According to Lei's Real Talk, the CCP's claim that China's population is 1.4 billion is a lie.

Lei says the country's population is drastically declining, due to the "Demographic Cliff" caused by an aging population after decades of the CCP's "One Child" policy, plus her estimated 400-500 million COVID deaths since the end of 2019, which she says the CCP is covering-up.

On March 12, Lei said she believed China's actual population was somewhere below 900,000,000, noting four key pieces of evidence:

Empty streets and markets A drastic disparity between birth and death rates GROK-3's estimate of the real COVID death toll 5% of people aged 35–44 have died

In the image above, Lei composed an Excel spreadsheet from official Chinese government data, which showed that 5% of the Chinese population aged 35-44 had vanished since 2019. This is the most economically-productive demographic of any population.

What's very interesting here, is that the Chinese government data for their 35-44 demographic jibes with the findings of the Society of Actuaries Research Institute's 2022 report on Group Life Insurance Excess Mortality, which revealed a spike of 100% in excess mortality among working Americans in the 35-44 demographic. This is only among those who had good jobs and whose employers actually provided life insurance to them.

At the time, former Wall Street securities analyst, Edward Dowd reported that these excess deaths occurred in the US during Q3 of 2021 through Q2 of 2022 and was confirmed to him by his personal source at the Society of Actuaries. But this was only the excess deaths among Millennials with good jobs!

Dowd's continued investigations, as of May 2024 revealed that, "About 33 million Americans have been injured, disabled, or died from this vaccine, in our estimate."

• 1.1 million excess deaths

• 4 million people disabled

• 28.6 million vaccine-injured people often missing work, due to chronic illness

Lei ascribes this contemporaneous spike of deaths in China, within the 35-44 demographic – in the prime of their lives – to the "COVID pandemic", however, Edward Dowd correlates the US excess deaths, disability and injuries to the COVID injections, which he calls "The largest global crime against humanity ever seen."

Lei has a background in finance and numbers and – as is true for all of us – the enormity of these crimes has been hard for her to confront.

In a video from March 27th, Lei stated that, based on additional data, China's real population is not anywhere near 800 million and that, "It's somewhere between 300 and 400 million," saying, "This isn't a sensational claim, but a sober examination of two critical factors: the Chinese Communist Party's decades-long manipulation of demographic data to project a false image of a massive consumer market and the catastrophic, underreported death toll from COVID-19."

Lei refers to a 2018 Russian study that estimated China's population at the time was probably between 500 million and 800 million. This was based on China's 1945 recorded population being 490 million, prior to the CCP's implementation of the Great Leap Forward, which resulted in the Great Chinese Famine and the subsequent Cultural Revolution, causing tens of millions of deaths (~60-100 million), followed by decades of the One Child Policy.

Lei states Russian experts determined that it was impossible that China's population ever surged to 1.4 billion, saying:

"Other Russian experts added-up the publicly-available urban population of every Chinese city and county and got only 280 million people and based on the traditional urban-rural population ratio of 1-to-1, they estimated China's actual population being around 560 million."

According to Lei's own reckoning, which includes data since 2012 of ~400 million fraudulent Chinese households and university enrollments being removed from government databases, that prior to COVID, China's population was between 695 million to 890 million.

By Lei's estimates, since 2019, China has sustained a catastrophic population decline of between 400 and 500 million, which is how she arrives at her estimation that China's current population is between 300-400 million, which is confirmed by another Chinese émigré YouTuber, Li Muyang:

The question now remains, as to whether a similar fudging of US population data has been perpetrated by the US Census Bureau – all the more confused by the tens of millions of undocumented migrants having arrived in the US since 2021 and shipped deep into the US interior by NGOs, the US military, etc – all on the US Taxpayers' dime during the Biden administration.

TRANSCRIPT

Lei: Since the outbreak began in Wuhan at the end of 2019, the actual death toll in China remains a mystery. The situation worsened after Beijing abruptly lifted the extreme Zero COVID policy in December 2022, triggering a massive outbreak.

At that time, crematoria and funeral homes across China were overwhelmed, soon after China's civil Affairs Department stopped publishing funeral and cremation statistics. As of today the authorities still have not resumed releasing this data.

Now, a new outbreak has been sweeping across China. since late last year hospitals and crematoria are, again overwhelmed. However, State media and social media are censoring the information, dismissing it as "influenza".

The Founder of Falun Gong, Master Li Hongzhi said in early 2023 that China lost 400 million people during the pandemic and another 100 million would die before the pandemic ended.

Many people brushed it off or even laughed at Falun Gong but now, the hard truth is coming out and people are witnessing it, firsthand. The Disappearance of a significant portion of China's population is becoming undeniable.

Across China people are asking the same question, "Where did everyone go?

(Roll several video posts by young people of what has become a viral trend in China, to describe the obvious abrupt population decline they see around them, saying that the usual influx of people returning to Beijing following the New Year holiday did not occur. Instead, the streets are empty, with a large number of homes up for rent, empty offices and no traffic at typically-congested intersections, with people asking "Where did 8 million Beijingers go?" Shanghai residents are making similar video posts about the noticeable population decrease there and how the streets, the popular restaurants and malls are all half-empty, saying the city's famous nightlife has become much quieter. One post from a man in an A-line subway train in Shanghai is striking, with him as the sole person in the entire car. We see similar video posts from residents and people in the real estate market of Guangzhou, the center of the largest megalopolis in the world)

Lei: What we saw is the situation in Beijing, Shanghai Guangzhou, the three Mega Cities of China and many people assume that maybe people in those large cities or Mega Cities had simply left for better opportunities in Second-Tier cities or they might have returned to their hometowns in the countryside.

