Learjet Crashes After Anti-Missile Defenses Installed at Mar-a-Lago

A Learjet 60 business jet crashed in Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon, near the intersection of Military Trail and 10th Avenue North, killing all nine people on board. The crash is the second-deadliest aviation accident in the United States this year.

The aircraft, registration N722BD, had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas earlier that day bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. It went down around 12:50PM local time, creating a large crater and fireball. Authorities reported no confirmed fatalities on the ground. The names of the passengers and crew have not yet been released.

Flight-tracking data for the 22-year-old aircraft showed it had climbed to cruise altitude before descending to approximately 35,000 feet near Naples and continuing east. Tracking data showed vertical speeds exceeding 30,000 feet per minute (370 mph) before it crashed.

Visually, the speed of descent appeared to be faster than 370 mph. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the impact as resembling “a missile going down.”

Late last week, the Secret Service requested the deployment of short-range air defense systems near Mar-a-Lago and Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, citing a heightened threat environment. Two Avenger systems were placed on a floating barge in the Lake Worth Lagoon right next to Mar-a-Lago and another system was installed on the south side of Donald J. Trump International Airport.

In the map below, the Learjet’s trajectory was headed directly towards Mar-a-Lago before banking to the right and crashing to the ground.

IMAGE: Trajectory of N722BD crash, seen from above.

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Cullen notes that N722BD turned right and dropped out of the sky just as it neared a military Air Mobility Command C17 cargo plane.

IMAGE: N722BD nears military C17 Globemaster cargo plane and promptly falls out of the sky.

Cullen asks:

“Did Air Mobility Command’s C17 shoot down N722BD? Or was it just watching? Did Air Mobility Command’s C17 land immediately after N722BD crashed? Yes, it did…Does the evidence indicate that a Pentagon C17 shot down N722BD? You decide.”

IMAGE: Trajectory of N722BD crash, seen laterally, looking northeast.

If the C17 affected the flight path of N722BD, it was likely not a highjack via Fly-by-Wire (FBW) technology. Although commercial airline flight has been largely automated for over three decades and FBW has been widely in use since the 1980s, this is not the case for traditional and current production Learjets, which typically rely on conventional mechanical and cable/pushrod linkages and hydraulics to move the ailerons, rudder, etc.

While some Learjet subsystems, such as the FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control) use electronic or digital controls, the primary flight controls remain mechanically connected rather than full Fly-By-Wire.

On the Air Traffic Control audio recorded minutes before the crash, the pilot reported light clear ice that was “manageable,” moderate turbulence and an outside air temperature of −47°F. The pilot advised air traffic controllers she was flying in precipitation and requested a climb to 37,000 feet for a better ride. Shortly after receiving clearance, the pilot declared a mayday.

As can be seen below from the flight data synched with the audio, the altimeter stopped transmitting at 8,750 feet, while the other data continued transmitting.

In the video by John Cullen at the top of this page, he asks, “Why did N722BD stop transmitting data at 8,750 feet?”

VIDEO: “Full ATC Audio Learjet’s Final 5 Minutes Before Florida Crash” - Pub Nov 2, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Some netizens doubt the authenticity of this flight audio above, with some commenting that in a nosedive at this rate of speed, they find it hard to believe that the pilot would be capable of having a conversation with the tower.

And why don’t we hear a peep from the 9 passengers?

On the ground, residents saw no remnants of the Learjet in the crater formed by the crash, with one commenting, “That’s a bomb, Bro.”

VIDEO: “Where’s the Plane?” - Pub Nov 1, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Other netizens say this crash eerily resembles the Med Jets Flight 056 crash in Philadelphia on January 31, 2025, which was rife with anomalies and which occurred within the broader weirdness of the drone siege that was then occurring between Donald Trump’s election and inauguration for his second term.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation with FAA support. Investigators will examine radar, weather data, air-traffic recordings, wreckage, and maintenance history. A media briefing was scheduled for Monday in West Palm Beach. No official cause has been determined.

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