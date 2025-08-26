VIDEO: "Jack Smith Was Planning to Try Thousands of Trump Supporters in Televised Show Trials" - Pub. Aug 25, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

On Sunday, Alex Jones said that he'd had a long and utterly mind-blowing conversation on Saturday night with Special Prosecutor Ed Martin, saying that he'd taken 15 pages of notes.

It was the first time that I've seen Alex Jones dumbstruck and at a total loss for words.

Alex said Ed Martin revealed around 30 major stories that he would work together with his news staff to release as soon as possible with supporting documentation and to present in such a way as to hopefully stay out of any more trouble than he is in, already.

Then, Alex teased a brief tidbit about how Ed Martin's team was given access to all of former Special Prosecutor Jack Smith's communications.

Within those communications, they found that January 6th did not go off as planned.

Everybody already knows that pipe bombs planted at both the RNC and RNC headquarters didn't go off.

Something akin to another 9/11 was supposed to happen but it didn't. Nevertheless, the script given to all of the corrupt politicians remained the same, which is why Nancy Pelosi and all of the other clowns continued to claim, superciliously for years that J6 was "worse than 9/11" and "worse than Pearl Harbor", which was observably not the case.

On Monday afternoon (seen here), Alex had collected himself sufficiently to go into more detail about the Jack Smith piece shared with him by Ed Martin.

The Globalist script had called for Jack Smith to be appointed in response to a massive false flag massacre on J6, where he would mount a "UN star chamber tribunal in DC" and put on "North Korea-style show trials", in which "tens of thousands of people [Trump supporters] would be convicted as a class, simultaneously in giant televised show trials, that would have effectively established a DC-run judicial dictatorship".

As Alex Jones recounted on Monday:

"They were going to try thousands of people at a time in DC and not even let them be there or have lawyers, and just convict whole groups of people, like it was a Soviet or Nazi show trial...And the way it was described is a cross between a Nazi show trial, that Hitler…would just try whole groups of people in absentia – I mean, [defendants are] not there – And the Maxi Trials [Mafia trials] of the late '80s, early '90s, where they would try hundreds at a time, thousands and thousands a month. And they weren't actually being tried. They acted like it was a court in Sicily... "And they've got the emails and text messages of Jack Smith with a plan to put tens of thousands of Americans in prison, saying that even if you weren't at J6, but challenged it, in any way; the fraudulent election – including all of Trump's lawyers – that they were going to throw every one of them in prison, not just Navarro, like they did."

Back in 2021, many of us had a clue that something like this was afoot but now, Ed Martin has brought home the receipts.

Remember, when Hillary Clinton called for "formal de-programming" and re-education of Trump supporters on CNN? Remember when they were building FEMA Camps all around Asheville, North Carolina (and all over the country and the world)? Remember when Attorney, Bobbie Anne Cox was able to get New York's Supreme Court to rule that Governor Kathy Hochul's commissioning of "Quarantine Camps" in New York State were Unconstitutional – only to have that decision reversed – thus, allowing the New York Department of Health to pick and choose which New Yorkers they can lock up or lock down, without any proof of illness or of communicable disease?

All of this was part of the original Globalist "pandemic agenda" that called for 10 years of lockdowns, due to ongoing "virus variants", and the postponing of a vaccine, during which time millions of unvaccinated people were to disappear into the quarantine camps.

The initial stages of this "COVID Camp" agenda were boldly unfurled in China, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany and even in Boston, Massachusetts.

The mid-pandemic disappearances of dissidents during the Communist Great Reset of America were to be accelerated by these Jack Smith Soviet show trials.

Patrick Byrne and others have suggested that the 2024 US election theft was thwarted at the level of the ballot-stuffers within the USPS but the SEIU operatives got cold feet and chose not repeat their 2020 antics when Special Operators showed up on the scene and prevented them from back-filling the Smartmatic® digital vote theft with the fake mail-in ballots that were printed in China.

