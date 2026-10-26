Lula Wins Brazilian Presidency in Upset Victory

It was widely expected that Flávio Bolsonaro would win yesterday’s run-off election in Brazil. 9 out of 10 of the polls had predicted Flávio would win. Even Datafolha, known for being extremely pro-Lula, admitted that Lula would lose. Polymarket projected the odds of Flávio winning at 63.5%.

In the down ballot, Brazilians had overwhelmingly voted for right-wing congressmen, senators and governors, further pointing to a Bolsonaro win. Until yesterday, no Brazilian candidate who had lost a first round had ever won a run-off.

Flávio Bolsonaro had won the first round of the 2026 Brazil presidential election three weeks earlier between 12 candidates, beating runner-up Lula da Silva by 2.2 million votes and with 9.3 million people voting for the other candidates.

For Lula to overturn the previous results, he would have needed 62% of the votes of those who voted for the other candidates, none of whom endorsed him. They all endorsed Flávio, except for one who didn’t endorse anybody. Lula had also bombed horribly in the two televised debates before the run-off.

About 90 minutes before the polls were to close yesterday, President Lula da Silva got on national television and complained of torrential rain and of “corrupt mayors” stopping buses from taking voters to the polls. He asked his former lawyer, Cristiano Zanin – who got him out of jail and who he nominated for his new job as a Supreme Court judge – for an undue, unprecedented extension of the voting hours.

One minute after the polls were to close, Cristiano Zanin announced that the voting hours would be extended for an additional two hours, although some precincts had already closed by the time of the announcement, with their voting machines shut down and their data already sent to Brasília.

Some noted that this extension followed Venezuela’s playbook from 2015, when Lula’s friend, Nicolás Maduro extended the voting hours and “won”. There were reports of voting booths left unattended, as poll workers had gone home and the live updates of the election results remained frozen for the next two hours.

Not only was it unheard-of in Brazilian election history to intervene in such a manner, Cristiano Zanin did not have standing to do so. Brazil has a separate Electoral Court that rules solely on matters relating to elections.

Whereas, Flávio had been projected to win 51.8% to 48.2%, the exact opposite is what happened. The results were 100% flipped. Coincidence?

GRAPH: Projected 2026 Brazilian election results, according to eleicaobr.netlify.app

GRAPH: Actual 2026 Brazilian election results, according to eleicaobr.netlify.app

Share

Three candidates from the first round, whose votes totaled 8,729,604 endorsed Flávio. It was reasonable to assume that 80% of those votes would go to Flávio. Instead, Lula gained nearly 11 million new votes, absorbing those of the above three, plus the votes of undecided voters and even votes from those who voted for Flávio in the first round. The odds of this happening was 3 in 1,000.

Sunday night, Martin de Luca, a lawyer for Trump Media & Tech Group told CNN Brasil:

“These elections were obviously very strange. Everyone internationally is debating what has happened. This was not subtle. In fact, it was too obvious. In my observations, when a situation is so blatant, it is very difficult for the US government to ignore it. “Obviously, it will be up to the State Department to make the corresponding positioning, but what is clear is that what happened today was unexpected, unprecedented in the history of Brazil and, frankly, in several other countries. “Obviously, these elections were being closely monitored by the United States, because it is one of the greatest powers on the continent, so these are extremely important elections. And I do not see how, in the way the day developed, leaving this window of two mysterious hours created by the justice, who was not only the personal lawyer of President Lula, but also the lawyer for the elections of President Lula, having assumed a role that is legally totally unjustified. “If I am not mistaken, there were also reports from Malu Gaspar and other journalists that the ministers of the Electoral Court were practically unanimous in not doing what Zanin agreed to do in a matter of minutes, and this may have been decisive in changing the electoral result. “So, whether it is the US government, the Argentinean government, or other governments in the region, to accept this, ignoring what happened, as a valid result, I think it will be practically impossible.”

