This is a clip from from Jay Anderson's popular @ProjectUnity podcast and social media channels, like X, YouTube, etc, interviewing Jesse Beltran, a retired firefighter paramedic, who is now the President of the International Center Against the Abuse of Covert Technologies.

Jesse was a member of the Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Association at the University of California, Davis campus and he is certified in blood and airborne pathogens by Sacramento State University.

Additionally, he co-founded California's third-largest Internet Service Provider, focusing on proprietary programming and pioneering high-speed data transmission via microwave technology.

Jesse serves as the President of Cosmic Clarity Connections LLC, an innovative organization that bridges the gap between science, space, and spirituality through accessible seminars. He is also a certified master hypnotist, holding a diploma from the nationally-accredited Hypnosis Motivational Institute in Tarzana, California, blending advanced training with extensive real-world experience. He also

TRANSCRIPT

This was a politician in southern California.

In the early '40s, '50s up until the early '90s, they used to be the size of a grain of rice.

Now, they were able to trace, through the digital serial number of this microchip, and this microchip went back to an NSA database. It's a Special Forces soldier, who was having some auditory symptoms. There was a frequency that was detected we had not detected in the last 20 years that we've been doing this.

When we traced this signal we expected it to be a frequency that was owned by the United States and it wasn't. It was actually owned by NATO. And so we're like, "Well, what the heck? Why would NATO have the licensee rights on this frequency, particularly coming from a US Special Ops soldier?"

This is going to be a photomicrographic study of three specimens that were pulled out of one of my earliest clients and she's a sweetheart of a woman. I have no idea why someone would want to do this to her. But this was done in 2018.

And they removed – surgically removed – three specimens from her person. And what we did is we made sure that there was Chain-of-Custody on all the specimens that were removed, so that it was appropriate evidence and no one can say that it was altered in any way.

And you can see, it's this foreign body; specimens, material specimens.

And then, what they found is these were semiconductors with wave guides. They also had nanotech in them. And I'll show you exactly what they look like.

Jay Anderson: What year was this taken from her?

Jesse Beltran: 2018. So this is the first specimen. This is actually a nanowire. Our bodies don't reject these biosensors. And so our tissues will engulf them, so there is no rejection of these. And these are very, very small. They're approaching nano size, these specimens, here and they come in various shapes and sizes.

So this is what we've concluded: that we believe that this is the reason that they are receiving this signal, that they hear – and just to show you the progression of this technology: this is the Larson case. This was a politician in Southern California. And this was in late 2009. And he had over 10 of these biosensors removed from his person.

Now, look at the size of these sensors! This is two letters on a penny. This is how small they were, in late 2009.

They were in various shapes and sizes. This one, here is about the size of four letters on a penny. But this was taken out of Mr Larson and he sued. And it was thrown out of court. And the reason it was thrown out of court was because he inadvertently signed up to be in an experiment.

And what these biosensors were doing, were sending real-time data of his physiology.

And so this is part of our fight; is to make sure that when someone enters into experiment, that they are given full disclosure. Because, if Mr. Larson had been given full disclosure, he would never have allowed them to do what they've done.

To show you what they were, in size, in the early '40s, '50s, and up into the early '90s, they used to be the size of a large grain of rice.

This case, here is the Bob Boyce Case. Now, Bob Boyce was an inventor of a high-efficiency engine and he, when I spoke to him, he had developed terminal cancer. And he said to me, he just thought he was going to die from this cancer. And so, that was going to be his life.

Now, he was in what's called a Faraday Cage, testing for RF leakage in his inventions.

It's similar to the anechoic chamber, but on a much smaller version. Now, what we see, here is a cancerous tumor. At the end of these tweezers, you'll see an RFID chip. And what Bob was doing, utilizing a similar device like we do, when we test for RF emissions, the wand accidentally swiped by one of his shoulders and it pinged. And he thought that was odd, went and got an x-ray so they could see this microchip in the middle of the tumor.

So he had surgery. And I said, "Well, Bob, what did pathology say about the chip? Where's the chip? And he says. "It disappeared." So I said, "Well, I'm not surprised."