Therefore, instead of China's Choice™ Kamala Harris, Trump got back into office.

Alex Jones relays that there are now over 30 grand juries currently open, confirmed from a separate source, that are investigating the crimes of the Biden "Autopen" Regime and further back and there are grand jury investigations ongoing not only in the DC area but also in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Treason, Racketeering, Fraud and other major crimes have been committed but Ed Martin told Alex that almost none of the Democrats had ever paid their taxes, which is why many will initially be nabbed for Tax Evasion, just like Al Capone.

We've dodged a lot of bullets, so far but the shooting match ain't over.

Alex Jones: Let me just tell you one of the things Ed Martin told me. They have gotten all of what Jack Smith didn't destroy, and it's bad, what they got, I'm sure there's worse stuff, the UN tribunal head.

I remember saying, "I bet he wants to set up UN-style tribunals, here."

Well, did you know they got all his emails and communications with Obama and Susan Rice, running it? Kind of a big deal. That's from Ed Martin.

They were going to try thousands of people at a time in DC and not even let them be there or have lawyers, and just convict whole groups of people, like it was a Soviet or Nazi show trial.

You saw what they did with me with the civil trial show trials with Trump. That was just a baby step.

And so, on Jack Smith, alone, they've got him lying on warrants, lying to Congress. They've got him working with the Neocons. They've got it all.

And the way it was described is a cross between a Nazi show trial, that Hitler had a bunch of, where they would just try whole groups of people in absentia – I mean, [defendants are] not there – And the Maxi Trials of the late '80s, early '90s, where they would try hundreds at a time, thousands and thousands a month. And they weren't actually being tried. They acted like it was a court in Sicily.

You say, "Well, that's for the Mafia." You know, "They're bad. They deserve it."

The point is, is that they sourced and uses an example, the Maxi Trials. And they've got the emails and text messages of Jack Smith with a plan to put tens of thousands of Americans in prison, saying even if you weren't at J6, but challenged it, in any way; the fraudulent election – including all of Trump's lawyers – that they were going to throw every one of them in prison, not just Navarro, like they did.

Alex Jones: So a week ago, Martin said, 'Trump Weaponization Czar Teases 'More' Developments with Schiff, Warns J6 Committee Alums to 'Keep an Eye on their Mailbox'.

And you know why? They've got grand juries up in Pennsylvania, New York, Missouri, Florida, and other places. And they've got real grand juries.

And they've got whistleblowers from inside the Autopen – remember, he said that, a few months ago, and then it came forward, that they have it: A committee told them what to do and what to write, what to do. And they've got witnesses on all that.

And now, they're, this week, next week, the week after, they're going to be in front of those grand juries and they're going to be showing them all that. And so, we all just sit back and bitch and say, "We don't believe it'll ever happen."

Well, Ed Martin will actually be there. Working till midnight, every night.

And what's happened is Trump didn't just create the task forces – the two big ones you know about – they created other ones. And a few months into each one, nobody showed up. Nobody did anything. Nobody took action.

So, Trump just says, "Fine, you're in charge of this task force, this task force, this task force, this task force, this task force. Oh, you want more money? Here."

And he's got to go lie-detector test all these people. He's got to go into all these groups.

Have you ever managed people? What that's like? It's hard to run a 7-Eleven, Folks. Imagine, I got a crew, 40-something people, the best ever, put up with all my crap, can literally read my mind, basically. Still, we have problems.

If they weren't all totally focused just to do this, we couldn't do it. They're all pulling, rowing the same direction, simpatico.

So I get it, for people out there who are used to throwing a TV dinner in the oven and getting it out or whatever, you think like, "Well, this is just snap your fingers, here."

We're not Ceausescu. We don't have helicopters, you know. We just put them on and take them out there – though, don't worry, they start a civil war, that's where it's going.

And at that point, I'm not for martial law and all this, but we didn't start it. See, I'm against the martial law.

It's not like once you start it, we go into that area. I'm like, "Well, it's not like I don't know this water. I mean, you started it, you made the rules of the game, alright? You want helicopter rides? You get helicopter rides.

