelan Army is the logistical arm of the Cartel and that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is the leader of the Cartel.

Gary reiterates again that the Mexican cartels are subserviant to the Venezuelan Cartel:

“I know everyone in America talks about the Mexican cartels, but they’re not the big boys, ladies and gentlemen. They’re not. They’re the drivers. Everybody talked about El Chapo Guzman. He’s a bloody driver. He’s a nobody, OK? He’s a nobody that had $1.4 billion, but these guys have hundreds of billions! There are at least a dozen people in Venezuela that have more money and power than the Central Intelligence Agency and money to spend on operations. That’s how large and gigantic.”

Three years ago, Gary and his partner briefed a senior FBI agent in Washington, DC. After seeing their three-hour presentation, he told them to flee Washington and he warned them that the FBI would actively seek ways to prosecute them and to destroy their efforts.

Gary describes other thwarted efforts he made with various US Attorneys and government agencies and says:

“There are people in our intelligence community and our diplomatic community that are paid agents of the Cubans and the Venezuelan regime. “We have been penetrated at a level never witnessed in our history. The Cuban intelligence service and the Venezuelan, using Venezuelan resources, not only were they collecting intelligence on the United States, they established diplomatic and intelligence dominance over the United States during the past 20 years. “Dominance. They had so many sources in so many sides in both political parties. Not just the Democrats, the Republican Party and political operators that are operating, right now. So many of them are on their payroll!”

One such traitor who Gary turned in is Ambassador Manuel Rocha, the former US Ambassador in Bolivia who is probably the most senior American ever convicted of Espionage. He was recruited by the Cubans in the 1970s and had worked in the State Department for 40 years!

Gary and Lara discuss the den of subversives and traitors in the US Intelligence Community and how Tren de Aragua gangsters were given six weeks of intelligence training prior to being deployed into America to create a criminal insurgency in the US:

