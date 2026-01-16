Maduro's Secret Network Exposed! Are We Ready for the Dominos to Fall?

Our favorite corporate psychologist, Dr Jan Halper-Hayes is making the rounds again. Back in the summer of 2023, Dr Jan made a big splash on British Television network, GBNews when she said things from a bold MAGA perspective that nobody at that highly-censored time could believed was actually being aired on national television – let alone, in the UK.

In that broadcast, Dr Jan revealed that she was a part of a 12-member DoD Task Force that was advising a US military psychological operations team on strategies for the ongoing 5th Generational War.

Last week, she appeared on Steve Shultz’ podcast, where she talked about how she has just moved to Washington, DC from London, after living there for many years, because she has been offered a full time job at the Pentagon, where she will be working on strategies for improving the military’s healthcare division.

She was on Nino Rodriguez’ podcast on Thursday, to cut through all of the Blackpill psyops and to put the MAGA base into the right mindset about the dramatic events that are about to happen.

She explains that what we’re currently living through is a continuation of the American Revolution and fully emancipating ourselves from the serfdom of the tyrannical Federal Reserve bank, which is actually a private bank that lines the pockets of the European elite.

She gets into the history of the City of London and the Bank of England and how the black market spoils of Venezuela have been vital to all of this. She gets into the role of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney who was previously the Governor of both the Central Bank of England, as well as the Central Bank of Canada and she asks, “Why is Trump bringing up Canada and tying [Venezuela] into it and Mark Carney?”

Dr Jan stresses that the capture of Maduro is the opposite of Neocon effort, saying, “This was not a Qaddafi. This was not an Iraq.”

By the way, Carney has been on a state visit to China this week, where declared on Thursday both countries’ commitment to their governments’ Net Zero Green Fraud policies, to strengthen their ties with each other and to grow their non-US trade by 50% over the next decade, in order to set them up well for the “New World Order.”

Dr Jan then addresses the hopelessly corrupt US Courts and she asks us if we really want to see federal cases, like Maduro’s play out in the abysmal venue of the Southern District of New York?

Then, she asks Nino if he’s been hearing about the new media facilities at Gitmo and to consider what that actually means.

She says that military tribunals at Gitmo will be broadcast on the internet, completely sidestepping the legacy media, although they’ll be welcome to broadcast the trials, as well. She jokes that it will be “GNN [Gitmo News Network] instead of CNN”.

They go on to discuss many other interesting topics, like 9/11.

Nino: All right, folks, welcome to Nino’s Corner TV. I’m joined with Dr Jan Halper, part of the DoD Task Force. She’s really made a big impact on mainstream, as well as she’s made the circles on alternative media and it’s always a pleasure to have her here. Jan, thank you so much for joining me.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Well, Nino, I always love being with you. I’m going to be tying quite a few things together and pulling from my memory. So don’t interrupt. But if you have a question, just kind of raise your finger and I’ll know to slow down.

Nino: All right, because I’m going to let you riff.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: OK, that’ll be that’ll be great. So there’s one message that I want to get across to people and that is:

Don’t look at the incidents that are happening as isolated. And what I mean by that is, let’s think that what we have is a spiderweb. In the very center of the spiderweb, I’m putting the Cabal, the British Empire, and Executive Order 13848.

People are thinking, “What’s Maduro? Is it drugs? Is it to take oil? Why is Trump bringing up Canada and tying that into it and Mark Carney?”

So let me just start with that. The financial system is incredibly dependent on the drug cartels. And we all know that.

And people have been asking me, “Why hasn’t there been justice?”

Well, first off, we have a corrupt judicial system. So, do we really want to see arrests? Do we really want to see handcuffs? And do we really want to see trials?

Well, in our dreams, we do. But what do we know about our judicial system? If they arrest someone, are they likely to be able to get to trial within two years?

And we have a corrupt DOJ. I mean, we know that not because of Bondi or the other people that Trump has put in there, but because of the longstanding people.

So, what Trump is trying to do is work around these things, get to the rot and root it out. But at the bottom of it, and the last time I was on, I made a reference about Epstein and [Executive Order] 13848.

And the bottom line is the British Empire, the Crown Corporation, does not want the US to have financial sovereignty.

So, if I can just do a quick refresher on how we lost our Constitution in 1871, to remind people, the City of London, the Vatican City, and Washington DC are three sovereign states. Washington DC has its own Constitution. A lot of people aren’t aware of that...

When William the Conqueror took over England, he gave the City of London the ability to be a sovereign state [in 1075].

