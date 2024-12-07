Former Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd was the only person to shoot a weapon on January 6th, 2021. Byrd shot and killed an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt.

Byrd's identity was obscured for a long period by the Biden coup-plotters and they housed him at Andrews Air Force Base for 6 months, for his protection.

In addition, Byrd was promoted to Captain, given a $37,000 retention bonus and $160,000 in private fundraising. Yet, Byrd was not satisfied. As reported by JustTheNews on December 5th:

[Byrd] worked with at least one Democratic representative to secure even more benefits, specifically from a memorial fund dedicated to providing help to wounded officers [though he was not wounded]. "We play the game as you request and then once we're in compliance You guys change the rules on us," Byrd wrote to U.S. Capitol Police General Counsel Thomas DiBiase in November 2021 after being informed he wouldn't be able to immediately access charitable funds from the memorial fund."

When Byrd's identity was finally revealed on national television in August 2021 by NBC's Lester Holt, he was celebrated as a hero and he was resoundingly thanked for his "service" and for saving "countless lives" by the entire Mainstream Fake News establishment.

But last Thursday, US Government insider, Patrick Byrne posted on Telegram a tweet from @Amuse, with the comment: "Michael Byrd threatens to 'go public' unless he is pardoned [by President Biden]. Does that seem odd?"

According to numerous reports, Byrd had a "history of trouble" and disciplinary incidents:

He once left a loaded firearm unattended in a public Capitol bathroom, an egregious lapse in judgment that endangered public safety. He was also involved in an incident where he fired his weapon at a fleeing van, a questionable use of force that prompted an internal investigation. Moreover, Byrd lied to investigators about the circumstances of the van incident, further compromising his credibility. This failure of oversight is damning. Ashli Babbitt would still be alive today if not for the cover-up that allowed a compromised officer to remain in the field.

So, why would this "National Hero", now-Captain Michael Byrd demand a Presidential Pardon, with threats of "going public", if a USCP internal investigation had already found his conduct to be "lawful and within Department policy"?

It sounds to me that Washington DC is so corrupt that they need to have dysfunctional assets like Byrd on tap, in order to force them to shoot innocent American Citizens.

It also appears that Byrd has worked – and continues to work – this corrupt system in his own favor, to the very fullest:

Lt. Byrd appears to have been treated differently from his fellow officers. USCP helped Byrd setup a GoFundMe in November 2021 that helped raise $164,000 for the disgraced officer. The "security upgrades" for Byrd’s home mentioned previously would set the USCP back $21,000. While the security upgrades were being made, USCP put Byrd up in local hotels and the Distinguished Visitors Quarters at Joint Base Andrews. He was also provided with a USCP Dignitary Protection Detail when he left the secure base. USCP instructed Byrd to skip over his Fitness For Duty evaluation after January 6th, 2021 over concerns that he would fail and no longer be permitted to carry his service weapon. In September 2021, Byrd attempted to buy a shotgun for his own personal protection, however, he failed the background check required under federal law. After seeking assistance from USCP to resolve the background check issue, they were going to simply issue him a USCP shotgun. However, Byrd failed his shotgun proficiency exam and was ultimately not provided with the firearm. After being placed on administrative leave following Jan. 6, 2021 and ending June 2021, the USCP signed a telework agreement with Byrd in July 2021, allowing him to telework five days a week. Still, Byrd did not return to work. Not only was he not disciplined for this, but USCP retroactively put him on Administrative Leave for the days he didn’t work in July and August 2021. If you recall, former USCP Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman was placed on Administrative Leave so she could reach her retirement time-in-service requirements while she was working as the Chief of Police at the UC Berkeley making $283,000 per year. Loudermilk ends his letter to Chief Manger by requesting “the preservation of all digital records, including emails, text messages, other chat messages, calendars, notes, and files for: • Captain Michael Byrd's cell phone, email account, computer, or any other electronic device issued by USCP from January 1, 2021, through January 1, 2024;

