J6 Was a Plot to Interfere with the 2020 Election & the Peaceful Transfer of Power
DIRECT EVIDENCE OF HIGH LEVEL DEMOCRAT INVOLVEMENT IN THE PLANNING & EXECUTION OF J6: AOC, RASKIN, PELOSI AND MANY OTHERS INCLUDING MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BRANCH AGENCIES APPEAR TO HAVE BEEN INVOLVED
From attorney, Tom Renz (@RenzTom on x.com):
BREAKING: The J6 insurrection appears to be conclusively part of a DEMOCRAT plan to interfere with the 2020 election and subsequent peaceful transfer of power. We now have the evidence and they may be trying to do the same thing again.
@Millie__Weaver and her team conducted a multi-year investigation and the evidence is truly incontrovertible. There is direct evidence of high level DEMOCRAT involvement in the planning and execution of J6. AOC, Raskin, Pelosi and many others including member of executive branch agencies appear to have been involved.
The evidence is extensive and from multiple sources. Indisputable evidence of criminal action including apparent evidence tampering in some J6 cases. To suggest this is explosive is an understatement. Because of the late and breaking nature of this and it’s relevance to this election and the legal and peaceful subsequent transfer of power we will be dropping as much info on this thread and elsewhere as quickly as possible. Please look to Millie’s thread as well.
@realDonaldTrump was correct and I fully expect litigation.
Well, then, free the J6 prisoners asap!!!
I would be surprised if the dems don’t plan an insurrection