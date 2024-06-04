by Liz Crokin

Juliette Rose Bryant is a Jeffrey Epstein survivor the mainstream media largely ignores, perhaps, because she bravely exposes the darker underbelly of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Years ago Juliette — who was trafficked to multiple residences owned by Epstein including his Little St. James Island — found herself drugged, naked, paralyzed and terrified on an examination table in a secret medical lab surrounded by a female doctor and a team of people in hazmat suits after she arrived at Epstein’s New Mexico home dubbed the Zorro Ranch.

Juliette has been looking for answers about what really happened to her in that secret lab ever since. Juliette discusses Epstein’s interest in human experiments involving DNA, breeding, cloning, transhumanism and AI.

Even the mainstream media acknowledges that Epstein wanted to turn his Zorro Ranch into a baby breeding farm to seed the human race with his DNA. Juliette claims she met Michael Bay, he denies this, at the Zorro Ranch, who put out the movie, ironically called, 'The Island', about human cloning.

Juliette also met Bill Clinton when she was with Epstein and points out that Clinton banned human cloning when he was president.

Juliette claims on her first trip to Epstein’s island, before she knew he was a sexual predator, she flew on Epstein’s private plane with Sarah Kellen and former Clinton Foundation staffer, Andrea Mitrovich (Stowell) and they cruelly laughed at her.

Juliette discusses other kinds of strange activity surrounding Epstein such as a UFO sighting at his home, how he shape-shifted and/or manifested into the devil, the foul smell of potential dead bodies, his potential ties to Oprah, how he implied he knew about the COVID pandemic 20 years prior and much more.

Juliette provided receipts and photos from Epstein’s residences — that are edited into this interview — including disturbing art he had such as an image of a walrus raping a woman.

Juliette received compensation from the victim’s fund for survivors; however, she still deals with harassment, intimidation and censorship tactics to this day.

Running Time: 96 mins