Gary Berntsen: The CIA and the FBI have done an awful job. All of the people that have led our intelligence community in the past 20 years have failed miserably. They all get an F. Lara Logan: Well, but is it an F or is it a T for traitor? Gary Berntsen: It’s a combination. It’s a combination. Yeah. Some of the ones that were directors, they get an F, but they weren’t traitors. But the people right below them were traitors and they weren’t able to figure it out. Lara Logan: What about John Brennan? Gary Berntsen: That’s a really interesting name to bring up. And his actions are pretty traitorous, but that didn’t have to be working for the Cubans to be a traitor. On his own, he decided to act against a sitting President of the United States in a ways that are traitorous. You know, he organized efforts to overthrow. Lara Logan: And still is! Gary Berntsen: I knew him personally during my time in the Agency. And I’m horrified by the actions that he took and all the others with him that decided to sign that letter. And it’s just insanity. Lara Logan: Who’s running the Agency today? Gary Berntsen: I don’t think it’s the Director. Lara Logan: It’s not John Ratcliffe, is it? Gary Berntsen: I don’t believe it is. Lara Logan: Why? Gary Berntsen: Because he’s doing an awful job. I’ll be blunt. Look, I’m a Trump supporter. I’m a conservative. He [Ratcliffe] has a massive problem. He doesn’t understand it. He’s blind to it. Lara Logan: Or he’s corrupt. Gary Berntsen: And what I would say this, I’ve – look, I was in the CIA for almost 24 years. I did a lot of things for them. I understand this business very well. The Agency has been defeated completely in the last 20 years. We’re only looking at Western Hemisphere. From the optic of Western Hemisphere, we were defeated. Who knows what the Russians have cheesed against us in Eastern Europe and what the Chinese have done, there? I’m of the opinion now that the CIA needs to be closed. We need to create an OSS-style organization, which was the Strategic Services during World War II. And on the side of it, we should create a counterintelligence organization, like MI5 that only does CI. We have been penetrated so badly because all of you in the National Security apparatus have failed on counterintelligence so horribly that it is that your enemies have taken over the direction of our foreign policy. Lara Logan: So, I have a hard time believing that smart, capable people just failed. I don’t believe that. They’re too smart. They’re too capable. I know a lot of different people in counterintelligence units. Gary Berntsen: Education to the Left. But look, I’ve gone and spoken to, in the first six months of the Trump administration, I went to the DNI and told them that there are counterintelligence problems. I went there four or five times. I felt like I was doing stand-up comedy. You know, it’s like they were taking notes but nobody took action. Finally, now you had to go to other people. You had to literally get to the White House and get to the attention of the president before anything gets done. Lara Logan: Cowards and traitors. Gary Berntsen: Really, I wish that, you know, we went there, we tried to get the information to the DNI. And when the DNI went to the President to present this stuff, my understanding was he rejected it because it didn’t include 2020. The people we briefed at the DNI’s Office refused to brief the President on the information we gave. Refused! They found ways to block it. Now, Tulsi, to her favor, has fired 40% there. She got rid of 40% of them! You know, she’s fighting back. She is fighting back. Ratcliffe’s not fighting back. He doesn’t have a clue! She’s fighting back. Lara Logan: Is Ratcliffe compromised? Gary Berntsen: I’ve never met the man. I wish if I had an hour with him, he’d be horrified to meet me. Lara Logan: Gary, if you were a betting man and you were betting on John Ratcliffe, compromised or not? Gary Berntsen: Not capable. It’s just not capable. I don’t know if he’s – I have no evidence. I’m not – Listen, what I’m going to say is – I’m going to say this: If I knew he was compromised, I would say “He’s compromised” or I would have done – I have no information to say that he’s compromised. But is he competent? Not at all. Lara Logan: Yeah. Well, you know why I say “compromised”? A couple of reasons. First of all, he knew that the Chinese were involved in our elections in the summer of 2020. Didn’t brief the President on it. In November, when he was supposed to report by law, by Executive Order, there was a deadline to report on foreign interference in our elections. He didn’t do that report. He waited. Until when? Until January 7th. OK, that is not incompetence! Gary Berntsen: When you know there is a – and what troubles me is this: I have gone and spoken to people and the Government and said, “You have a counterintelligence problem.” They’re not – anytime someone would say that to you, when I was a Chief of Station or something – you drop everything! You drop everything and you deal with it. Lara Logan: That’s right – Gary Berntsen: Quickly and as harshly as you have to, to resolve it. And I was briefing people and the people that they put in front of me at the DNI didn’t have any professional training. They were from the National Security apparatus and different types of positions they held, but they didn’t understand the intel business. And none of them were trained. And none of them acted. It was so disappointing! But we knew that once our information got into the system, it was blocked. And I literally had the FBI come to me, when we did the first reporting on Tren de Aragua. They had a history in Venezuela with a group called the “Piranhas”. And the Piranhas were people that lived in the prisons. They kept them in high security areas and they had guns and their girlfriends with them and everything. And they would go out and murder people. They were government assassins, run by the head of the prison system. And then, the Tren de Aragua guys were in a prison called El Toquerón. There was a revolt. I know the general that went there and then suppressed it and killed 17 of them. But when Maduro found out that they were so well-organized and so violent, he actually installed a telephone there and started talking to them from the Presidential Palace. They organized these guys. And then, they gave them six weeks of intelligence training, a group of them, 300 of them, deployed them into America and then sent 5,000 behind them to create a criminal insurgency in America. Lara Logan: Which is a foreign military invasion. Gary Berntsen: This was during the Biden administration. I told the Department of Homeland Security people overseas – I had to go out of the United States, because I was outside of America anyway, at that point trying to avoid being arrested by the FBI for our election efforts – went to a group of Homeland Security guys, gave them the information. They said, “We can’t do anything with it. The administration won’t let us act on this.” They waited until the day that Donald Trump was elected. The day Trump was elected, I got a phone call within 24 hours. “Mr Berntsen, we have the report you gave us. Would you introduce us to the source?” I said, “In minutes.” 15 minutes later, I called the source, married him to that Case Officer and he started providing him information. We picked up another source, turned him over to the FBI, another source over to the FBI. None of the people in the bureau or the CIA or the FBI could recruit damn sources. It’s like it’s a lost skill, OK? We really weren’t doing a very good job. We recruited this and got this sort of thing going. And then of course, Tom Homan and Kristi Noem show up and those guys are ready for the fight. I’ll say that. Kristi Noem and Tom Homan, I’m big fans. Those guys are up for it. Whereas, the intel people are not up for it. Those two are up for it. And so they went after them.

