Maria Zack Exposes FBI Leonardo Investigation

Last Monday, I heard that President Trump had recently re-truthed this video of Maria Zack’s 2022 Kansas legislative testimony about the 2020 general election:

VIDEO: “Sworn Testimony from Maria Zack: 2020 Election Was Stolen” - Pub Mar 9, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

On Tuesday, John Solomon appeared on Bannon’s War Room to announce that over the next 10 days, declassified documents will be released pertaining to foreign interference in US elections. The same day, Gen Blaine Holt said that the investigation now has “every single receipt” of every single methodology of how the election theft was accomplished, from tens of millions of fake ballots printed in China to server farms in Serbia, to military satellites in Italy.

All of this got me to thinking of Nations in Action (NIA) Founder, Maria Zack, who I met two or three times in the fall of 2021, while appearing on podcasts at AMP.

She introduced us to French billionaire and infrastructure developer, Philippe Argillier, who told us about the global Shadow Government, whose day-to-day operations he said are run by 38 individuals who he called “The billionaires who work for the trillionaires.” At the time, some of those members included Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet and the late Charles Munger.

Maria said that more important than the identity of these people are the Shadow Government’s structure and system that control the compromised government figures all over the world. It is this Shadow Government, that she calls the “Global Syndicate” that is behind the worldwide election theft operation that is about to be exposed.

It’s not a rag-tag group of Venezuelans, Chinese, Serbians and the CIA stealing elections worldwide. It goes all the way to the top. Challenging this is a very, very big deal.

Like everyone else challenging the election systems, Maria has been mercilessly sued, de-banked, de-platformed and all the rest. She was sued for defamation by the Italian government, which is part-owner of the country’s largest defense contractor, Leonardo SpA that she says was instrumental in the theft of the 2020 election.

In this November 2024 video, Maria Zack declared that she had evidence of a “Global Syndicate” that has been stealing elections for decades, in 55 countries at the time of that recording. She also said she had evidence that “rogue individuals” had gained access into Italy’s Telespazio Fucino Space Centre, in 2020 in order to steal the US general election.

Fucino, pictured above is the world’s largest telecommunications hub for civilian use, that connects satellite networks with terrestrial internet and broadcast networks. It is also used to upload digital programs, in order to issue commands over satellite uplink. The Fucino facility is 67% owned by Leonardo, which is the world’s 8th-largest defense contractor.

In November 2024, Maria said that Italian Member of Parliament, Andrea Di Giuseppe was aware of the situation involving Leonardo and that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was briefed about it shortly after being inaugurated, as was Italy’s Attorney General, Carlo Nordio.

Maria also mentioned that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who had just entered office one month before was made aware of this global vote theft operation by Maria’s team and had vowed to “not let it happen”.

On February 18th, Maria posted this latest video, seen at the top, with bombshell updates about her years’-long investigation, that I’ve transcribed below.

TRANSCRIPT

Maria Zack: Before I get into some of the details of NIA’s investigation of the election anomalies, I’m going to tell you something that has never been made public until today in this testimony:

Following the November 2020 election, I was contacted by several officers with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation and staff in the National Security Council of America, regarding the election specific to Leonardo prior to the January 6th certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Meetings were by phone, then in person, and they opened an FBI 302 witness form related to the 2020 election fraud claims, where I provided substantive information and the identities of people and allegations, as represented to me and witnessed by me.

I participated in many briefings that validated facts and preserved documentation. In America, we have a saying, “If you see something, say something,” and I did just that. From my observation, the FBI opened the 302, because I provided compelling specifics from Italy, where they checked Mr Gurria’s position and credibility, as well as my personal experience with the alleged perpetrator, Mr Nix.

The election consultant world is very small at the US presidential level. I intentionally provided briefings on the interactions and reports coming out of Italy to different law enforcement agencies, to ensure that if I or others were harmed or law enforcement were scared or bribed, the data and documentation would remain protected, as well as my sources.

I also arranged a meeting with Michelle Roosevelt Edwards, a co-defendant, with the diligent FBI, and separately, with National Security Council agents.

The FBI agents warned that by disclosing my FBI 302 status, I am placing my life in danger and thus, I have held that detail confidential since 2020 until today. You see, my life has been at risk throughout this investigation, and I’m speaking today because this lawsuit against me and the world’s right to finally know, as the truth shall set us free.

I personally briefed Kash Patel, now the FBI Director, regarding Leonardo, and I briefed many congressional members, some I have known for many years, you could say decades. They include Congressman Barry Loudermilk with Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, and Scott Perry, and I briefed Mark Meadows, President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff – whom I later learned people were going to go blackmail.

There were many more people I contacted, desperate for help, as the information was collected and assimilated with my personal experiences.

