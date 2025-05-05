VIDEO: "J6er Held for 4 Years Expects a Big Payday from the DOJ" - Pub. May 5, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

New Jersey electrician, Chris Quaglin, was at the Capitol on January 6th 2021, where he says he was shoved into a Capitol Police Officer by an Antifa member. The Federal Government says otherwise.

Quaglin had no criminal history and he was held without bail and without a trial for three and a half years.

On May 24, 2024, the 37-year-old was sentenced to 12 years for "Assaulting an officer" and for disrupting "A joint session of the US Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election".

Quaglin tells us that the FBI offered him a deal to do no jail time, if he would lie to them about how Roger Stone influenced him to be at the Capitol on January 6th. He says he wouldn't do that.

Eight months after Quaglin’s sentencing, when President Trump was sworn-in on January 20th, 2025, he issued a proclamation to free the January 6th prisoners who had been wrongfully treated by US Department of Justice.

At midnight on January 24th, Quaglin's father picked him up from a federal prison in Wisconsin.

After four years of imprisonment, Quaglin was now a free man, but his life had been destroyed. His wife, who was pregnant when he went to DC on January 6th had divorced him while he was incarcerated.

Quaglin lost his family, his home and his job. However, in light of the preliminary $30 million wrongful death settlement last Friday between the DOJ and the family of Ashli Babbitt, as compensation for her being killed by officer Michael Byrd, Quaglin says that he believes his 5,000-document lawsuit against the US Government is about to make him a rich man.

In my opinion, the unlawful and sadistic treatment of the January 6th defendants is among the worst blots on the US Government in its history.

TRANSCRIPT

Persecuted Patriot: For those of you who don't know, I am a January 6-er. Four years they kept me pre-trial, because they wanted me to do a false statement about Roger Stone and how he made me go there and everything else.

They just settled-out the Ashli Babbitt lawsuit for $30 million, or the $30 million lawsuit, which is probably going to be a lot more than $30 million.

So, I have 5,000 pages of documentation. I've put it out there on open source. Anyone can read it. It shows torture of pre-trial American citizens.

I had no record before this. There was no reason why they kept me in.

They actually offered me no charges at one point, if I would do this false statement about Roger Stone and how he made me go there because I have a buddy that is like that [close] with Roger Stone.

It's disgusting what the United States government did, and we're all about to get really, really, like, stupid-paid.

So, thank you for the, you know, I lost my wife, my kid, my house, my job, my name.

So, thanks to the United States government for that. I really appreciate it.

All you had to do is just issue $50 fines, do a month in prison, whatever, just like you did with the BLM and the Antifa and this and that for every other riot that happened in Washington, DC at the Capitol before and after J6.

You didn't do that, so now you're going to pay.

I am single.