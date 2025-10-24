Mamdani Met with Iranian MOIS Agents & Muslim Brotherhood Leaders Twice at Obama's Mansion Earlier this Year, Now Set to Be NYC Mayor

During the three-way New York City mayoral debate between former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa and Zohran Mamdani on Thursday, the latter was revealed as the total phony that he is.

But New Yorkers are so demoralized and ideologically subverted that Mamdani’s poor debate performance won’t affect the 92% likelihood that they will vote him in as Mayor on November 4th, according to Polymarket.

IMAGE: Polymarket results for the New York City Mayoral Election.

Last July, the The New York Post reported that Mamdani’s campaign owed its success to George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, which funnelled $37 million to the Working Families Party and to other left-wing groups, whose get-out-the-vote groundwork was pivotal in helping Mamdani beat Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary.

Last June, Big Data scientist and CIA/NSA Contractor/Whistleblower, Tony Seruga announced that he had GPS-tracked Zohran Mamdani’s cell phone to Barack Obama’s mansion in Washington, DC twice during a 6-week period.

Seruga claims to own the digital ID of every mobile device/computer in the US and to have indexed and archived every IP address in the world.

Other devices Seruga detected during Mamdani’s visits with Obama were those belonging to leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood and those belonging to what appeared to be two Iranian MOIS operatives, “Very likely IRGC Unit 840…both are physically linked to Majid Dastjani Farahani, having met Farahani in Venezuela in June 2024, with the timing, they very likely were discussing the ass@ssination of President Trump.”

Seruga also called Obama “Evil” and “The most powerful man in the Democratic Party. Period. End of story. He is a radical Islamic and the actual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Mamdani, a self-described adherent of Twelver Shi’ism, which is the state religion of Iran’s theocratic regime might be the wake-up call that New Yorkers need.

Speaking of hypnogogia, Cuomo’s AI-animated mayoral campaign video is surreal.

VIDEO: Cuomo campaign AI video