Some of the intelligence community that were suspicious reached out, including Larry Johnson of the CIA, who stated that he was working with Michael Flynn, and “Not to worry – don’t worry, Maria, we’re going to go rescue Arturo D’Elia on January 7th of 2021,” which never proved valid.

They put me with people that were reckless until one of theirs warned me and said, get to President Trump. We were later told by a co-defendant that Flynn sent US military men to beat Arturo D’Elia in jail, one of the whistleblowers. Italy must provide evidence, if this is true and punish the offenders.

We were told Mr Flynn had security personnel from MI6, while on Lin Wood’s compound here, in America, where I was headed to meet and brief them about Leonardo and thankfully stopped.

Let me make it perfectly clear to you and the court, the United States FBI has much more data that I supplied, regarding Leonardo and America’s 2020 election than I am presenting to you today.

Very recently, I personally briefed the United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, on this case involving Leonardo being used by bad individuals.

Here are some of the election-related items we have been made aware of and investigated:

Number one, I created a link analysis document to track suspects and identify patterns. I personally provided it, with my husband to President Donald J Trump on December 24th of 2020 and multiple times after, with new data.

I was informed by Italian Member of Parliament Andrea Di Giuseppe, a hero, that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio had direct knowledge of Leonardo’s access that occurred with involvement in the US 2020 election and are investigating it. I introduced this Member of Parliament to President Trump.

NIA received information regarding a horrific stabbing of Molly McCauley from NASA and supplied this data to the FBI, along with the document from our Navy SEAL technical experts, who validated how satellites can alter election results.

In the 2020 United States election, we witnessed anomalies never seen before, including the shutdown of counting in a live election, not at one site, but across the entire country. Then, the count restarted with vote tallies changed.

This ignited our focus on investigating many individuals allegedly connected to misconduct, including allegations provided to NIA, involving US government personnel, linked to activity inside the Rome Embassy that occurred using Leonardo’s equipment and personnel sent in.

Co-defendants Michele Roosevelt Edwards and Carlo Goria provided me with information that there was evidence of altering America’s November 2020 election by actions inside Leonardo Defense Company based in Italy. She stated several names they were involved and it included Alexander Nix with the election data company, Cambridge Analytica and parent company SCL, based in England.

Carlo Goria, a co-defendant and former Italian government official, supplied information that an employee at Leonardo told his girlfriend he could not understand why he was ordered to change votes in the 2020 United States election.

This led me to be concerned. He was altering others but was not troubled until America’s was included. Mr Goria also supplied information with a photo of Alexander Nix, as he was the same election consultant I met in America while running a SuperPAC in 2015.

They alleged that Nix coordinated with Italians, American CIA, and US State Department personnel to manipulate the election, using the US Embassy in Italy.

A State Department official named Stefano Serafini was stated to have coordinated meetings with General Claudio Graziano, now deceased from a gunshot to the head. Serafini was said to ensure housing of three individuals who entered Leonardo to assist in a plan to alter the US election.

They supplied a compelling photo alleged to be from the US Rome Embassy camera. I asked, “How can average citizens gain access, not just to the Rome Embassy of the United States but into Leonardo, the eighth largest defense contracting firm in the world, and use their equipment?” They cannot. Intelligence officers, military contractors, they can gain access but only from a select few personnel.

Mr Goria stated that he personally drove Alexander Nix to a meeting with Leonardo’s CEO [Alessandro] Profumo prior to the 2020 election. He believed Nix was involved in altering the US election in 2020, stealing votes from Donald Trump after receiving information stating it was stolen.

One must ask, why would an election company consultant ever be in a meeting with a CEO of one of the largest defense firms in the world? I know I’m asking that question, because I met Alexander Nix, the man identified by Mr Goria, as he was an election vendor from Great Britain running Cambridge Analytica in 2015 with his colleagues, Steve Bannon and the American investor, Rebekah Mercer.

I was asked to interview Mr Nix for the SuperPAC I was running. They were working on at least four Republican US presidential races at that time. Rebekah and her father, Robert Mercer, are historically large financiers of many Republican and conservative-leaning candidates, political- and policy organizations – and unbeknownst to me, at that time – investors in Cambridge Analytica.

The Mercers funded David Bossie’s successful Citizens United Supreme Court challenge years prior, to allow unlimited funding into US SuperPACs. Mr Bossie came to Atlanta to meet. This decision by SCOTUS, the Supreme Court, aided the Mercers’ ability to do extraordinary unlimited funding in the 2020 campaigns.

Ironically, Mr Mercer’s retired business partner, Jim Simmons at Renaissance Technology Hedge Fund, was a huge donor to left-leaning causes in Barack Obama’s presidential election. It’s not uncommon to see top company personnel divide-and-conquer both US parties, Democrat and Republican.

