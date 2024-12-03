Jan. 6 defendant and law student James Grant

I want revenge and I want it now.

And I haven't even been put through ***anything*** like the hundreds of J6-ers, falsely-arrested and -accused and -detained and held in horrible, pestilential conditions, within the ex/non-US jurisdiction of the District of Columbia – which does not abide by the laws of the United States of America – and which is peopled- and policed by some of the worst filth on the North American Continent.

James Grant was recently released, after nearly 4 years in captivity for the "crime" of showing up to the January 6th event in 2020 and for being falsely charged.

He uploaded this video to TikTok, which took it down immediately. He has asked for people to share it everywhere.

So that's what I'm doing and I'm asking for you to do the same!

RECOVERING J6 PRISONER JAMES GRANT, TELLS-ALL ABOUT BIDEN'S J6 TORTURE CHAMBER, NEEDS IMMEDIATE HELP AFTER RELEASE

Guest Post by Patriots Legal Defense on The Gateway Pundit

Surviving nearly four years of pretrial detention, newly released J6 prisoner James Grant is breaking his silence about the atrocities, cruel unusual abuse and torture he endured while incarcerated.

Grant details to the American people the federal government has torpedoed his life in a witch hunt that left his life in shambles, the trepidation he endures acclimating back to society after his release from federal custody, in an exclusive exposé to The Gateway Pundit.

The government's persecution of Grant for his political beliefs, support for President Donald Trump – being penalized or abused at every turn by petty tyrants for having moral courage to do what is right in the face of evil, navigating the system to survive and stay alive – while being held hostage under the Biden administration is what he describes as absolute "psychological torture."

Adjusting to life outside of the cement cell blocks and cages that he was held captive while recovering from dark years following the Capitol riot, Grant contends, have only brought him closer to God, than ever before.

The now 32-year-old political science graduate, who was on his way to law school with a full scholarship before attending the January 6, 2021 Save America rally, is calling on the American people for support as he restarts his life.

Grant was among the first group of demonstrators that fateful day to engage in the moment the U.S. Justice Department distinguishes as "the first breach."

He is seen on footage during the first breach approaching a police officer stationed near bike racks that barricaded the massive crowd from the Capitol lawn, feet away from the inauguration stage in which President Trump was slated to speak.

As Grant and his four co-defendants, each of whom he never met until he was incarcerated, engaged in a testy but nonphysical interaction with the cops, a crowd of approximately four hundred amassed around Grant and the 5 police officers guarding the bike racks in the cul de sac.

A police officer is seen during the first breach running from afar to land a punch in Grant's face, yet Grant was convicted of assault on a federal officer for landing the blow to his face.

The now 32-year-old political science graduate, who was on his way to law school with a full scholarship before attending the January 6, 2021 Save America rally, is calling on the American people for support as he restarts his life.

Grant was among the first group of demonstrators that fateful day to engage in the moment the U.S. Justice Department distinguishes as "the first breach."

He is seen on footage during the first breach approaching a police officer stationed near bike racks that barricaded the massive crowd from the Capitol lawn, feet away from the inauguration stage in which President Trump was slated to speak.

As Grant and his four co-defendants, each of whom he never met until he was incarcerated, engaged in a testy but nonphysical interaction with the cops, a crowd of approximately four hundred amassed around Grant and the 5 police officers guarding the bike racks in the cul de sac.

A police officer is seen during the first breach running from afar to land a punch in Grant’s face, yet Grant was convicted of assault on a federal officer for landing the blow to his face.

At his September 19 sentencing hearing, the government insisted Grant be sentenced to 9 years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot – shaking the bike racks, getting brutally punched in the face and walking around the building making Tik Tok videos.

In a dramatic departure of the norm for J6 defendants who go trial with a dozen bogus felony charges, U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb sentenced Grant to "time served," granting his immediate release from federal custody.

As the Department of Justice maintains a 100 percent conviction rate on jury trials, many J6 defendants are often handed a decade-plus of prison time for nonviolent charges over their alleged role in the Capitol riot.

Notorious alleged government provocateur Ray Epps stood feet away from Grant as the crowd of hundreds pushed over the makeshift barricade and ran onto the Capitol lawn.

But Epps, who blatantly lied to the FBI in interviews subsequent of the riot, would never go on to face the torture and deprivation a few hundred men, of whom a staggering 80 percent are veterans, endured in unprecedented pretrial detention.

The Tortures I Went Through As A Political Prisoner and Former Law Student.

By James Grant , newly-released J6

After over 32 months of pretrial detention, I was released from federal custody in late September. Every day, all day, I am putting the remains of my life back together.

I lost my scholarship to a top law school because of the Biden administration’s weaponization of the Justice Department and attempt to obliterate the First Amendment.My crime for a 3-year bid in prison? Pushing a bike racks and trespassing.

The government initially didn't even charge me with assault. After seeing they could get whatever sentence they were asking for on January 6th cases, they upgraded my victimless fence push to "assault with a deadly weapon." The government claimed the fence was the weapon.

Two of the officers that were on the scene when the massive crowd knocked over the bike racks were even asked by the FBI agent investigating the case, "Was a weapon was used?"

Both of the Capitol Police Officers responded, "No," under oath when testifying about how it all unfolded at trial.

Nevertheless, the government charged me with this 20-year felony.

I sat for 3 years in multiple jails under horrific COVID conditions while waiting for trial. I was denied bond twice.

However, proving my innocence at trial does not give me back the 3 years of life that I lost so that the Biden Administration could make another political statement.

For starters, when the FBI came to arrest me after January 6, 2021, they lied

When I showed up, I was arrested. I asked for a lawyer immediately, twice, before answering any of the questions before interrogation. But my request was ignored and they just abrasively went on with the interview.

My special-needs brother had to field the door for the unnecessary police raid because my retired law enforcement father was at the doctor for his stage IV kidney failure.

I sat in Northern Neck, what many call "the worst jail in America," for over 13 months. Every day in that facility was a complete unrelenting nightmare. In that jail, where murders happen all the time, any day could have been my last.

Nearly every day, raw sewage and feces would flood the unit from the drains.

Meals consisted of a gray soy-meat, sometimes real gray turkey crumble, with portions that were smaller than those given to elementary school students.

It was nice to be able to get some sunlight, but it was in Lewisburg that the situation of nonviolent demonstrators being housed in a maximum-security federal prison showed itself to be

Raising legitimate concerns to guards causes them to

My lawyer asked me to tell the guards to contact him. The unit counselor flew into a rage when he heard about this, said the lawyer, "Could kiss his *ss!" and

I have PTSD from this ordeal, but I am currently without any kind of health insurance.

**PLEASE SUPPORT JAMES GRANT'S LEGAL BATTLE HERE**

By choosing to go to trial against the federal government and refusing to sign a plea deal, my background check looks worse because, showing 4 convicted charges instead of just one.

For 17 straight days, I worked 12-hour days going from town to get out the early vote for President Trump.

Patriots Legal Defense