But he was just happy, that after they removed this first chip, that his cancer went into remission. And so he was very happy about that.

But nonetheless, a short time later, the cancer came back – very aggressively.

He went back into the Faraday cage, re-scanned this person, and they found a second chip. This time, they were smarter about it. And they used Chain-of-Custody, just like we do in our cases.

And they removed that second chip. Now, they were able to trace, through the digital serial number of this microchip – and this microchip went back to an NSA database.

And that's where his case got stonewalled. They said that it was "A National Security issue." And therefore, they would not share any further information with us. So, that is where we're at, today.

We do have an unusual case that recently popped up. It's a Special Forces soldier, who was having some bizarre symptoms. A lot of times, it's not uncommon for someone to say that they had a "loss of time". And he expressed this. And then shortly thereafter, started having some auditory symptoms.

And so, we decided, "Well, why don't we do an RF scan on you? And let's see." And to our surprise, it did come up positive.

So then, we sent him to go get what's called a "Nonlinear Junction Scan". And in a moment here, we'll share what this process looks like with your audience, so you can understand and visually see what this looks like.

And when we sent him to have a Nonlinear Junction Scan, we were surprised that he came up "hot" in six locations. But what was most unusual about his case is that there was a frequency that was detected, that we had not detected in the last 20 years that we've been doing this.

And when we traced this signal, we expected it to be a frequency that was owned by the United States – and it wasn't. It was actually owned by NATO!

And so we're like, "Well, what the heck? Why would NATO have the licensee rights on this frequency, particularly coming from a US Special Ops soldier?"

Jay Anderson: How did you find out that this frequency was licensed to NASA?

Jesse Beltran: There are databases that you can type in the frequency spectrums. And they will tell you exactly who owns those frequency spectrums.

Now, this is done globally. They have to, so that we don't have what's called "crosstalk" or interference, between one country versus the other.

So that was very unique. And we're keeping a close eye on this, because we do know of another person out there who also has a case of a Special Ops person who is coming up with this exact same frequency. So that's something to be determined and what we're looking for.

Jay Anderson: Can you say what the frequency is?

Jesse Beltran: I don't want to because it could compromise these soldiers. But I'm going to show you, in that video, if you could click on that link for the video, that was just a second one that I sent you.

We're going to hear Colonel Egrin being introduced in the Department of Homeland Security, and then we'll move into what this radio frequency scan looks like.

(Roll video of May 8, 2024 House Homeland Scurity Committee Hearing)

Greg Edgreen: Mr Chairman, Ranking Members, Congressmen, it is an honor to speak with you today and give voice to the unseen, the US government, AHI survivors, and their families. My name is Greg Edgreen. I stood up and led the DIA's Task Force, which was in charge of taking care of our survivors and determining the cause. For background, I'm not an analyst. I'm a retired Army and Intelligence Officer. The following are my personal opinions and do not represent the opinions of the Government. Given the classification of this topic, many of my comments will have to be made at a future closed-door session. As a country, we have been here, before. Most people think this all started in Havana in 2016; the widely-reported "Havana Syndrome". This led to the US withdrawing most of its staff and ending rapprochement between Havana and Washington. But before Havana Syndrome, there was the "Moscow Signal". Soviet intelligence bathed the US Embassy in Moscow with microwave transmissions. The health effects were similar to what we see, today. There are many examples of syndromes and ailments from Americans injured in the line-of-duty, that the Government did not recognize, for many years, which were eventually proven; Agent Orange used in Vietnam, the Gulf War Syndrome, "burn pits", during the Forever Wars of Iraq and Afghanistan. In all of these examples, America took too long to acknowledge these injuries, and our service members languished without care. Havana Syndrome is no different. The gaslighting of AHI survivors continues to this day, as history repeats itself. Throughout all this, I learned, America's best men and women in National Security are being targeted and neutralized in a global campaign. AHIs have been reported in the press in every continent, except for Antarctica, with a large percentage of these attacks occurring in the Homeland, in America – in this town. The impact has been that Mission-Critical government officials working abroad and at home are being removed from their posts with TBIs [Traumatic Brain Injuries].

Running Time: 11 mins