Now, let's take a look at what's happening in the smaller cities.

(Roll video where young residents of smaller cities, like Zuzhai and Wuhan make similar claims to those above. One man in Suzhou remarks that the streets used to be crowded but now, they're almost deserted. He says he's heard similar reports from Shanghai, Yangzhou, Nantong, Wuxi, Changzhou and how all have fewer workers and laborers. Others remark that the countryside is empty, too, with schools being shut down and streets and shops vacant. They report that "Society feels gloomy and lifeless" and ask "Where did our 1.4 billion people go?")

Lei: Recently, several local governments in Jiangsu Province released population data, revealing a huge gap between the number of births and number of deaths, raising public suspicion about the accuracy of China's official "1.4 billion population".

People are discovering that what the Falun Gong Founder said two years ago. it is correct. This is February 11th of this year, the government website of Jianyang District of Taizhou City in Jiangsu released its End-of-2024 Population Data, stating that in the year, the district had only 2,200 new births but 8,000 deaths.

Think about it: the number of deaths was 3.5 times that of new births! it also reported a population decline of 8.71%, over the the previous year.

And then, on January 26, the county-level city of Xinghua, Jiangsu also published its end-of-year population, showing 3,300 new births and 14,500 deaths. The total number of deaths was 4.4 times that of new births and the population decline was 10%! Can you imagine a city losing 10% of its people in just one year? Again, these are official figures, meaning that the real numbers could be much worse.

And then, a in Township in Sichuan, it's called Dazhou County, Miaoba Township, which is a Township that consists of 13 villages. Local residents revealed that in 2024, 500 people died while only 12 babies were born. Think about it the death rate was 42 times that of new births! Something is seriously wrong, here!

Such a shocking low birth rate suggests a significant portion of the population vanished between 2021 and 2024.

By the way the person who posted this said that now he believes what the Falun Gong Founder, Mr Li Hongzhi had said was right.

And what I want to share with you now is a Chinese user used Elon Musk's Grok 3 to explore the total deaths in China during the Pandemic and the AI's response was shocking.

So, the user wrote this post and he said, "Grock 3 is incredible. I just challenged it with a big question, using its reasoning function or Logic Function so the question is: "How many people in China actually died during the three years of the Pandemic?"

And so, here's [the Artificial Intelligence] Grok 3's answer:

"Attempts to indirectly estimate the population decline in Mainland China from early 2020 to early 2023 by analyzing changes in Chinese residents' consumption behavior during the Lunar New Year period. After analysis, China's population is estimated to have decreased by 150 million to 200 million."

So, another Chinese social media influencer pointed out that the above analysis based on consumption data during the Luna New Year period may have restricted the "logic and reasoning process", so he tested Grok 3 by asking the question in a different way. So he said: "Using China's consumption data, economic growth rate, unemployment rate and other economic indicators, estimate creatively how much China's population declined from 2020 to 2023 during the COVID-19 Pandemic?"

And after running its calculations it provided two estimates. It says, "A conservative estimate is that China's population decreased by 150 million from 2020 to 2023. A bold estimate: the population decline reached 200 million."

I believe the 200 million deaths is still an undercount because it's based on CCP's official economic and consumer data, which we know has been beautified and inflated.

If we must adjust 200 million deaths by normalizing the base economic data, the true figure may be between 400 million and 500 million deaths.

So it makes COVID the deadliest event in human history, I think – and I think it's getting more and more difficult for Beijing to hide the huge loss of human life and the truth will come out soon.

Now recently, Chinese social media was buzzing with the claim that "5% of the people born in the 1980s have died". The claim is that 1-in-20 people in their Prime Years, aged between 35 and 44 have died in China. It caused panic in people and forced the government to step in and discredit it. But numbers don't lie and they're based on official CCP data.

Someone compared the original birth data from the 1950s, '60s, '70s and '80s and compared them with the actual population in each age group today. so what you saw was the image of the Chinese post; how they did the numbers in Chinese

TABLE: Created by Lei from “Chinese government data compiled on Chinese social media post”

And I just took the numbers and put them an Excel model, [image at the top of this post] is what it looks like.

So, the First Column is the decade of the of their birth year the next column indicates their current age then we have the total original births compared to the existing population. In the next column, we have a calculated variance. This variance should indicate the number of people who have vanished or died.

The only explanation for the disappearance of these people is death – that's what the original study said, although some people may argue maybe immigration – but I don't think immigration is a big factor, here. I mean, there's no way tens of millions of Chinese have immigrated [Some American sources, however believe this is exactly what has happened].

The last column on the right is the calculated percentage of people who have died or disappeared. So, they found 5% of the people in the Prime Age of 35 and 44 is gone. That's the last row that that I highlighted in bold.

That's 1-in-20 people! This is shocking, because 35-44 – I mean, this age group is the most productive years in a person's life! How could China lose so many people in their prime years? That's shocking.

I think, equally shocking are the other age groups. If you look at people born in the 1950s, it's still troubling; people born in the 1950s, they they are now between the age of 65 and 74. 20% are gone. That's one in five people.

People born in the 1960, ages um 55 to 64: Nearly 6% is gone!

In the US, people in this age group are still working. They haven't even retired, yet.

In China, tens of millions are missing, so CCP's cover-up of COVID deaths and the Regime's manipulation of demographic data is the worst lie in human history!

When exposed, the whole world will be shocked and I think it would be a great Moment of Reckoning for Chinese people and and and there will be a Great Awakening.

The videos that you watched earlier; the two videos I played show us that we're not far from there. People are on the brink of figuring out that there aren't that many people in China.