Within 24 hours of Trump’s election last year, the DHS called to tell him they were ready to take on his case. Gary and his partner had recruited several of the IT engineers directly involved in the Smartmatic, Dominion, Sequoia, Hart InterCivic operations used to steal multiple US elections since 2008 and in 71 other countries around the world. These engineers are now living in the US under Witness Protection. Gary’s been advising the Trump administration and they’re now in possession of all his findings.

In the extended 2-hour interview, he and Ralph explain the top 14 techniques used in vote theft operation:

• Pre-planning a year in advance using voter rolls. • Shaving small percentages in Red areas, never using the same method in adjacent counties. • Internet connectivity + backdoors allow remote alteration. • Audits are designed to be defeated (images deleted/overwritten, proprietary code shielded, rules changed so auditors can only look at screens, not the “box”).

The election theft technology was originally developed to keep Hugo Chávez in power in a 2004 referendum, which it succeeded in doing.

So Chávez gave these engineers $200 million to perfect this system and to get it to be used in some Latin American elections, where it was then used to elect Evo Morales in Bolivia, Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and the Kirchners in Argentina.

Gary doesn’t think Brazilian President Lula works for them. He calls him a “Lefty who has his own vision” but he says former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “AMLO” received $200 million from Diosdado Cabello for his campaign a few years ago. He says AMLO is owned.

He adds:

“Just so people can understand. The election theft and stolen elections is a major piece of the story with the Cartel. Because it’s a drug-trafficking cartel. So when you look at Venezuela, think of Costco, OK? It’s the Costco of cocaine. But the raw material, the Kirtland, is actually Bolivia and Peru and Colombia. So literally 50 planes a day leave Santa Cruz Airport in Bolivia and are flown in.”

The conversation turns to the current Color Revolution in which we are living and how effective it has been at pitting us against each other and then, we learn about how Hollywood actor, Danny Glover got BLM financed by the Venezuelan government:

Ralph Pezzullo: Black Lives Matter was funded by NGOs that were controlled by George Soros with the money coming from Venezuela and China. We know that, now. Gary Berntsen: Hugo Chavez marched in the two of the ladies from Black Lives Matter and gave them $20 million in black suitcases in a room. We have a witness. I have a witness that did this, who was there when they did that. Yes, that’s where it started. Lara Logan: So he handed them money. Gary Berntsen: $20 million in cash. Danny Glover took them down there. Lara Logan: Yeah, I remember. And they even posted about being down there. And I remember one of the posts was about “How wonderful it was to be in a sane country, where you could have reasonable, intellectual conversations with decent people”. Ralph Pezzullo: Tell that to the 10 million Venezuelans who have left the country, their own country. A third of the country has fled Venezuela. Lara Logan: What about the 1 to 2,000 who disappear every month in extrajudicial killings? What about all the women who are raped in Venezuelan prisons? What about the more than 80% of the population that’s rifling through trash cans, living in poverty, that doesn’t even have food? Gary Berntsen: And the Cartel has at least $2.7 trillion placed outside, in banks around the world... Lara Logan: Has there ever been anything that big? Gary Berntsen: Nothing ever. No organized crime entity has achieved the heights – Lara Logan: In history, right? Gary Berntsen: In history. And then, here’s Maduro, begging, “Oh, no war, no war. The crazy Americans.” Meanwhile, he’s got several thousand people in a shopping center in the middle of the city that’s been converted into a prison being tortured. Only the Venezuelans turn shopping centers into torture chambers.

Something troubling that Gary brings up is that Ric Grenell and others at the State Department are lobbying to have Maduro replaced – not by Nobel Prize winner, Maria Corina Machado, who actually won the 2024 election as Edmundo Gonzalez‘ vice-president – but by Jorge Rodriguez and Delcy Rodriguez, brother and sister who he describes as the “Spawn of the Devil”.

This is what caused Patrick Byrne to tell Alex Jones a couple of weeks ago that he thought Grenell was “compromised”.

Jorge and Delcy Rodriguez’ father was a guerrilla in the 1960s and was kidnapped, so their mother fled Venezuela and married Carlos the Jackal. Gary says brother and sister have been Cuban DGI assets for 35 or 40 years, like Maduro, who was trained in Cuba at the age of 14.

The podcast is two hours long and incredibly interesting. They get into the roles of Cuba, China, Russia and Serbia and then, they talk more about their experiences during the War in Afghanistan and about the backstory of the 2012 Benghazi Attack.

It’s all fully transcribed beneath the full 2+ hour podcast video linked HERE.

