While discussing the apartments seized by Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang members in Aurora, Colorado, ABC news anchor, Martha Raddatz argues with 2024 US Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance, that it was only a "handful of apartment complexes" that had been taken over by illegal migrant gangs and that it really wasn't such a big deal!

Imagine if it were her apartment or a family member's apartment that was seized by Venezuelan gangsters!

The Mainstream Media is the Enemy of the People!

Meanwhile, from @HustleBitch_ posted on Twitter/X on October 10th, 2024:

#BREAKING: Joe Biden just QUIT on live tv, addressed Donald Trump as "President" and asked for HIM to help the hurricane victims! "Help these people." Who is the Commander In Chief of the United States right now???

Furthermore, questions as to whether Kabala Harris was wearing Nova H1 earring-headphones during her 2024 Presidential debate against Donald Trump last month appear to now be confirmed, with the emergence of this unauthorized cellphone video posted on TikTok by @doomzdayzdawgz taken on the set of a daytime TV show, in which Kabala receives an unexpected phone call from her right earring, during the taping of the show, while she was in the middle of sharing what sounds like a recipe for fried chicken with her TV host.

Kabala proceeds to have a phone discussion with someone on the other end of her earring, while also trying to describe a recipe for the TV audience and then, we basically watch her mind completely meltdown on-camera.

This last video was posted to Telegram by @ThePatriotAU.

TRANSCRIPT

Martha Raddatz: The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes and the Mayor said, "Our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns." A handful of problems.

JD Vance: Only, Martha, do you hear yourself? Only "a handful of apartment complexes" in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs – and Donald Trump is the problem? And not Kamala Harris's Open Border? Americans are so fed up with what's going on, and they have every right to be.

And I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said, rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs!

I worry so much more about that problem than anything else, here. We've got to get American communities in a safe space again and unfortunately, when you let people in by the millions, most of whom are unvetted, most of whom you don't know who they really are, you're going to have problems like this.

Kamala Harris; 94 executive orders that undid Donald Trump's successful border policies. We knew this stuff would happen. They bragged about opening the border and now we have the consequences and we're living with it.

We can do so much better but frankly, we're not going to do better, Martha, unless Donald Trump calls this stuff out. I'm glad that he did.