If the King, or formerly the Queen, had wanted to go into the City of London, they had to get permission to enter that state from the Lord Mayor. And that exists to this day. The Goldsmiths are out of there. So they have been controlling our central banks.

What happened was after James II, when the Cabal, the Crown Corporation, the City of London – it’s all the same – were upset with how much money the monarchies in Europe were wasting...they went to Pope Innocent [XI], who was a member of the most powerful Italian banking family [Odescalchi], who gave them a loan to then get William of Orange, a Dutchman, to put together an army of 20,000 people and take over the monarchy in England. And William of Orange became King William III...

Now, that is really key, because at that moment, also, the Crown Corporation was able to take over the Bank of England. So the monarchy, the British Parliament, they have no say over the Bank of England. And then, all the central banks are centered out of the Bank of England.

Who was the former head of the Bank of England, before he became Prime Minister of Canada? Mark Carney. When we talk about John Bolton having been a pawn of the Crown Corporation, well, Mark Carney is the – I don’t know if he’s Canadian [he is]. I don’t think he’s British. I don’t know what his real nationality is. But he’s the other major player, the major, major player. I don’t know if he’s a knight on the chessboard. I don’t know if he’s a rook. But he is one of those major players.

And so, by going in and taking Maduro out, now people ask, “Yeah, but you’re talking about the judicial system being so corrupt. Why is he in New York?”

Alright, for anyone thinks that this was a violation of international law, it wasn’t. There was a federal warrant for the arrest of Maduro and his wife. As CIC, Commander-in-Chief, [Trump] had the power to enact on that federal warrant. The federal warrant was issued out of the Southern District. Therefore, Maduro was brought into New York, and that’s where he is being jailed right now.

All I can say is watch that space, because there will be other tentacles, other weavings from this spiderweb that will give us further clues about what’s going to happen.

People are saying, “Oh, is it for us to take over the oil?” Who knows? I mean, Venezuela has more oil than the Middle East. OK, fine. We can look at that.

But is it something to do with the 2020 election? Because Trump has been talking more and more about the 2020 election. So now, what do we have? We have 13848, the Executive Order. I mean, this was so brilliant of him. He put it together in 2017, that any entity, any person that interfered domestically, or if they were foreign, with our elections, we had a right to seize and sanction. And so that is one of the moves on the chessboard here.

We are getting closer and closer to pulling the people in who are the rot, but also who can give us the kind of information that we need, or for Trump to be able to expose things.

Now, the financial community is incredibly dependent on the drug cartels. So bombing those boats, sending our military in, I don’t know how many people are aware, but I’ve been told it was only about 20 soldiers that went in, but drones, massive drones that knocked out all of their systems.

So we were waiting for that to happen with our broadcast system. Well, they did it in Venezuela. And now, Trump has also, by that action, put on notice Colombia and Cuba.

Why have they come out and said, “Oh, this is horrible!” and whatever, and an “Act of War!” No.

Now, here’s the other thing about Trump, is that we know he doesn’t want to get us into wars. Bolton gave an interview and said, “If we don’t go for a regime change, then this victory is hollow.”

That’s how the Neocons think. But yet, if you listen to Marco Rubio, and you listen to Trump in a press conference, there’s no desire right now to have a regime change. They’re not pulling the Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, all of that stuff. No.

What they’re doing is they’re putting people on notice. We don’t know what is going to happen with the current regime in Venezuela. So again, that is something you need to look for the optics, the clues that come out. But this is not a Neocon effort. This was not a Qaddafi. This was not an Iraq.

The thing that I have just learned about Iraq, when 9/11 happened, I was on a bus bringing my son home from school. I was in London. He was only six and a half, and I didn’t want TVs in the house. So we had to go to someone’s house to watch everything that was going on. And one of the things that struck me then was how cool and calm Tony Blair was, how centered he was, how focused he was.

And meanwhile, George W really came across like a bumbling idiot. Because, I think if whatever the conspiracy theories are to go with 9/11, it’s more Rumsfeld than Cheney. And George W was just kind of there to finish, to put the people in who worked for his father, to finish some unfinished things, not necessarily for what we care about.

But it has come out that Tony Blair was the one that fed Bush the information of “Weapons of mass Destruction”, because they wanted us in there for a war, for the benefit of the Cabal and the British Empire, not for our benefit.

So that, again, I know I’m kind of repeating myself, but I really do want to repeat this: Don’t take whatever you hear as gospel, take what you hear and try to connect it into that web.

