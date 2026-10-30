VIDEO: “Martial Law” - Pub Oct 30, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

In this nearly two-hour long podcast with Michael Jaco, Juan O Savin deals mostly with the upcoming declaration of Martial Law in the United States but early in the show, Juan talks a little bit about the CCP’s involvement in the stolen election in Brazil and how this relates to international drug trafficking and to Iran’s IRGC Quds Force and to the decades’-long operation by the Globalist Financialists to make China the world hegemon.

Juan mentions something that I’ve never heard before, let alone considered: that former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was “created and kept in place” by Brazilian President Lula, that Lula was “Maduro’s boss” and that Lula was “running Maduro”.

Juan doesn’t explain if he’s referring to Lula’s foundational and strategic role in the São Paulo Forum, a major network of Latin American left-wing political parties and organizations or if he means Lula was directly involved with the Cártel de los Soles’ drug-trafficking operations. Given Lula’s evident support for the Brazilian Communist narcoterrorist CV and PCC gangs, who distribute cocaine and other drugs in Europe and Africa, it could be both.

Juan refers to an incident involving an Iranian airliner en route to Venezuela that was having a technical problem during a tropical storm and was diverted to Argentina, where Argentinean intelligence officers boarded the plane and took fingerprints and photographs of every passenger and all 300 of them turned out to be IRGC Quds Forces, a number of whom Juan says were later running drugs and weapons in Brazil, and were intercepted in Ecuador.

Juan says that one of his friends was involved with helping to get Flávio Bolsonaro and his family out of Brazil with the help of the Ecuadorian military, who he says have been great and very helpful.

As to the imminent “pause” in the election, which is actually a polite way of saying “martial law”, Juan says he’d originally thought it would have happened a couple of days ago but that it looks like Trump’s been campaigning like crazy because he wants the Republicans to do well in the Midterm elections next Tuesday, so that when he does pause the election, it won’t look like he’s doing it because they were losing but on principle; because the primaries were frauded and because there are candidates from both parties running that are there by fraud and not by the will of the people.

As Juan has said before, the pause of the elections will occur due to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s Executive Finding that elections run on machines with foreign-sourced parts will not be valid.

Last August, President Trump re-extended the 2018 Executive Order 13848, which says that within 45 days of any election, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) must provide him with a report of whether there’s any indication of foreign interference

In 2020, then-DNI John Ratcliffe was responsible for doing this but he came out on Maria Bartiromo’s show three days before it was due on December 15th and said that he wouldn’t be able to deliver it because he was being stonewalled by the Intelligence Community.

Juan says:

“What he should have done, he should have provided a report and then noted, ‘These agencies refuse to give us their investigative product,’ which by the way, technically was Insubordination and Insurrection. It was actually Treason. “Then, the President could have noted that to Congress and called for a Congressional Inquiry as to why, these people thought that they had the legal latitude to do this, to not provide the report, which they would say is because they felt Trump was a traitor, working with Russia…which has long since been proven to be false… “I can guarantee you, absolutely, no question about it that you’re going to get a report 45 days after the election this time around, and it will be on time. It’ll be perfect. Jay Clayton is who’s over there at Director of National Intelligence, which is where all of those agencies have to report to – and by the way, the DNI is in the direct employ of the Secretary of Homeland Security. So he answers to the Secretary of Homeland Security. There’s not going to be any silliness this time around. “When Trump gets that, at the 45-day mark, he then has a legal basis for his next action…because it’s a National Security Emergency, because it’s offshore, our enemy is China, in this particular case. Those foreign-sourced parts and programs predominantly come from China. It’s already identified on the July 16th address – not just to America, to the world – that China interfered in our elections and put Joe Biden into office. “That was an Act of War. So we’re already at war. “When Trump acts, it will be decisive, as Commander-in-Chief. Nobody takes office on a fraudulent vote. We’re in a National Security Emergency and Continuity of Government prevails… “We’re at war and it’s going to take a period of time to rerun the election. I don’t think we get back to a rerun of the election for one full year, where we can have people sign up for campaigns, go through the whole process. “In a perfect world, I don’t think we can get back to an election until Midsummer of 2028 and probably, they’ll just push it all the way until the 2028 main election. And we’ll be under a National Security Emergency during all that time, with Trump operating as Commander-in-Chief and the 10 Regional Governors that supervise all the governors. “You’ve got Western States, where the governors have already said, ‘We’re going to oppose the President and federal control. We’ve got 1,600 federal employees and Pentagon military employees that say they’re going to oppose Trump and federal control over the elections.’.. “The only legal response that the President can do that’s inclusive enough to overcome all of those objections by governors and by federal employees and military is as Commander-in-Chief. “When he operates as Commander-in-Chief, he is at the zenith of his power, as the courts have found. He doesn’t answer to any judge. He doesn’t answer to any governor. They answer to him and to his generals that he puts in charge of the 10 regions. Even the Supreme Court can’t stop him. “And the reason that they use the COVID National Security Emergency, which has not been dismissed – Biden couldn’t, legally – is because, if the President declares a National Emergency, National Security Emergency, Congress normally has one calendar year, 365 and a quarter days to – by two thirds of the vote of the House and Senate – dismiss that Emergency and retake control. “If you were doing it right now, if Trump issued a new National Security Emergency, Congress could come in and fight him. They probably wouldn’t win. And a lot of people make that point. They wouldn’t get two thirds majority, but why take a chance? And it’s not necessary. He’s going to do it under the COVID National Security Emergency, in which case, you can’t dismiss it on any basis, because it’s over a year old. “Congress didn’t dismiss it in the one calendar year that they had from March 13th of 2020 to March 13th of 2021. They never did it, in which case, it’s still active and Trump’s going to operate under that. And nobody, not even Congress, not the Supreme court, not some governor, not some dumbass judge in DC can stop Trump. “And in fact, if they try to, he can turn right around and throw him in jail and they don’t get a bail hearing. They don’t get to be seen and heard by a judge. It’s under a National Security Emergency, military in charge and they go into military detention.”