• Copies of all documents prepared by USCP summarizing actions taken by USCP on behalf of then-Lt. Byrd such as the one attached, dated November 18, 2021. Please also indicate the date such documents were shared, the names of the Members or individuals it was shared with, and any digital records such as emails referencing such documents, including drafting and transmittal." Now-Captain Michael Byrd, according to Rep. Loudermilk, has: • recklessly discharged his firearm at a fleeing vehicle and lied about it to investigators • accused a police officer of being "racist" at a high school football game after a heated encounter • left his service weapon for almost an hour in a public restroom in a US Capitol restroom (a gun-free environment) • has three missing referrals to the OPR that just disappeared • and shot an unarmed 5’1 Air Force veteran crawling through a window by herself with several officers in the background to back him up in detaining her As a result, Byrd has received: • a promotion to Captain • $36,000 in retention bonuses (compared to $3,000 for all other officers) • $164,000 in a USCP-set up GoFundMe • $21,000 in security upgrades • lodging at the Distinguished Visitors Quarters at Joint Base Andrews • a USCP-issued shotgun for take home personal defense (never received because he failed proficiency testing) • a 5-day a week telework agreement (for which he failed to comply with and was subsequently given retroactive Administrative Leave for that period) • Instructions to skip Fitness for Duty Evaluations for fear of failing and thus not being permitted to carry a firearm • an internal request to fellow officers to donate their Annual Leave to Byrd Captain Byrd's treatment raises questions about whether it reflects preferential treatment or efforts to ensure his cooperation regarding sensitive matters related to January 6th.

As the late candidate for US Senator from Maryland and lifetime DC insider, Jon McGreevey told Stew Peters in June 2021, two months before Byrd's identity was made public:

Nancy Pelosi orchestrated the whole thing [J6]..."She even called in the orders to 'get' someone to sacrifice," and that you can see the shooter responding to orders from Pelosi’s people in his earpiece. The shooter could not use the normal communications systems because of the law enforcement that were all over the place and all the journalists listening-in on the Capitol Police scanners, so they were using military encrypted communications, which were provided by somebody who he says hated Trump and who was rewarded. This person is Major General William Walker, who was the Commander of the National Guard in DC and who was promoted by Pelosi to be the Sergeant-at-Arms of the US House of Representatives.

Washington DC is so sick, that everybody in the Government is blackmailed and compromised. This is what enabled the attempted planetary genocide, via the COVID vaccine and the fake FDA-approval of the bioweapon, aka Comirnaty® that allowed the US Secretary of Defense to mandate the attempted genocide of the entire US Military.

CBS is now saying Biden plans on giving preemptive pardons to Fauci, Milley, Liz Cheney, Schiff, and several top aides.

But can a US President legally pardon Sedition, Conspiracy and Treason?

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT OF JUNE 23, 2021 STEW PETERS INTERVIEW OF THE LATE JON McGREEVEY

Stew Peters: Let's talk about the January 6th insurrection. What do you know?

Jon McGreevey: Well, I did write a thread on Twitter, that was very well-received. Thank you everyone – and those listening – about who the shooter was.

Now, I can tell you, here that the information I received, to write that thread was corroborated by two FBI agents and one Secret Service agent. I corroborated it three times before I put it up.

You can see the shooting, see the video, and I'm going to tell you a couple of parts that are not on the thread and no one's talked about.

You know what happened; that they're not releasing; the thousands of hours of video, although other countries have it.

I'm hoping that the family of Ashli Babbitt can request it, in Discovery, because they're suing to get ahold of it, somehow.

But you'll see, for the most part really boring stuff. You'll see people just meandering around, looking at stuff. You'll see people standing right there, talking to the Capitol Police, and then, just standing there on their phone for minutes on end. You know: your really "violent insurrection".

But they were losing control. This is what I got to, towards the end. They were losing control. They needed the violence. They had tried to ramp it up, before.

Despite the election fraud, they did not think that they could pull it off. They didn't think they could steal the election And they thought that if they did manage to do it – they knew they could get the phony numbers – that was all set up, but they didn't think anybody would accept that. They thought the fraud would be uncovered, quickly.

They thought that President Trump would not leave, until it was uncovered and the whole thing would fall apart.

This is why they started that, "Oh, he's not going to leave. He's not going to leave." Remember the rhetoric, everybody was saying? That's why.

And they couldn't believe that they actually got it – and that he was leaving! They were stunned! They were absolutely stunned that Patriots didn't take to the streets and shut down the country.

Stew Peters: Two FBI agents and a Secret Service agent corroborated the fact that this thing was 100% a setup. Who set it up?

Jon McGreevey: It was Pelosi. She wanted it in there. She had controlled it. Now, she had a lot of help.

The thing was now, there were FBI agents – or Federal Agents – all over January 6th. They were all over the place. And they were – one of the persons who corroborated this [to me] was there.

They set this up. They needed, they needed a thing, because everybody wanted to stand-up and use this.

It's the same thing with the bombers, you know, the bombs that were placed. And the FBI knows who they are. Because I'll put it right out here, publicly: I know who they are!

And I can tell you that the person who transported the bomber and the devices has a direct connection to the DOJ and they're both taking their orders –

Stew Peters: Who is it?

Jon McGreevey: He's related to a DOJ official.

Stew Peters: Do you want to name these people?

