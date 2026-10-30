Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Ann Delap's avatar
Ann Delap
10h

Still waiting. We've heard all this before.

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doug's avatar
doug
10h

This is so over the top insane that it feels real to me.

Everyday i have been waking up and feeling like an animal that senses an earthquake coming

Everything seems ok but really isnt

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