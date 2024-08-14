When I watch Sabrina Wallace, it feels like an encounter with the vaunted Breakaway Civilization. I feel like the first people who read the Varo Edition of the Morris K Jessup book, 'The Case for the UFO: Unidentified Flying Objects' in the mid-1950s, in which the margins of the book were full of annotations containing very high-tech jargon familiar to very few people at that time, that evinced insider knowledge of advanced technologies, of "extraterretrial races" and eyewitness accounts of the mysterious Philadelphia Experiment, which, it just so happens celebrated its 82nd anniversary, a few days ago on August 12th.

What I mean by this is that, for a generalist, like me, who knows a little about a lot, I can kind-of get what Sabrina's talking about and I can find websites describing the exact dystopian technologies that she describes about Augmented Humans, that merge man with machines – but what's unsettling about it is that this is not something being planned for the future.

Elon Musk's Neuralink is out in the open but such human augmentation programs have been going on for decades and even the mainstream science gatekeeper, Popular Mechanics recently discussed the inevitability of corporations using human bodies (actually, their biofields) to help power their new 6G telecommunications systems.

Sabrina claims to have been experimented on for Human Augmentation as a child at the Menninger Foundation, where she was implanted with "John von Neumann architecture"; that is, a body-machine interface connected to quantum databases belonging to IBM in computers located underground, more for cooling purposes than for anything else, as she explained.

Tore Maras also speaks of being technologically "enhanced" by the military and to also have access to a quantum computer. Are these two women the children of the same Black Project? I believe the two are both around 45 years old, which is around the same age is the kids would be today, who I interviewed for my first book, back in the late '90s, which was about the Philadelphia Experiment and the Montauk Project. They told me similar (and even more bizarre) stories.

Share

In any case, it seems that a spat between these two women has developed, at least on the part of Sabrina. Much of what she has to say is somewhat obscure to the everyday person but it always interesting to have your vistas expanded by unfamiliar territory.

The video begins with a view of Sabrina Wallace's computer screen, displaying the Telegram web app, with forwarded messages about interesting posts from her friend, Naima Heagan (aka Hopegirl).

The first forwarded post comes from August 4th, 2024 from a channel called Our Still Small Voice®, Shared Consciousness News Room (@OurStillSmallVoice on Telegram), which is run by Tiffany Fontenot, who describes herself as a "Formerly Certified RS [Reverse Speech] Analyst, trained by David Oates, its discoverer."

The Telegram post forwarded by Tiffany Fontenot is from ToreSays®+ (@toresaysPlus on Telegram) from August 4th, which included this UNDERCOVERDC article, about Air Marshal whistleblowers who came forward to share the status of former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. The whistleblowers deplored that Gabbard and other harmless people have been placed on the Air Marshals' Quiet Skies surveillance program for purely political reasons.

Tore posted this, in response to the article:

I have baby sitters too!

She doesn't have SSSS - she is being watched to be protected- why is Beanz making it sound like they are trying to target her when they are there to protect her and with the added bonus of watching her interactions. It's so weird - I'm on that program too but DHS and TSA don't harass people just because. t.me/toresaysPlus/58018

"SSSS" is the TSA's code for "Secondary Security Screening Selectee" and this code will often appear on the boarding pass of the Selectee. Tulsi photographed several of her boarding passes with "SSSS" emblazoned on the bottom right corner, so it's interesting that Tore is denying that Tulsi is in the program and that furthermore, that she thinks it's a "bonus" to have this kind of security while flying.

Tiffany observed, of Tore's comments, that:

Interesting stance. Surveillance is ok for protection. Surveillance is for criminals. Tore wants to change the Constitution; is now pro-FISA because, now she claims we need it and now believes biosurveillance is good protection. #NormalizingBioDigitalEnslavement

Sabrina Wallace shares her own comments about this, below.

There's not a lot I can add, since I was blocked from the comment section of ToreSays®+ Telegram channel several weeks ago and I can no longer see what's going on in there.

TRANSCRIPT

Sabrina Wallace: In closing, Tiffany forwarded me this, from (@toresaysPlus on Telegram) Tore's Red Phone chat.

(Reading Tiffany's comment) Interesting stance. Surveillance is OK for protection. Surveillance is for criminals.

Sabrina Wallace: Yeah, we've all been criminals, lifelong and are, currently under-14 is a "criminal" with DHS and over-79 is, as well.

(Reading Tiffany's comment) So" Tore wants to change the Constitution; is now pro-FISA because, now she claims we need it and now believes biosurveillance is 'good protection.'"

Sabrina Wallace: I really hope she doesn't start saying "China", but there's nothing I can do about that!

So Tore, in the Red Phone [Telegram] chat posted this, something to do with that [Tracy] Beanz lady...Tore posted:

"I have babysitters, too. She doesn't have SSSS. She is being watched to be protected. Why is Beanz making it sound like they are trying to target her, when they are there to protect her – and with the added bonus of watching her interactions? "It's so weird. I'm on that program, too but DHS and TSA don't harass people, just because."