Jon McGreevey: Not that one. Not yet! But he's related to a very high-ranking [federal] judge.

Anyway, so they know who they are, but it's more valuable to them to keep the myth going: "Oh, this is a terrorist, a White Terrorist!" and, "There's a bomber out there, so we have to keep our building closed! I mean, they're placing bombs! We could be a victim!"

And they know who it is! They supplied the crappy device that didn't work, but you know, "We have to keep boarding-it-up, because there's a bomber out there! We can't find them!"

They know who they are. I got a picture of them, up on my phone. So, they know all this and it's just to keep the thing going.

Now, Pelosi, who was masterminding this stuff really stepped-out from behind the curtain to do this. Normally, she works through patsies – and she did, to an extent on this one – but she didn't trust anybody to get it right. She even called-in the orders to 'get' someone to sacrifice.

Now, if you get these videotapes, you'll see them going around, questioning people, leading them. They were leading other people up to the stairs and they didn't go that far, because the noise or whatever scared them. They thought something was wrong. They just backed-off and went the other way. You'll see these on there. They finally got someone up there. It was Babbitt.

And you'll see the shooter and you can actually see, in the video, watch it, as I described. You'll see him move forward, back-off, move forward, back-off, because he's accepting his orders.

"Who is it? Him? That one? That one?"

And a lot of people had their faces covered and things like that. So he wasn't sure who was male, who's female. He had to get an identification of when to shoot.

And there's a video recording of this, because we know who he was talking to and we know who he's talking to us through.

Stew Peters: Who was he talking to and who was he talking through?

Jon McGreevey: He was talking to Pelosi's people, but you could not use the normal communications.

You could not use the normal communication systems, because the officers were all over the place and there are people who regularly, including reporters, but just general citizens, listening to police scanners and listening to the Capitol Police, to find out what's going on, to get tidbits and info, whatever. OK, They know this. This is how they get tips. So you couldn't be talking through there.

You couldn't have somebody say on the video, "Shoot!" Yeah, it'd be way too obvious. They also wanted to protect their phones and their transcripts. We have guys taking all those; all of their text messages, things like that. So they were using military encrypted communications.

Stew Peters: Dr McGreevey, do you know who shot Ashli Babbitt?

Jon McGreevey: Well, if you zoom into him online, I mean, that's him. He was the shooter. Uh, what's his name? I can't recall. But I mean, the shooter that's on there, I mean, he is him. I mean, they know what he looks like. They know who he is.

But the one who helped set this up, the person who provided a lot of this – Pelosi did not want the FBI coming into her House. You're not going to come into her House and do this and mess it up. Because that's her House. And that's how she refers to it. Her [inaudible] and her House. She's in charge. She has her own little secret Gestapo police force and they take the orders.

However, they were using, I guess, military communications at the time, and they were provided by certain person. This person was rewarded for what was done. They helped set everything up.

This is the same person who had a duty to protect everything and didn't, because of his hatred of Trump and because he saw a way to get "Inside". And I'm putting this out there, because I'm relying on this person's Honor and sense of Duty, to come forward.

Stew Peters: So you're not going to name this person.

Jon McGreevey: Oh, I'm going to name this one! I'm going to tell you who it is, but I would like to speak to him:

"I understand your hatred. You're entitled to your opinion. But you swore an Oath, the same one, so many of us have – more than once.

"You were paid-off, OK? You got your ticket on the 'Inside', but you're not – you're not as safe as you think you are!

"You are a connection between what happened in January 6th – as fake as it is – and the Federal agencies and Pelosi. You are a knot that's easily untied, OK?

"You have to think of that and you know how these people are. You don't know the extent of it!"

He's playing in the league that he's not used to. So I'm speaking to Major General William Walker, the Commander of the US National Guard in DC – and the brand-newly-promoted Sergeant-at-Arms, promoted by Nancy Pelosi.

"So, General: I would never attack our military. I would never besmirch someone who wears the Uniform, especially a General Officer. I'm asking you, Sir: Please stand up and defend Us, as you have done in the past!

"It's going to come out! I have heard that all of your private and social communications; email, texts, phone calls, everything has been archived, for well over the past year!

"So, I would implore you, Sir, to do your duty and come out and defend us, once more.

"You can't – you don't realize the level that these people will go, to protect what they have!"

Stew Peters: Wow.

Jon McGreevey: This is the same Commander who denied President Trump's request to bring in the troops. There's – just look at him. You can find him, easy.

[FULL INTERVIEW, HERE]

Jon McGreevey apparently died in May of 2023. I hope he faked his death or that he's under Witness Protection and that he is somewhere safe.

Running Time: 7 mins