I don't want helicopter rides. But we're going into Helicopter Ride Territory.

Or we just give up and let them cut our sons' dicks off.

And that's why my message to the Left is: "You may run your PSYOPS with people and convince a bunch of lightweights that you've won, when you've lost. The hardcore people ain't giving up and you're screwed. Run up the White Flag, right now."

That's my real message, here.

So just a month ago, we had Flynn on, former head of Defense Intelligence, former National Security Advisor, the number one target of the deep state when Trump got elected in 2017, 2016, got in 2017.

He's like, "I'm not seeing enough. I want indictments now. We got to have task forces. We got to attack. We got to have meetings. We got to go after it. We got to remove the DOJ people that aren't doing it if they don't."

They went and had White House meetings and all that stuff happened, folks. I've been read in on it.

And now Flynn's like, "No, I'm feeling good. It's going down."

Roger, total pessimist, two months ago, goes, "No, it's going to happen."

The Vice President: "No, there's going to be a bunch of indictments."

There has to be, People!

So the grand juries, for the first time are open. It's all happening. And I told you last week, there's 10 grand juries I know of.

Trump's got at least three task forces operating. Martin's got about 80% of it.

Can you imagine that? Trying to run that? He goes, "I don't even look what the others are doing." But there's at least, two others that are operating, and they're firing-up more.

There's more than 30 grand juries, I learned this morning from another source, open right now.

And here's the great news: All these states, their balls have dropped. They have grand juries in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Alabama. The states are getting ready to move.

And you say, "Well, the Deep State will be –" No, no, they won't beat that, when this is all over the news. They won't beat all our missiles.

It's like you're a submarine, and you got an aircraft carrier you want to shoot. You got 20 missiles, and you fire 20 torpedoes. If one of them hits, the son of a bitch is going up.

The point is, the torpedoes are loading-in the tubes.

The gunners, the torpedoes are already out of the tubes, Baby.

And the reason I tell you that is it's the truth. And the enemy is gonna pull some stuff. So, that's what I want you to know: Our enemies know this is going down.

But notice, you don't see the corporate media reporting on it. Because they don't want to boost your morale and have you get excited about all this. They want you to think it's business-as-usual, so you just sit there and suck your thumb.

But I can tell you, Trump knows, beyond the economy, beyond stopping war with Russia: indictments.

And I said, "Ed, I could say in the article, something like over half of Democrats never filed taxes, Democrat lawmakers. Why not do the Al Capone move and do that?

He goes, "Alex, it's like you're reading my mind. I just met this week, and we're going with the income taxes."

That's a big exclusive, by the way. And he said, "You wouldn't believe it. These people haven't filed taxes in decades."

It's hilarious! They're trying to throw us all in jail for not paying taxes! They don't pay damned anything! They insider trade! They do whatever they want!

Is that kind of a big deal?

Is it kind of a big deal that Jack Smith was going to set up a UN-style tribunal, where you're in jail, you don't even have a lawyer, and you're just convicted by the thousands every month?

And they're going to release all that. And in a couple of weeks, they'll release it, and it'll be like, "OK, well, sure, Alex broke that, but you know, he, you know, whatever."

It's just like, you know what? It's frustrating!

Because we're in the Danger Zone right now. Because, our enemies know the Hammer's coming down. Remember, I'm the guy for telling you for eight years, "Hammer ain't coming. Hammer ain't coming."

"Shut up. You're just a traitor. You work for the Democrats. Why, JFK Jr. is running the tribunal at Guantanamo, Boy! And we're going to meet him in Dealy Plaza next week."

Now, I'm telling you with the receipts what's going on. You're like, "Come on, Sonny Boy."

Well, they might set off a nuke next week. They'll probably have migrants blasted the next month, blaming on Trump.

Don't worry, you'll get your Civil War. It won't matter. I get it. People didn't want freedom. You didn't want it. I understand.