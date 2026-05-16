VIDEO: “Maduro Is ‘Singing Like a Canary’” - Pub May 16, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Patrick Byrne joined Emerald Robinson’s The Absolute Truth podcast on Wednesday afternoon with some juicy behind-the-scenes news.

He says the former President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro is entering a plea bargain with the Southern District of New York, in exchange for being allowed to have the Venezuelan government pay for his legal fees.

According to Patrick’s multiple sources, Maduro is “singing like a canary” and giving up everything on Obama, Biden, the CIA and China.

He says:

“I understand that Maduro’s proffered-up on Biden, Obama, the CIA, and China. And I can tell you what the proffer is: The proffer is 72 nations have been overthrown by this technology. And the CIA did 32 of them and China did 40 of them. And they’ve shifted everything [politics, worldwide] Left. “The little birdies are telling me he’s in there, singing like a canary. And yes, this was a quid pro quo. Maduro says, ‘I’ll drop my objection to being tried. I’ll face the music, if you let me use his money.’ “But the quid pro quo is that he’s proffering and he’s never going to see trial. He’s giving them everything – or his trial is going to be a formality – because, he’s proffering. He’s just making a deal. And that’s why Marco Rubio is wearing Maduro’s tracksuit over in Beijing today.”

Patrick says that the photograph of Rubio wearing the track suit on Air Force One on the flight to China was Trump’s message to Xi Jinping that, “I own your guy”.

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Emerald plays a video posted by President Trump a couple of days ago of Sidney Powell talking about Dominion voting software being based on the Venezuelan Smartmatic software and asking whether it had originated with the CIA and had been given to Venezuela years ago?

Then, Emerald asks Patrick how much of the Venezuelan global vote theft operation was controlled by the CIA?

Patrick Replies:

“Well, the CIA has been a co-conspirator. We’re really digging back to ancient history, now. What happened was Hugo Chávez was really a creature of FARC and Fidel. FARC was the Colombian narco-terrorists. “And my CIA buddies, Gary and Martín say that actually, the CIA has been in bed with Fidel, believe it or not, for decades. They may have actually been part of that origin story of Hugo Chávez in Venezuela.”

Patrick goes onto say that in the early 1990s, Hugo Chávez was in prison for staging Operation Zamora, a coup d’état against the centrist government of Carlos Andrés Pérez. The US Ambassador to Venezuela appointed by Bill Clinton [Jeffrey Davidow] convinced then-President Clinton to get Chávez released from prison and pardoned in 1994 so that he could run for President in 1999. Patrick says the CIA began their relationship with Venezuela in earnest at that time, in 1998/1999.

Patrick continues:

“So, the CIA has had its fingers in this forever. We’re talking about the top echelons, not the normal people. So the CIA has been involved with Hugo Chávez since like 1998, at the very least. It was [Bill Clinton’s] ambassador getting him sprung from prison, so he could run for President. What’s that tell you?”

Emerald notes that Smartmatic, which was indicted in the Southern District of Florida just tried to get their case dismissed, claiming that the indictment is just part of President Trump’s own intention to rig elections. But the Florida judge doesn’t seem to be buying that, with new court dates starting on July 8th.

Patrick replies that the prosecution of Smartmatic is not malicious on the part of Trump and in fact, the case was actually started under Biden. Patrick knows this, because he was the one feeding a US attorney evidence from the Smartmatic whistleblowers during the Biden administration.

Patrick explains:

“They opened a case under the ‘cartel’ umbrella. That’s how they kept it from Biden. They investigated this all as a “cartel activity”, so if they had to report into the DOJ, if the US Attorney had been reporting that we’re tracking down all this stuff on the elections, the guys in DC, Merrick Garland would have seen that and put the kibosh on it. “But instead, it was all done as a “cartel investigation” that we were supporting. So this all happened under Biden. Smartmatic’s troubles didn’t start under Trump. They started under Biden and he was just asleep at the switch.”

Meanwhile, Patrick has his own defamation lawsuit, US Dominion, Inc. v. Byrne that’s been dragging on since 2021 with US District Judge Carl Nichols presiding.

Patrick refers to Judge Nichols as a “Deep State Judge”, saying:

“Even though he’s a Trump appointee, he’s a judge for the FISA Court… “Do you remember when it turned out that the NSA had secret rooms in Verizon and AT&T? This is the lawyer who made all that go away. This is a Deep State judge. “He shouldn’t have anything to do with this. In fact, we’re going to move to recuse this from the DC Circuit, because there’s 15 judges on the DC Circuit and every judge has looked at a J6 defendant and sentenced them with vitriol. You saw the way these judges sentenced people like Tina. “They’re going to go down as the greatest schmucks in American judicial history; that our country was overthrown and some Americans figured it out. “However they behaved on J6, it was a Federal Information Operation, anyway [i.e. a Fedsurrection]. “15 judges have looked down their nose and called people ‘traitors’. If it ever gets out that they were wrong, they’re going to look like the biggest schmucks in history. Not one of those 15 DC Circuit judges can – every single one has a personal interest in not letting this truth come out! “We’re really going to motion to move this out of the DC Circuit into someplace which isn’t a bunch of Communists, where we can get a fair trial on Dominion.”

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