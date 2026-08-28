Lake America

The US operates at a $60 billion annual trade deficit with Canada. Canada has charged massive tariffs on US imports for years and the US provides virtually all of Canada’s military defense. This has led President Trump to claim that the “US subsidizes Canada” for up to $200 million per year and that Canada wants “the benefits of being a state, without being one”.

For perspective, the five US States that received the most federal aid in 2021 were:

California ($162.9 billion)

New York ($110.2 billion)

Texas ($105.8 billion)

Florida ($58.8 billion)

Pennsylvania ($57.1 billion)

But unlike Canada, these states provide tax revenue to the US Federal Government, with California and New York generating roughly $805.7 billion and $385 billion respectively in gross federal tax collections during recent fiscal years.

It’s not unreasonable for the US to demand, in return for its US Taxpayer-subsidized largesse that Canada not violate its previous agreements and continue to dump subpar transshipped Chinese metals into the US market or to be a proxy state for the Chinese Communist Party-linked criminal organizations, with one of the biggest money-laundering models in world history operating on Canadian soil – or to continue perpetrating the World Economic Forum’s genocidal Climate Hoax.

Share

Albertan podcaster Derek Smith from the Unacceptable Fringe does a great Donald Trump impression, which you can see in the full version of this podcast, here and in this raucous livestream from last Wednesday with him and his co-hosts.

In the short clip above, Derek strikes a more serious tone as he briefly describes the grievances of Albertan separatists amid the ridiculous lies of Mark Carney’s Liberal Party government, which can only be maintained with the kind of tightly-controlled state media that exists in Canada and with a return to the kind of USAID-orchestrated censorship regime we saw during the Biden Era, which the Canadian government seeks to revive and that could realistically lead to his channel being taken down and to him being jailed.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says the US and Canada were on the brink of signing an agreement when Prime Minister Carney blew up the talks, claiming that the US had made last minute changes to the agreement.

The Canadian government has not released the text of the final offer from the US to prove Carney’s claims, one of which was that the US was demanding no French-language labeling on trade products.

Derek shows a clip of Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the leader of the Québecois Party, who only learned this was lie via The New York Times (of all places), because the Canadian government refuses to acknowledge the lie and to correct the record.

IMAGE: Trump post on TRUTHSocial , Aug 25, 2026

Alas, being reasonable has nothing to do with a lot of what we see, like Trump’s “Lake America” antics.

Carney wants to continue Europe’s ill-advised war with Russia in Ukraine and he plans to meet with the EU next month to strengthen their trade and security relationships, especially regarding the Arctic, because the Globalists want to stop the US Golden Dome missile defense system.

Carney is a top-tier Globalist agent. You cannot get more Globalist than former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister / current Warden of Rhodes House and Chief Executive Officer of the Rhodes Trust Chrystia Freeland. The founding goal of Rhodes House was literally to recover the US for the British Empire.

Last May, Mark Carney met with Democratic Party officials and Barack Obama to strategize for the coming US Midterm Elections. This was followed by Carney’s July appointment of Hillary Clinton operative, Maia Johnson as the first-ever Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The COO position is a newly created corporate-style role roughly comparable to a White House Chief of Staff. Johnson also concurrently serves as the Senior Special Advisor for the very WEF-sounding “United States Stakeholder Strategy”, which presumably means outreach to “public-private” American political, business, and institutional contacts who might assist the Carney government.

Johnson is a veteran Democratic strategist who previously worked as director of scheduling for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and she has ties to Michael Bloomberg.

In short, the Democrats are using Carney to try to hurt Trump in the Midterms. In turn, Carney wants to help the Democrats get back into power, because they will enact the kind of Climate Hoax legislation that will catapult his holdings at Brookfield Asset Management to new heights and both are more than happy to bankrupt the Canadian people in the process.