Because, that is what we are seeing. Trump has looked at the spokes of the web, and he’s figuring out which threads he can pull to create holes, so that web will eventually collapse.

OK, I can take a break if you want to ask me any questions, but thank you. It’s all in my mind, and I’ve been connecting these things. And I wanted to be able to get that out for your viewers.

Nino: Well, a lot of things are coming to the surface right now. You know, Trump is out there posting on the 2020 election like crazy on his true social. You also know that he’s going to war right now with the Federal Reserve. Jerome Powell is put on notice. So it’s obvious that there’s a lot of dominoes falling at once, right now. It’s all happening. And Maduro is the key.

And South America, you got the President of Colombia saying, “Come get me.” You got Claudia Sheinbaum worried now. I’m hearing she’s maneuvering troops.

And that they’re also, they know the type of weaponry or technology, artillery that we have that we could just take them out in a couple hours. So this is not something that’s going to be a grandstanding war like we did with Iraq. We have technology now, these frequency weapons that can go in and just kind of take out anybody in a matter of hours.

So they all know this, now. So what’s holding Trump back is his own morality is what he’s saying. But the truth is, we’ve got to work fast. We’ve got to work now. We’ve got to move ahead and complete this mission, correct? Like we have no time to waste.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Right, exactly. And I don’t think Trump is holding back, in any way. I think what he, as we know what he does, he takes pauses. He takes pauses, because he knows his pauses get people going crazy.

We do know that part, but he also takes a pause, because he needs to see how things, as you said, domino, which dominoes fell, which dominoes didn’t fall.

Nino: And you can kind of see what’s going to be the weakest link where you can make the next move.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Exactly. And that is the brilliance. But the other thing is that I don’t think we’ve ever seen a cabinet work together. There’s a team there because Pete Hegseth is doing his job. Scott Bessent is just as busy as Pete Hegseth, because all of the financial that is being exposed; the drug cartels, the connections to the banks, all of that. Then, you’ve got Marco Rubio.

I saw this great stream of memes. And it was Marco Rubio, where he’s often sitting in the Oval Office, dressed as Khomeini. And the next one had him dressed as, oh, who was it? Well, it had him as the leader of all of these different nations that we are currently attacking.

Did you ever think that Marco Rubio would shine as much as he has?

Nino: I never really took to the guy. I never really liked him when he was going against Trump or running against Trump, obviously, because I knew the horse in the race for me was Trump. But now he’s grown on me and I can tell that he’s like a Trump protégé. And obviously, Hegseth, Rubio and Vance, I’m liking them more and more. And it looks like they’re going to be the ones forging ahead, in the future.

Well, exactly. And so if we could imagine that we were in the Oval Office and sitting there was Trump and Hegseth and Bessent and Rubio, they are all looking at their pieces of the puzzle to accomplish the goal of destroying the British financial system or, put another way, create our sovereignty from the British financial system.

Nino: So now that we have Maduro, he’s basically the key to everything, right? He’s going to be the key to everything. His testimonies, everything he says, his confessions are going to lead to everything. The 2020 election is going to lead to so much more than that.

What about Tina Peters? I mean, she’s sitting in jail in the Colorado State jail right now. Trump has already pardoned her. We’re waiting on her. She’s also a major component to 2020, 2024. I mean, what’s going to happen with her? Have you heard anything about her?

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: I haven’t heard anything specific about Tina Peters, but I’m not of the mind that Maduro is the key, central piece.

Nino: He is the key central piece, correct?

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: I don’t think he’s the key. I think he is one of the keys that can identify the other keys to make this collapse. No, I don’t see him as that important. What I really see is who are the other people that served him that we need to talk to? That they are the ones who implemented things.

Nino: Our own politicians that were getting kickbacks.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Well, exactly. I posted about that, and then, people got online and said it was “fake”. So then, what I did was I went back to the original letter that was sent to Trump, and I’m not remembering the person’s name who worked for Maduro, who exposed all of our senators, but that was published in a Dallas newspaper, and the list of our senators typewritten was attached to that, and I posted that on my X. You can find that on @biz_shrink on X. It’s all there.

Nino: What I mean, so Maduro is going to lead to –

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Venezuela. When we say “Maduro”, then people think that human being. No. The Venezuela exposure, because we need to get the other players. When someone’s a leader and they decide something has to happen, they delegate it. We want to know who he delegated those things to, because they are the ones that have the goods, that will further expose things.

Nino: So, that’s probably what he’s doing right now, right? He’s singing like a canary and leading to the web of intricacies that’s going to take everybody else down. So, they’re worse, and they say Trump has put this on his two social posts that, “All roads lead to Obama.”

