John Cullen joins American Badass’, Dr Dale Comstock on Tommy’s Podcast to share the latest details of his Palm Beach crash investigation. Above is the first 45 minutes cut down to 20 minutes of the full 1h45m podcast, which can be seen HERE.

John lays out his sensible theory that the captain of the Learjet 60 was a suicide pilot whose mission was thwarted by the Secret Service, when they noticed that he’d started a nose dive towards Mar-a-Lago and that there were only 45 seconds till impact.

John thinks the USSS may have used one of their newly-installed laser weapons to cut off the Learjet’s horizontal stabilizer before it could reach the President’s house and that the laser probably fired autonomously, without human intervention.

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John also thinks this is being covered-up. He notes how, as the story came out, there was a major focus on the pretty 20-year-old co-pilot, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, who was initially portrayed as the pilot and how the identity of the Captain, Jeff Gregory was comparatively obscured.

Her story, with lots of social media images was released on November 2nd, a few hours earlier than Gregory’s, who had little besides two mismatching photos to be found throughout the entire internet, which John says reminds him of Stephen Paddock all over again.

The flight took off from Austin, TX for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, crossing over land near Naples, FL when John reports that Captain Gregory decided to change course and to head north to Freeport, Bahamas and to fly straight into one of the highest-precipitation storms in Florida history.

Having flown to Eleuthera before, I’d previously noticed the strange left turn away from the destination and how this made no sense.

John believes that Captain Gregory told the tower that he was going to Freeport – but that he was really headed towards Mar-a-Lago.

IMAGE: Flight path of N722BD; the original towards Eleuthera and the deviation towards Mar-a-Lago.

John asks former Delta Force soldier and security expert, Dale Comstock what he thinks and Dale agrees that changing course mid-flight with 7 clients onboard when it’s not an emergency doesn’t make sense and that if he had been working for the Secret Service at that moment, based on the trajectory of the aircraft and the rate of descent, the Learjet would have been a legitimate target.

John guesses that the weapon is autonomous, saying:

“I’m assuming it’s parameter-based and what they did was they took the decision-making out of it. In other words, if you have an object that is incoming at 450-plus knots and descending and you’ve got a time-to-impact of less than 40 seconds – Fire! It’s a program. It’s a sequence of If-Then-Else-type statements. If we’ve got an inbound object and it’s going greater than this speed and this and this and this: Fire. I don’t know that anybody had to make a decision. I think the thing made it just go, “Boop!” and somebody said, “What the Hell was that?” And next thing you know, “Oh sh¡t, a weird jet just crashed three miles from here!” “Is that what that was?” And the guys were all looking at each other like, “Holy sh¡t! It just shot something!” They just put it in a week ago and they’re all looking at each other like, “Did this just shoot something out of the sky?” I don’t think a decision had to be made, because it gets shot, basically, right over the airport, Dale. I mean –

Dale agrees, saying that the 40-year-old Patriot Missile System also doesn’t need a soldier to operate it. It’s automated.

John thinks maybe the LOCUST System at the airport lasered-off the horizontal stabilizer, which was later found three and a half miles away.

IMAGE: Horizontal stabilizer of crashed Learjet 60, found three and a half miles away.

John says,

“It looks like somebody took like a welding torch and just cut it. It looks clean as a whistle, almost like those, you know, the cattle heads. They find the cattle with the heads cut off and they’re like, “Wow, how do they do this?” It’s like that. It’s like really a clean cut… “Did we cut it off? And I think the answer is yes. This thing veered, went away, did not hit Mar-a-Lago and at the time that it veers, it’s 45 seconds out.”

John thinks Gregory acted alone and that the young co-pilot had no idea about any of this and asked him twice to “Look out the window!”

He says that if Captain Gregory had succeeded in crashing into Mar-a-Lago, his name would have never been forgotten. He would have become a legend.

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