Nix was identified by a co-defendant as having a working relationship with a bald man in his England office and also, later identified and photographed with individuals at the US embassy in Rome during the US election and departing the Rome airport, as the information started to be released about hacking in the US presidential 2020 election.

Later, we received a source that identified his associate, Charles Robinson, as the bald man, someone who admitted to previously altering Janet Napolitano’s race to ensure she won Governor of Arizona in 2002 and that he worked with them, and this guy worked at Dominion, and with other employers.

A respected reporter and former member of the Italian Parliament, Daniel Cappizzoni, tweeted about the defense firm’s potential involvement of election interference in the US while in Rome. NIA received information from many, including on Steve Bannon’s activities in Italy prior to the 2020 election and his service on Mercer’s funded Government Accountability Institute with Sidney Powell and his work at Breitbart.

In 2016 to 2017, Michael Flynn had a consulting or advisory relationship connected to SCL Group, the parent company associated with Cambridge Analytica, which was led publicly by Alexander Nix. SCL captured a no-bid $500,000 Global Engagement Center contract to do media.

It was an interesting data point that David Martin named billionaire Robert Mercer of Renaissance Technology an investor in Cambridge Analytica with Bill Gates, both Moderna investors on his COVID Orchestra list.

Another data point occurred when Leonardo planned a public filing just after the 2020 US election to take Leonardo DRS in America public. A stockbroker sent me a message that – oddly and costly – they rescinded the filing after our calls for an investigation into the election fraud. They thought it was pretty coincidental. Is it? Did they not properly disclose potential issues?

This is a piece for consideration and certainly investigation, especially at the Securities Exchange Commission of the United States of America under President Trump’s administration.

Sadly, prior to knowing the facts above, I went to Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, and Patrick Byrne for assistance in those critical months after the 2020 election and was completely undermined.

Election anomalies and cyber intrusion evidence have escalated globally and recently reported in Romania, with the removal of Călin Georgescu; Honduras, where they would not count all the votes; and Guatemala was very egregious, where three IP addresses were found intruding into their election system, including one from Virginia.

And, of course, we have Mexico’s INE citizen mobile application, which prevented presidential candidate, Eduardo Verástegui from valid access. The current Mexican President must investigate or be investigated.

President Bolsonaro of Brazil confirmed to me, face-to-face that his experienced cyber military experts witnessed such a hugely-sophisticated election hack, so powerful, they could not stop it!

After Leonardo information surfaced publicly in 2020, I experienced severe consequences. JPMorgan-Chase canceled my banking accounts and credit cards for me, my husband, my consultant, our businesses, and both Nations in Action’s accounts. We experienced fundraising disruptions with PayPal, Facebook, and Twitter cancellations, and throttling of search engine results, including Google.

Yes, you get soccer, international soccer. Threats and surveillance, accompanied the abundant financial harm, vicious media attacks online, and they even did a lot of texting attacks. The coordination and speed of these actions strongly suggested deliberate suppression and collusion.

Who is so powerful to ensure all these cancellations occurred so quickly, and certainly placing someone outside of my home to record everything said? It is very challenging to investigate and prosecute corrupt intelligence agents, state departments, and law enforcement agents with participation from former and current politicians.

They have caused grave harm to Italy and America and all nations, and threaten to do more. If they are not prosecuted, they will get away with this. They leave us no choice, because they are going to continue, if not exposed and held accountable for their actions.

I understand this is my second wrongful criminal charge from Italy. The earlier case brought by Leonardo regarding intent to harm their stock was not officially delivered to me by our United States Department of Justice, unlike this proceeding.

I am told by another defendant the Leonardo case was dismissed, because the stock valuation increased, thus no harm was realized to Leonardo. It has been claimed that I asked the other co-defendants to lie. The prosecution is fabricating.

To the contrary, I seek the truth and the facts. That is what I am, and that is what I present here, today.

There is another claim that I committed $150,000 to pay Professor D’Urso to lie. This is another fabrication to try to discredit me. Good luck. I did not sign, nor do I know who signed that document that spoke of payment. I am happy to present my bank account records to prove this point. This fabrication must stop.

I brought Ms Roosevelt Edwards to meetings with US lawyer and friend to President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, for a few days in Palm Beach, Florida, who requested a briefing and that she provide witness affidavits from the sources who state knowledge on election activities at Leonardo.

This is appropriate protocol. It has further been alleged that I directed Professor D’Urso to write an affidavit. I did not.

I did not direct Professor D’Urso on any content. The affidavit video in question was published on NIA’s website, only after it was published on Shakia’s website. I did not know at the time of Shakia’s owner filming Alexander Nix and associates of the Mercers and had put in $1 million reward on the 2020 election regarding the CISA guy.

I have never lobbied or worked for President Trump. That is not why I am doing this. Clearly, he could have used my help, as he was new to the depth of corruption and how to fix it and identify and expel the infiltrators in his inner circle, with many still there today, unfortunately.