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: But they do. I don’t think Maduro is necessarily singing like a canary. We cannot make assumptions like that. What we can assume is that by having him, we can identify the other players. That is why Trump talks about Mark Carney and Canada. What is the connection between Canada and Venezuela and our central banks?

The other thing that’s before the Supreme Court right now is whether Trump can actually fire Lisa Cook, whatever her role is. I’m sorry, I’m having senior moments – but you know who I’m talking about. She works for the Federal Reserve. She’s one of the governors or whatever you call them.

If the Supreme Court rules in Trump’s favor on that, then to your point that you brought up, Powell is the next hit.

But also, don’t forget, in Trump’s first administration, he moved the Federal Reserve under the Treasury. That was the first step in taking away the sovereignty of the Federal Reserve. If people aren’t aware, the US has never controlled the Federal Reserve.

Nino: Right. They are basically the US central bank. They’re a separate entity. They’re their own thing.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: They are a complete separate entity that no president has ever had control over. But by first moving them under the Treasury, that was when Mnuchin was able to start the process. Bessent is really working on that process; to expose it, to root it out, and to break it up, even more.

Nino: So, how long do you think, Jan, that this – I’ve always said, “2026 is going to be an exciting year. This is the year of action.” How long do you think this is going to take? I mean, when do you think the dominoes really begin to fall?

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Well, you know, as Colonel Bosi says, it takes as long as it’s going to take. And I agree with that. But are you familiar with, at Gitmo, they have put together a media room?

Nino: Yes. Yeah. I’ve been told about this. Juan O Savin has people that are already there, he says, and I’ve talked to some people that are there.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Alright. So let’s just, let’s just think about what that means. We don’t have to worry about our corrupt judicial system. Haven’t we been waiting for public tribunals?

Nino: Yeah. Right. So that’s, that’s what’s crazy to me. Like, is this going to be, I mean, we can’t depend on the mainstream media to cover anything. So I know they’re already getting independent journalists to go in there, right? Like to cover this, they’re getting other media sources to go in there that are trustworthy? Do you know about that?

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Yeah. Why do you think Catherine Herridge has been down there for so long? And again, optics and clues. How many times has she posted pictures of herself there? And we know what a credible journalist she is. So, we’ve got the signs that they are the right people to cover it.

At the same time, if they’ve got a media room and the tribunal is going to go on, we don’t need a talking head! We are going to be able to see it. And then, will ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MS Now, or whatever they’re called, will they decide that they’re going to air it or not?

Nino: Or be taken down. People won’t even watch them, anymore. When these other syndicates air this stuff, who’s going to be watching CNN, Fox? Their intentions and go to immediately to these under other syndicates. And that’ll be the death of the mainstream media.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Alright. What other syndicates or will it just be broadcast over the internet?

Nino: Probably over the internet.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Just broadcast! The Gitmo News Network.

Nino: (Laughs) That will be crazy!

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: GNN. Not CNN anymore!

Nino: Oh my gosh. That’s what’s coming, huh?

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Really, if we just look at those, Trump is saying, “I don’t need you. I’m not playing your game, anymore. I won’t play with you. I will find another way to get it done.” That’s what is going on. Now, I would love if they called it the “Gitmo News Network”! I want GNN, not CNN.!

Nino: GNN. Oh boy.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: “GNN is coming to a computer screen near you!

Nino: Oh, that’s huge. Oh my gosh. This is going to be incredible. Well, what else should we cover? Is that about it, Jan, for now?

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: There’s one other thing that I would like to bring up, and that is my concern about how clueless our politicians are. And I don’t care about the –

Nino: On everything that’s happening, that we’re talking about right now?

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: On understanding where the people are, because I haven’t finished my report for the DoD, but I am in the midst of this analysis. And what I am calling it is “The Voter Psychological Shift.”

So before Trump, you could have all these young consultants tell you, “Focus on these issues, tell them what they want to hear, blah, blah, blah, get into their hearts and minds.”

What 2016 did was it said – or Trump said – “I have a finger on the pulse of the people.” What the people said is “Trump is saying what I’m thinking, but I am too afraid to say, because I’ll be punished.”

What did 2020 do? 2020 did for the people that we had trusted, that, “If I vote for you, and you represent me, you’re going to do a job that’s going to take care of me – oh, I found out that you didn’t, that you betrayed every bit of that trust!”