Flávio appeared on national television, saying that given that the rules of the election were changed in midstream by friends of his opponent within the federal government, it was impossible for him to accept the results. Additionally, he said poll watchers from his party had been removed from the secure room, the moment the election was taken, a charge later denied by the Supreme Court.

Flávio ended by saying:

“There is a lot to be clarified, before Brazil simply recognizes the nonsense that has occurred in the elections. I will not give up my Brazil. I hope those of you watching will not give up, either.”

On Sunday night,The New York Times reported that the election could be annulled. Others reported that some South American countries were considering not recognizing Lula’s victory.

However, Supreme Court justice Kassio Nunes certified the election and Alexander Soros was quick to congratulate the incumbent.

IMAGE: Alexander Soros tweets congratulations to Brazil for Lula’s victory.

As for the narcoterrorists who Lula defends, they celebrated Lula’s victory, with machine gun rounds.

VIDEO: Brazilian narcoterror gangs in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro celebrate Lula’s victory

Prisons around the country erupted with joy.

VIDEO: Brazilian prisoners celebrating Lula’s victory.

The President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, sent a note congratulating Lula on his victory Sunday, expressing “Hope that relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federative Republic of Brazil will strengthen during Lula’s new presidency.” When Pezeshkian was elected, Brazil was one of the few Western countries to send an official representative to his inauguration.

Hamas also congratulated Lula on his re-election as President of Brazil in an official statement.

However, Argentina, the US and Israel have yet to congratulate Lula.

In his first address as president-elect Sunday night, Lula said that regulating social media will be a priority during the first months of 2027, saying, “Crime in the digital world must be treated the same as crime in real life.” In other words, Lula intends to continue censoring and waging war against half the country.

Following the election results, Google searches in Brazil for “How to move to Paraguay” surged to unprecedented levels. Many conservatives in Brazil have been re-locating to Paraguay in recent years, because they feel persecuted at home and because Paraguay has a Trump-aligned goverment and a booming economy with lots of opportunities.

Although Flávio has promised to investigate the election results, he has been advised by people close to him to flee Brazil in anticipation of reprisals from members of the Supreme Court, which has received at least 33 requests from Leftist members of Congress to seize Flávio’s passport.

In today’s Brazil, you either win the presidential election or you get arrested.

EWZ, Brazil’s leading ETF listed in New York, plunged 19.63% following Lula’s victory last night and Petrobras, Brazil’s majority state-owned multinational corporation lost over 14 points.

IMAGE: Petrobras stock dump.

The re-election of Lula triggered a strong negative reaction in financial markets. Investors who were anticipating a change in power began to unwind their positions. Market analysts predict that Brazilian stocks could plunge by up to 45% due to a repricing of the political outlook that has been priced-in since February 2026, when the market anticipated a possible change and transfer of power.

In the international futures market, Brazil’s currency, the Real depreciated by about 10% against the dollar, which will drive all prices higher for everyday Brazilians.

Monday morning, trading was halted for 30 minutes when the Ibovespa, Brazil’s equivalent of the Dow Jones index, fell by 10% after markets opened.

GRAPH: Ibovespa plunge.

By noon on Monday, the Ibovespa was trading down 17.13%, its biggest daily decline in 36 years. More than $163 billion in market value was wiped off Brazilian companies, in the largest destruction of value ever recorded in Brazil’s history.

With a similar upset in the Serbian elections yesterday, one wonders what the implications of these international upsets may be for the US Midterms in two weeks?

Steve Bannon is not wondering. He’s calling for the Secretary of State and the President to speak out now, to sever diplomatic relations and to end all trade and all acitivities with Brazil, saying:

“This is an illegitimate, Marxist Globalist government. If you don’t think this is not going to happen here in the United States of America, you are dead wrong… “If we don’t take action and back it down, it’s happening next Tuesday here in this country…They could care less about actual votes, certifiable votes from real citizens in those jurisdictions.”

• IF YOU CAN’T SUBSCRIBE, PLEASE CONSIDER MAKING A DONATION HERE

• SNAIL-MAIL ADDRESS HERE

Thank You!

SEE ALSO