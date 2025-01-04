"Liars, Cheats, and Crooks" by Five Times August - Official Video (2024)
Myself, being semi-de-personed online means that I'm often late to the party on a lot of cool stuff.
One of the things I missed, that came out six months ago was this record and the even more excellent music video released by Five Times August, the independent artist, also known as protest singer/songwriter, Brad Skistimas, who also makes these excellent music videos, that accompany his most excellent lyrics and musicianship.
ENJOY!
LYRICS
You want me scared,
You want me weak
You want me brain dead and asleep
You want us trapped while you all laugh behind the scenes
You want us sick
You think we’re dumb
You want us blind and you want us drugged
You want us poor while you get more of everything
But you don’t get to tell me what to think and what to do
No, you don’t get to tell me what is true
‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so I don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
We want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
You want us tricked
You want us numb
You want us scared and you want us stung
You want us shot and you want us bought in every way
You want our minds
You want our time
You want us framed-up in your crimes
I hope you know that it’s time to go and we’re taking names
‘Cause you don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
No, you don’t get to tell us what is true
‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so we don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
We want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do
‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so we don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
And we want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
We see la la la la la all your lies we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
We see la la la la la all your lies
You’re just liars, cheats, and crooks
You change the rules and you burn the books
And so we don’t believe a single word you say
You’re all liars, fakes, and cons
We want you out and we want you gone
So don’t believe this time you’ll get away
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies
La la la la la all your lies
Running Time: 4 mins
It’s delicious to hear musicians create protest songs for the 21st century. It is so badly needed!
This is why we need to establish term limits. Not just for the House and Senate, but also for every three letter agency in Washington DC. All of whom are unconstitutional just for the fact that they exist. In the USA, and every other nation on the planet, there should be no such thing as a "career" in politics.