Worse...was that Trump had to keep on harping on it, because We the People had to realize we were sitting on our bottoms, thinking that things were going to get done. So we had to get off our bottoms. 2020 was people getting off of our bottoms and taking back control.

2024 was basically – it’s as if in Jordan, there’s an incredible place called Petra. In fact, ‘Raiders of the [Last Crusade]’ was filmed there. But there was a huge rock that was 100 feet wide, and a couple of hundred feet high, and an earthquake cracked it, and it’s called “the Sith” {?}. And once people could get through to it, they could discover Petra, and all of these incredible, incredible buildings carved out of stone and everything else.

What the ‘16 and 2020 did was it started the rumbling of the earthquake. But 2024 not only created that crack, it then allowed the keys to open the door to truth and reality. That is what has been happening, since Trump came back for his second term.

And it has hit people like a tsunami. For some, it’s taken the mask off. For some, there was fog, and there wasn’t complete clarity, and that fog has lifted.

And so, there is an awakeness amongst the people that is greater than it has ever been, before. If we were to have an election today, nearly 80 million voted for Trump in November 2024. I would say it would be 90 to 100 million or more.

Nino: I agree with that.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: So, our politicians are so clueless while they still think it’s ideology that they need to throw their peacock feathers around and look good. That is not what it is.

Nino: They’re disconnected. They’re not in touch with the reality, at all.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Let me give you an example of how stupid they are on. Well, let me just go through my thought process. So the House passed a bill, “no rogue judges”. This was when all the judicial were going nuts. Alright. So they pass it. They call it “no rogue judges”.

My first reaction was, “What a stupid name! If that’s going to the Senate, what Democrat would ever vote for it?”

OK, I’ve learned to think beyond just what a stupid name and then to ask, “What’s really going on here? Oh, was this the way for the House GOP to not really have to deal with it, but look like they voted it, knowing that the bill would never pass and they can take credit for doing it and it fails in the Senate?”

So, I’m not willing to fully accept that. So, I started looking at different polls. The question was to the Democrats and the Republicans, “Do you want an impartial judicial system?” 94% of the Democrats said, “Yes”, 92% of the Republicans.

The next question was, “Do you believe we currently have an impartial judicial system?” 14% of the Democrats said “Yes”, 12% of the Republicans said yes.

Alright. So, we’ve got awareness. We’ve got, not partisan, bipartisan awareness, that if our politicians had been smart enough, they could have made an impact. Instead, what happened was the Supreme Court had to step in and do it.

Now, when I was the Global Vice President of Republicans Overseas, I can’t tell you how many senators and congressmen would come through and we would host them. I would always ask them this one question: “Why? Tell me why, after all these years, our country stagnates and you are still discussing the same issues: Income inequality, immigration, Second Amendment, gun rights. Why don’t you ever work together to bring any resolution, any resolution?”

The answer was, “Then, what would we have to campaign on?”...So our country stagnates for their self-serving interests, which, we know they’re self-serving. That is not something that is news to any of us, even if your head was where the Sun doesn’t shine. We’ve known that.

But now my next point is, how stupid they were to blow an opportunity that they could have campaigned on, that they shut down the rogue judges. Why didn’t they call it “Ending Impartial Judicial Exercise?”

Why didn’t they come up with some name that would then have gotten, we just needed seven Democrats to vote to pass that bill in the Senate. That’s all, that’s what ended the shutdown. That’s all that would have been needed!

But why don’t they do that? And that –

Nino: All about the wording, huh?

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Well, it’s more. It was strategically, so they looked good and then didn’t have to really deal with this issue. I could give you a list of things that they postpone and procrastinate, because they don’t want to look bad. They don’t want to deal with any conflict or blowback from their voters. And I’ll be happy to come back another time and really go into that detail. But that’s the game they play.

And that is why we look at our country and we have no movement. That is why they’re scared of Trump, because-

Nino: Because he’s rattling the cages, man.

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: Urgency. He operates for urgency and he makes things happen. And they don’t know how to make things happen.

Nino: Jan, thank you so much for joining me. I love having you on. Dr. Jan Halper, folks, where do people find you?

Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: The best is X, which is “biz_shrink”. There’s no numbers. There are not dashes. There are not a couple of underscores. There are 12 fake accounts, last I counted. But it’s “biz_shrink” and it’s “realDrJan” at truth.

Nino: Beautiful. Two best ways. Stay with me just for a moment, folks. Please like, share, and subscribe to the channel, Baby.

Jan Halper, you’re awesome. I love having you on. Stay with me just for a moment. Thanks.