Jeffrey Epstein: Globalist Cut-Out

Former CIA asset, Patrick Byrne joins Alex Jones to discuss Epstein from the point of view of the intelligence world and his thoughts about an imminent conflict with the Iranian Regime.

Patrick explains that US intelligence agencies don’t generally use sexpionage, or what are referred to as honey traps or Red Sparrow operations but that these are frequently used by Israeli intelligence.

Patrick says Jeffrey Epstein was working for the Mossad under the purview of the CIA. In addition to taking over the CIA’s Air America operation, Epstein was in the business of manufacturing sex operatives for the Mossad to conduct their honey traps. But then, “He crossed the line and got into this young stuff and this Satanist stuff.”

Patrick refers to a statement he’d made to Harrison Smith last December, that there are “3,000 to 3,500 people around the world, aristocrats from Europe, bankers, politicians, movie stars and the good and great, the so-called elite who have been filmed either with kids or like eating baby brains,” and that there is a concern that revealing the details of this could lead to a global financial meltdown that would kill 90% of humanity.

Patrick goes on to explain that former Leftist Israeli Prime Minster Ehud Barak was Epstein’s handler and that he is also good friends with Barack Obama. He says the same way that the US Deep State is loyal to Barack Obama, Israel’s Deep State is loyal to Ehud Barak.

Patrick describes the European-descended, “white” Ashkenazi Leftists who control the Israeli government as agents of the Rothschilds and as “snobs” who look down on the “brown” Sephardic and Mizrahi Israelis who have roots in the Arab World.

In emails released last week by the DOJ, Jeffrey Epstein referred to himself as a representative of the Rothschilds.

IMAGE: Jeffrey Epstein emails referring to the Rothschild Family.

Despite being a lifelong admirer of Jews, Patrick says he doesn’t understand the mindset of Leftist Ashkenazi Israelis, comparing them to Queers for Palestine, saying, “They don’t seem to be loyal to the other Jews, as far as I can tell...I don’t know if they want to destroy Israel.” He thinks this probably has something to do with the influence of the Sabbatean Movement.

Patrick doesn’t elaborate on this but Sabbatean Frankists are a very secretive heretical movement that became the most influential Jewish sect in the world during the 18th century. Together with the Jesuits and the Black Nobility, Sabbatean Frankists formed the most consequential and powerful partnership in the world, known as the Illuminati. This cryptocratic cult controls the world through the banking system. At the top are the ~3,000 Satanic pedovores he mentioned above.

Patrick continues by saying that under Joe Biden, the US State Department started a Color Revolution against Benjamin Netanyahu and that Shikma Bressler has been a leader of this effort to overthrow him. Bressler’s husband is a high-ranking Shin Bet officer. Six weeks prior to October 7th, she had publicly warned Netanyahu that she was “speaking for 1,200 intelligence officers” when she told him that he would be “left blind”.

Patrick believes that it was not Netanyahu who gave the stand down order on October 7th, it was Ehud Barak. Alex replies with a reference to the alleged occult purpose behind the founding of the modern state of Israel being to fulfill the Globalists’ plan for a Third World War, in order to re-shape the world with 90% less humans.

Epstein was recruited by these Globalists, likely through former Attorney General Bill Barr’s father, a former OSS officer and the headmaster of Dalton, the exclusive Manhattan private school who hired Epstein to be a teacher there, despite his being a college dropout:

Patrick Byrne: By the way, he didn’t manage money. That’s all a big fake. Just listen to the guy talk. He’s a little bit like Mike Milken when he talks. He pretends to be an intellectual. He’s a thug. He’s a poorly-educated dropout. He’s not a mathematical genius. That’s all the shtick. Alex Jones: So he’s just a cut-out. So the question is for who?... I understand he’s a commoner, but they did bring him on the Trilateral Commission in 1990. So, why was he chosen by David Rockefeller? He was brought on to the Trilateral Commission as a nobody, because he worked for Bill Barr, his dad at the girls’ school. Clearly, he’s picked as a cut-out. He’s picked as a bag man or whatever terms you want to use.

In short, Patrick says Epstein was working for the same people who’ve been running a coup against Trump since February 2015, before Trump even came down an escalator in June, as he explains in his book, ‘Danger Close’.

Of these coup plotters, who include Barack Obama, James Comey and John Brennan, Patrick says, “No country’s gonna take them. They’re gonna face the music. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them k¡lled themselves.”

This video is a 14-minute edit from an hour-long segment, which can be viewed with a full transcript on my website, HERE.