There were no offers of payments, incentives, or threats of force to impact my decision to investigate the Leonardo claim. To the contrary, I actually received death threats and punishment to my family and me and harm to nations in action. They tried to come after our family members and kids.

Your Honor, with respect, I request you consider the following moves in this case as it is time for these types of troublemakers to be exposed and stopped, once and for all.

I request structured verification, evidence preservation, witness protection, and lawful fact-finding measures appropriate to allegations of this magnitude. Would you consider having the appropriate parties provide remedies to protect fair process and witness safety, especially Carlo Goria and his son, who was recently hit by a car, and authenticate the evidence, obtain official Italian government clarification, and relevant embassy security records?

Are you able to have someone find all witness interview records or related documentation, including interference and retaliation and false allegations against me and the others, and all original documents from Leonardo on the request and preparation of the two cases? I have evaluated your offer to limit witnesses to two, former Leonardo CEO Profumo and Mr Campoli.

To believe Mr Profumo would tell us the truth is laughable, given the magnitude of this case and the high-powered people and criminal activity inside government. This is exactly why the world needs honest people like you and Nations in Action to stand up and tell the truth. Even if you bring in the Pope, I find it highly unlikely they will speak the truth.

I request that I be granted the right to call Italian witnesses and have them show up and answer all the questions in full. May I make a suggestion? There is one Italian who knows what happened and can fix it. Would it be possible to call Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to speak about the actions she is taking and the progress achieved into the possible wrongdoings at Leonardo? Italy may very well save America, as we did for Italy in World War II.

I respectfully request that this court call upon Italy’s appropriate law enforcement and intelligence services to collaborate in a thorough investigation with US law enforcement immediately, including the DNI and FBI director, and report their findings, including arrest and prosecution of those they find participating in malicious and nefarious acts within the government. You can see now why I was calling the key witnesses on my first witness list that was rather long. I knew they connected.

Let me make it clear that I am providing this court people linked to campaign-related activities, as they may have vital information. Some people did infiltrate Nations in Action’s investigation and blocked information we needed to provide to President Trump. They placed untruths, commonly known as “poison pills”, into our NIA election investigation.

Sadly, they convinced good investigators, donors, and media that none of this was true. One of the central characters used to implement these salacious acts is Alexander Nix and his handlers, as I’ve pointed out.

In conclusion, Your Honor, I appear before you today by choice, and I reserve the option to speak at the end of the trial, because I believe truth matters, accountability matters, and justice matters.

This is a lot to digest that you were probably not aware of, including the alleged international involvement that harmed Leonardo by infiltrators. Unbeknownst to me as well, it is a far more elaborate and bigger-scope plan of an investigation than NIA expected, but we stepped-up and put in countless hours to ensure accuracy and prevent further harm by the wrongdoers. I hope I gave you enough information about what is really going on and to enable a thorough resolution.

My actions were consistent with lawful reporting and cooperation with a vast number of elected officials, law enforcement, and government channels. I did not fabricate allegations. I did not pay for false statements. I did not direct witnesses to lie. I was working with the FBI, and I’m proud to say I did.

Sophisticated criminals know how to infiltrate everything. That is why NIA’s investigation is so important. People unknowingly associated with bad actors.

No way would I believe without proof that someone like recently-resigned Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, participated in rigging elections.

Dan Bongino was involved with Parler, first as an investor, then chosen as CEO. Rebekah Mercer, a founding investor and financial backer of Parler, has been publicly reported as a co-founder. Public sources reflect that Dan Bongino and Steve Bannon have interacted professionally in conservative media, including Bongino’s appearances on Bannon’s radio show program.

FBI Director Kash Patel worked with Steve Bannon on his ‘Government Gangsters’ book and movie. President Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles and Pam Bondi worked for Leonardo’s Florida lobbying firm, Ballard Partners. They are uniquely all positioned to aid in the investigation, expose and prosecute the citizens that may have harmed our nations.

There are many heroes in this investigation and many more to come, courageous Italians and Americans who provided information. They deserve recognition, not criminal charges.

We are profoundly grateful to our heroes, our sources, our donors, and our volunteers who aided in the successful investigation and are starting to implement the solutions to restore good governance globally.

The beauty of my life is that I do not work for or answer to anyone but God. It is both Christian and American to tell the world our findings of a giant con on the world that America needs to end now. I do not power demand, but I rather kneel before God.

All our days are numbered and I choose to do what is right before my final Day of Judgment. I am praying for all watching this testimony in Italy to honor God and do what is honest immediately, so the world may finally heal and America may recover. May God bless you and your family, Your Honor, this court proceeding and our great nations.

With sincere gratitude, Maria Zack, Chairman of Nations in Action.