Sabrina Wallace: (As if speaking to Tore) I thought you wanted a Road to Redemption, Lady? You know, as well as I do, it's been pay-for-play, the whole way.

Building an army, huh? Of who? Plenty of free-range humans. They don't understand what the f@ck you're talking about.

So when I come back online, we're going to talk through this, in regards to what I already told people. It's already out there. Before I ran into the Tore community, I had already laid this out, mathematically. I just didn't have white papers, yet. Now I do:

You have augmented humans that access special Wireless Sensor Networks. I went through the Transorganic Real Entity and Transgenic Entity and all that stuff.

I found it again. The easiest way for me to explain that – to those of you that are totally lost – is that humans that are Augmented have the ability to reach out and grab one of those Wireless Sensor Networks and do things; read-write to the brain – that you're not going to have the capability for, unless you're augmented with a chipset, including a nano swarm chipset. It depends.

[Sabrina is basically describing the aspirations of Elon Musk's Neuralink technology, which is fully backed by the World Economic Forum].

Sabrina Wallace: I figured out a lot of this, when Tore was talking about data cubes. Based on the modeling software and the Microsoft Open AI Azure.

The other thing is, given that your body is the intercommunication medium, Augmented Humans can access your Digi Twin. They can change the Wireless Sensor Networks around you.

And, in case you forgot what those are, I'll show you again in just a second. To induce or couple, to your body an electric field, a magnetic field, or a flux density field; Augmented Humans have capacitance to do that. They have access to do that. And the Wireless Sensor Networks are ubiquitous. They are, literally everywhere.

So that's why I was all over the Rydberg fenestration and all the different ways they're playing with each other. That's why Tore mentioned that VPN software. And I was like, "Hey, they're using bodies as their own VPN?"

Well, yes, because the way that the bit tensors set up with their new Worldwide Neural Net, with TAO and the NSA, you're under a biological SCADA, S-C-A-D-A, slave-master relationship.

So, those of you that signed up to be "Cypherpunks were decentralized!" You're hooked to an augmented human. It's got your databases – and now, your faces and your medical applications.

In health applications, the integrated monitoring of a patient can be done by using Wireless Sensor Networks plus the internal processes and movements of animals, along with diagnostics. And then, keeping check on your drug admin in hospitals and artificial retinas, synthetic aperture radar looks right through your eyeballs.

Here's all the stuff you have in your house. Here's all the stuff they're using to track the birds and animals and record their movements and monitor the earth, the soil and the atmosphere. And this is why anybody who believes in Climate Change – rather than Weather Control – there's something wrong with you. Probably, your bank account's real fat, from lying to people about the fact that we do control the weather. We have treaties. We have plenty of cloud-seeding.

And these Wireless Sensor Networks work with programs, like HAARP and all the other things you think you know about, but you won't talk about this, where you're monitoring the soil and the atmosphere and changing things out, with these biological sensors that go right into the micro Doppler.

Give me a break, people.

So anyways, until we are able to have the Human Augmentation conversation, and I'll leave that to your Transorganic Real Entity, because I think that's where she's headed. I don't know. Maybe.

But you have to understand, if you're over 40 and this stuff is foreign to you, there's a lot of jobs, here. And the sooner that we can get people to use the right terminology, like "biological to digital convergence" – that you paid for – your tax dollars built this. The electronic warfare system is 60 years old with Lockheed, Raytheon, all that kind of stuff. You didn't tell them "No".

(Begins flipping through webpages that illustrate what she's saying):

And, as I recall, whose stock was it that just shot up the other day? What happened to Lockheed stock? Today, it's 0.44. Oh, wow. Bouncy, bouncy, bouncy. It's up. It's up. It's up. Caution! Nine hours ago! Uh-huh. Whatever, guys, gals, whatever.

My point is, is that, because you didn't tell anybody about your civilian targeting program with Interbody Wireless Networks, now you get to tell them it's "for their health and their well-being". And for people that have been out there, since 2018, like Tore, she talked about the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network) briefly. Other people, too.

They're like, "Well, nobody's going to care, because everybody's so busy remoting their own friends and neighbors. Yeah, for DHS. Who does it? I wouldn't. Not anymore. And not with me. I've had enough.

You're just straight-up gaslighting and lying, because the Spooks play with themselves in the sandbox, watched over by Dora. Dora, the Explorer. Watched over by Cora with CISA and DISA, now known as "Network and Drone Killing", the backbone of our Global Information Grid, with Command and Control.

So now, that I've finished the long form, if you pick on a Psinergist and you're a white-coated yeti, what I'm going to tell you is – the Psinergist, because I don't want them fighting with you – you're disingenuous, disgusting people. All of you. You really are. Well, not all of you. Most of you.

