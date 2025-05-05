ForbiddenNews Substack

ForbiddenNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Glass's avatar
Christine Glass
23m

Everyone swept up in Pelosi's orchestrated shitshow needs to be compensated financially for the loss of their lives for the time they were held as political prisoners---even money will not make this attack against truth and justice that America once embraced right. The Biden Administration turned America into another third world hell hole.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
33m

You deserve every penny of your money 💰 🤑 💸.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture