At the World Government Summit in Dubai in 2015, Klaus Schwab announced that he was told, by then-Mayor Eric Garcetti that the City of Angels would be "Private Car-driven-free" by 2030, allowing the 101 and I-405 to become "parks and other public spheres". Suh-weet!

In the video seen here, Schwab announced that "you" will no longer be using an app to call a human Uber driver (to say nothing of driving your own car), but instead, you would be hiring a driverless vehicle to "take you to the airport".

He was talking to an auditorium full of billionaires, so he didn't bother mentioning that the plan to decarbononize air travel is would only allow the Untermenschen just one long haul flight every two years (until 95% can be successfully killed-off, through forced injections, chemtrails and DEW massacres).

There's the social justice angle to consider, as well. As Fabrizio Menardo of the European Green Journal wrote in 2022:

"The amount of carbon generated by a single intercontinental flight per passenger is larger than the mean annual emissions of citizens in many of the world’s poorest countries, and the impact of private jets or space tourism is even more obscene. Any serious attempt to solve the climate and ecological crises must acknowledge and tackle these social justice issues, otherwise it would be rightly seen as unfair and hypocritical... "Aviation in its present form is no different from the other polluting sectors such as fossil fuel extraction and processing that will need to shrink and eventually disappear if we want to achieve carbon neutrality."

In compliance with the demands of the not-so-crypto-Nazis at the WEF, French lawmakers under Emmanuel Macron in 2021 dutifully voted in favor of a bill to end flight routes where the same journey could be made by train in under two-and-a-half hours.

The elite don't want people driving, they want driverless vehicles driving. They don't want people flying, they want drones flying.

In short, they don't want people.

Communist Guerrilla, Karen Bass seems well on her way to de-populating and re-wilding the second largest city in the United States. ¡Venceremos!

TRANSCRIPT

Klaus Schwab: For the 20th Governance Summit, you will use an app, like Uber, but not anymore, to call some driver, but an automatically-guided car, a self-driven car, will come to your hotel or wherever you are and will bring you to the airport.

No, Los Angeles is one of the cities with the heaviest traffic, who told me in 2030, Los Angeles will be "Private car-driven-free."

And this will allow to transform highways into parks and other public spheres.

Running Time: 1 min