There's two different medical design briefs that we could send you but what I'm going to tell you is, a lot of people are smarter than you think and there aren't very many people who haven't heard of Telehealth, OK? So when it comes to mHealth, eHealth, and Telehealth, right here, let me do the mHealth one. That's a little easier.

These are mobile ad hoc networks, computer networks, biosensors, actuators, blah, blah, blah. So if you have a yeti that doesn't want to admit any of this, then what you do is say, "OK, well, then explain it to me."

And if you're not willing to explain the market share on that Body Area Network market share, I don't want to hear from your doctor lying gaslighting mouths until you do the medical body area network challenge.

I want you to find me an image. When you Google medical body area network that doesn't have a body connected to a data repository with a yeti and an ambulance, every time it's you and your nurses.

But dancing TikTok in the halls while you're busy with your wireless telemetry stations that are well known in every hospital for how long? Stop, right? There's no reason, if you're a physician or a nurse to bullshit people.

"But I didn't!" Then get caught up! Because Body Area Network market shares 200 billion growth in the next 10 years. Are you capable of looking up OMNET software and biosensors? Because, then your problem is solved and you'll know exactly what your patient or your friend is asking you about, instead of acting like an asshole.

Yeah, Human Body Network, huh? "Oh!" we know. Can we please get on the same page? The Spooks are going to protect you from China. The interbody nano networks are for 20 years of the National Nano Initiative.

And everybody else that's busy logging in and out of bodies for consumer electronics and bio electronics and bio-hacking; These should be intellectual dialogues with appropriate data. 30 years of doing this and you're still afraid to tell people about it! What does that tell you?

Well, it's here to protect people, right, Tore? Bullshit. And you know it.

"Well, Sabrina, they're going to protect him, now."

Oh, OK. (Chuckles) We'll see about that. Here we are, in 2022 with all your biosensors, transmission and reception.

There's you and the IEEE. Again, this is all for our health. This is all to protect us. And as long as you're not doing anything wrong, oh, the law will protect you!

What kind of ignorant person says that, in this day and age? Certainly, definitely not people who have NDAs that keep them protected, as long as they do what they're told. I thought you said that those people were mean to you.

I thought you said that you wanted to help people. And I know that you do. It seems like that circle's awful small.

Augmented humans only, huh? That's what it seems like, Lady. Not trying to be a bitch. Not at all.

Tell people all the time not to yell at you. You're doing the best you can. I thought it was the dudes around you.

But then I saw this today. Nope. OK, well, this is where we leave off.

I'll see you all later. Like I said, don't pick on Tore. Everybody got a right to their opinion.

Maybe she'll talk about it. Maybe she won't. Doesn't really matter.

And this ends the Psinergy Long Form.

If you feel that I've been remiss and not going deeper into a certain area, feel free to drop a comment on the channel so that I can add it in to what I've got on the back end here with PDFs and such. But for now, this is going to stand and I'm going to be cleaning it up, later on as the Long Form.

Because if you cannot understand from what I just read out to you and sourced, proper government documents and go, "OK, they're logging into our bodies, yes."

And I would suggest going to the Non-Vaxxer 420 channel so that you can get a chance to review and watch them talk amongst themselves.

You're known as "Human Capital", less than chattel. And you don't have a way to turn it off. You can beg and plead. They can hear you talking, laugh at you and hit you again. They don't care about your family. They care about their spy games with one another.

They'll call it "National Security". Oh, that's what I left off on. Forgot to finish.

The Human Augmentation not wanting your opinion; I got distracted. Pardon me.

So, the reason that they feel this way, "We cannot wait for the ethics of human augmentation to be decided for us in 2021. We must be part of the conversation now. The ethical implications are significant, but not insurmountable.

"Early and regular engagement will be essential to remain at the forefront of this field. Ethical perspectives on human augmentation will change. And this could happen quickly.

"There may be a moral obligation to augment people, particularly in cases where promotes Internet-of-Behavior well-being or protects us from novel coronavirus threats. It could be argued that treatments involving novel vaccination processes and gene and cell therapies are examples of human augmentation, already in the pipeline. The need to use human augmentation may ultimately be dictated by national interest."

Do you work for the government? Well, then we don't care about your opinion, do we? Countries may need to develop and use human augmentation or risk surrendering influence, prosperity, and security to nations who will augment their population.

"National regulations dictating the pace and scope of scientific research reflect societal views, particularly in democracies that are more sensitive to public opinion. The future of human augmentation should not, however, be decided by ethicists or public opinion.

The governments will need to develop a clear policy position that maximizes the use of Human Augmentation, in support of national prosperity, national safety, and national security, without undermining their government values.

Although, you have an important voice, while you endlessly write letters and waste your time calling people who will not listen to you.

They have to follow a chain-of-command, and that chain-of-command does not include you.

And that's why, for them, they get protected – and the rest of us get fried.

Mark 5:36. Amen.

Running Time: 14 mins