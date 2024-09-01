Tyler Fischer is a brilliant stand-up comedian who has also made some very funny parodies of Corporate Wokeness in television commercials.

While Anheuser-Busch watched its market capitalization tank by over $6 billion last year, in the week following the launch of their Dylan Mulvaney advertising campaign, desperate marketers tried to make amends with their disenfranchised customers by running a new ad, featuring Budweiser's trademark Clydesdale horse – but cheeky social media users were quick to joke that the horse was now "trans".

Comedian, Tyler Fischer took it to the next level with this ridiculously funny voiceover, laid over the new Budweiser ad, which turned into an ad for his 2023 comedy tour.

Bud Light's sales had plunged 25% within 6 weeks of the launch of their Dylan Mulvaney campaign. In response to a similar boycott threat, Target was forced to remove "tuck friendly" women's swimsuits that enable men to hide their genitalia, accompanied by an assortment of "anti-cishet" propaganda pieces created by avowed Satanist designer, Eric Carnell.

Lubricating all of this (no pun intended) is what venture capitalist, David Sacks called the "Hegemony of the Professional Class". Sacks explained that two-thirds of the country is Working Class and only one-third of the country is Professional Class, which he defines as possessing at least one college degree.

He explained that the Professional Class holds beliefs and values that are at odds with the Working Class, because they've spent 4 years in reeducation camps run by the Far Left. This has resulted in a democracy in which most of the people don't agree with the agenda that's being foisted on them by their institutions. While true, Sacks' remarks constitute a Limited Hang-Out, in my opinion.

Wokeness is not a mere "product" of the "alienation" of the Bourgeoisie. The propagation of this astroturfed trans movement is a big part of the current all-out, genocidal, hybrid war against all of humanity.

The truth is that drag queens and transgender individuals constitute a small minority of the Gay Community and are not representative of the Gay Community, as a whole, with many drag and trans individuals not even identifying as gay, at all.

This corporate insistence on equating homosexuals with drag queens reduces the former into these cartoonish and hysterical stereotypes, much the same way that drag queens mock, caricature and seemingly despise women.

But that didn't stop North Face from piling on, with this super-campy Pride Month campaign in 2023 – which Tyler Fischer handily lampooned, here.

Why?

It's because mega corporations have been forced to participate in these Baphomet rituals in order to abide by the World Economic Forum's ESG and DEI commandments or they will lose access to credit.

This is what fellow blogger, Helena Glass referred to as "Executive Blackmail" on her website last year:

"Everything the WEF, the CIA, the NED, CSIS, USAID, etc… control is a feed based on reward – punishment. If a country does not comply with their sovereignty being usurped thru western colonization, then their country is destroyed. If they comply, their leaders are promised vast wealth as long as their citizens fall into dire poverty. "In essence this New World Government is a conglomerate of Marxism AND Communism AND Fascism – pulling those specific ideologies that will achieve the desired end result – a Global Mafia Monarchy."

In other words, they're not shoving trans down our throats because they believe that alienating their customers is good marketing or because they believe that such initiatives actually support gay people. They're doing it out of greed and fear.

This is what makes all of this trans stuff so horrifically fake, forced and – corporate.

The Banksters' credit system currently ranks businesses according to their Diversity Training and Equity scores, whereby the more Blacks and LGBTQ employees by ratio, the greater the score.

Creditworthiness is also measured by whether a corporation forces its employees to go to two-week CRT training camps. So obviously, the more Woke their advertising campaigns, the more Bankster Brownie Points.

Credit scores are bestowed by the International Business Council (IBC), a division of the World Economic Forum. In 2020, the IBC identified a set of core ESG Metrics which were delivered to major corporations and banks across the globe. These Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics were to be built into the operating mechanism whereby all corporate employees must comply or be fired.

The IFRS Foundation is tasked with measuring each corporate score. KPMG audits the credit scores. Moody's ranks the company accordingly.

Companies that do not comply with the WEF's criteria per a KPMG audit are heavily fined, their Moody's rating lowered, and their ability to obtain bank loans is destroyed.

Major corporations have been forced to self-destruct, in order to maintain their credit ratings, as part of the same Orchestrated Civilizational Collapse that is shutting down the farms, blowing up the food processing plants, turning off the pipelines and the power plants and imposing zero carbon on a planet of carbon-based life forms.

Back in 2017, when Kabala said, "Everybody needs to be Woke", she was referring to the unforeseeable, soon-to-be implemented financial tyranny, above, which was engineered to cause depopulation.

Wokeness = Genocide.

Tyler Fischer's latest lampoon of what life would be like under a Kabala regime is less funny than it is sad and scary, with illegal migrants receiving free $150,000 downpayments from Taxpayer Money and with homeowners having no recourse if their homes are invaded and occupied by weaponized illegal migrant squatters, such as Leonel Moreno, an agent of a Venezuelan intelligence, who was living off US Taxpayer subsidies in Ohio earlier this year and who was schooling his 500k+ TikTok followers on all of his scams, bragging about how he was "allergic to work" and how his little baby "is his ATM".

Prior to Moreno's arrest a couple of months later, he claimed that his "African friends" had schooled him on how they'd already acquired 7 homes by invoking squatters' rights and how this was going to become his new business venture, as this was only way for illegal aliens to solve their homelessness and to get off the streets – by seizing so-called "abandoned" homes.

We see a nod to all of this in the final moments of Tyler Fischer’s latest video, depicting a Woke-Fascist Security Guard asking for his "papers" (i.e., Vaccine Passport and proofs of dozens of boosters, his 23andMe test results, his Anti-Racist card, showing his White Guilt Score, his Netflix password and Blackbuster Card). This is followed by a fast-paced Woke interrogation, with the final question being, "I need you to recite the full sexuality acronym."

Tyler's character replies, "L-G-B-T-Q-I-A-O-N-M-P-Z, backslash, question mark, greater than sign, less than sign, squiggly mark, peace sign, at sign, hammer and sickle, poop emoji, and symbol for titanium."

This was the correct answer. Tyler is then told, "Alright, just put your mask on and show them your receipt."

This is when we find out that the whole rigamarole was just so Tyler could pick up his laundry at the laundromat. Sadly, despite being fully vaxxed-and-boosted and despite acing the Woke interrogation with Flying Colors, Tyler's character had lost his receipt and he is ejected from the sidewalk outside the laundromat and told to "Get the f*** out of here, you stupid, bigot!"

Then, a bleached-haired Latino man wearing a 'Soft Boy Summer' T-shirt waltzes over the Woke-Fascist Security Guard, talking on his cellphone, speaking in unaccented American English:

Schooled Latino: Yeah, I just need to get out of the house. Woke-Fascist Security Guard: Excuse me. Schooled Latino: Yeah. Woke-Fascist Security Guard: I need to see your proof of vaccine. Schooled Latino: (Affecting foreign accent) No English. New in town. Afghanistan. Woke-Fascist Security Guard: Oh! Afghani refugee! Please, right in! Welcome! Schooled Latino: Taliban. Taliban. (Walks up the stairs, continues speaking in unaccented American English) Yes, my girlfriend's been a real b!tch.