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Above, Juan mentions the mysterious “10 Regional Governors that supervise all the governors” during this National Security Emergency. I cannot be certain what he’s talking about, as the US Government’s Continuity-of-Operations (COOP) plans are mostly confidential.

Does he mean the 10 members of the Council of Governors, which includes insurrectionists like Kathy Hochul, Wes Moore, Gretchen Whitmer and Josh Shapiro? I don’t think so.

Last August, he’d said, “NORAD is set up for 10 Regional Governorships,” but NORAD does not have 10 regions. However, during domestic emergencies, NORAD and USNORTHCOM coordinate closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which does have 10 Regions.

IMAGE: FEMA Regions map grouped by states and number.

When we went through Hurricane Helene, here in Western North Carolina during the Biden administration, all the FEMA guys looked like Pete Buttigieg. They swooped in and built FEMA camps for themselves, blocked aid to victims, tried to separate children from their families. They basically grifted tax dollars and were abusive of the heavily-traumatized locals. I’m not exaggerating. It was scary. Hopefully, FEMA has since been turned around, like DHS has.

Michael Jaco asks Juan to elaborate on his previous comments on several shows, likening the crisis that our country is in to a Cat 3 hurricane that would eventually increase to a Cat 7.

Juan breaks it down:

“I think we were in a Cat 2. Wind was blown pretty hard and moved to a Cat 3 at the time of the COVID testimony. And that that really moved the country decisively to a different kind of a discussion. “The election, here is going to move it to a Cat 4. It’ll be blowing pretty hard. It’ll knock down the awnings on a few buildings and stuff like that. But that’s not the worst of it. “We go to a Cat 5, my opinion, when the President goes to National Security Emergency and takes control as Commander-in-Chief and leaves the political control and goes to military control to save the country, to protect the country. “There’s still a couple of monsters out there. Very big monsters. We will be probably go through some internal crises within the country, as we have to reset some of the communications systems, etc. “That’s where you would get a period where you can’t communicate. You would end up having limited communications for a period of a week or two… “When I say a ‘Cat 7’, there’s some kind of a Cuban Missile Crisis-type event. There’s some kind of a lead-up to that… “It actually takes multiple missiles to trigger the NORAD system nationwide, basing, as opposed to regionally. So it’d probably be numerous, 10 or more supposed things en route. I think there is something coming. God help us. None of them actually go off, just like Hawaii, but we’re in a for real wartime condition. “China’s power over the world, that they’ve worked decades and decades and decades to secure is challenged. And even beyond China, who’s running China, really? It’s the City of London, the banks. The Davos Crowd, the, bloodlines, the Gray Man, these Globalista, multiple organizations coordinating their efforts together, to try to take control of the world. That’s who we are really fighting, here… “I just had a call two days ago with the group that is looking at these possible things. And there were some other things that came up I won’t talk about, but we have severe crises that of different types that could trigger a NORAD National Security alarm that would bring EBS, Emergency Broadcast System online, on various levels. I expect that that’s coming. “And that’s where the Cat 7 truly is. Some period of time, where we’re not sure if we actually will make it through it. “Imagine America, if you had 10 days, no communications, except for the EBS, were coming. If you didn’t have power for some reason, regionally or nationwide, some type of threat, would you think that the country might be over with?.. “There’s a number of cities that will be very difficult during this weeding-out process. There’s 14 of them and there’s disruption that will happen in 100, 150, 200 cities for a little teeny period of time. And that’ll condense down. “Let me get to a core portion of the crisis. The fight, in many ways here, in the US is with Senior Executive Service. It’s the largest agency of government you haven’t even heard the name of, for many people. But whenever Cheney had a fake heart attack and disappears off the grid, he laughed about that he was ‘Running the Shadow Government.’ “Well, Senior Executive Service is that Shadow Government. All those agency heads that refused to give their investigative product to Director Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence position in Homeland security. Those were all Senior Executive Service people and they were coordinating their actions to undermine President Trump. “What were they looking for when they raided Mar-a-Lago? The “Biscuit”, which has the nuclear response codes. “Trump never gave it to Biden. When he walked through the Mountain months earlier, March 15th of 2020, he left the Biscuit inside the Mountain in the safe. The only place that could legally be, because the Biscuit must be on his person or within arm’s reach, at all times. “When they checked Mar-a-Lago, wasn’t any of the papers that he had stored there in the safe. They get him up to New York and wanted to strip search him, but they patted him down. He didn’t have a Biscuit on him. They were searching for it like crazy. “Why do I review that? Because there’s two groups that claim authority in a Continuity of Government situation. And that is Senior Executive Service and NORAD. “And Trump’s with the NORAD side and Senior Executive Service. Cheney and all of his cohorts – which is classified, who’s the person actually running it – have been challenging Trump from day one, trying to control the country through all these various agencies. “So, in order to decisively – this is the whole reason for this whole five minute rant I just went on, Mike – in order to decisively move Command and Control in a National Emergency from Senior Executive Service, which is more administrative, including logistics at the Pentagon, which isn’t the same as actual, military action command, to move it decisively, that happens in an actual physical attack. “So when Hawaii had this emergency alert that went off, something interesting happened and it’s the reason for the whole exercise, really. The contents of all the military computers, the intelligence computers, the stuff I mentioned over in Maui, everything system-wide, including state computer systems and federal, you know, FBI and things like that. Everything scrammed. “At the moment that the alert sounded, everything scrammed and began communicating all data back to NORAD, to NORAD’s computers, as Hawaii was under attack… “So when it comes back to the Mainland in that type of a National Security Emergency, it comes back with all of the secret codes to access all of the data, all the information, etc. Now, the Obama people were running a lot of secret operations out of Hawaii through the data centers, there in Maui that were off-grid, if you will. “But in that specific alert, all of that data went back to the Mainland with the access codes for SAP projects, Special Access Projects, things like that, intelligence projects, etc. “Why does that relate to where we’re at right now? What I believe has to happen is that we will have some type of a simulated or otherwise attack on the Mainland. It’ll be multiple missiles that will trigger the NORAD system and all of the computers within military civilian intelligence agencies. “And that will all go into the NORAD system with the secret access codes. We’ll be able to see everything that they got. We got it all previously out of Hawaii, because that’s where they were hiding most of their stuff. “But there’s other stuff with SES in the meantime, and here’s where Trump snookered them all. At the moment that he closed-up Cheyenne Mountain, March 15th of 2020, the ability to go into any of the systems and put in an overriding secret code that wouldn’t go out in this National Emergency ended. “They can do anything they want. The computers, the entire contents with any access codes they put in goes back to NORAD. We’ll be able to look at every communication, every Special Project, everything, and there’s no secrets. So that’s part of the reason why I believe that has to happen, but it’ll be very gripping for the country when it does. “And just like it was hard for Hawaii, it’ll be hard for the whole country. I’d consider that our Category 7, and then, it starts to ease-off pretty quickly. It will be short-lived. “It’ll be mentally, emotionally survivable. But like anyone who goes through a Near Death Experience, I don’t think the country will ever be the same after this, these events. And that’s really important… “Deep breaths all the way around. This is a very hair-raising moment that we’re about to all go through and we need to operate accordingly, including right through the election. And thereafter, these next many weeks, if I’m correct, and I fully think that I’m smack-on on this are going to be really tough. “And by the way, I don’t think Trump acts on the 18th. I don’t think he acts on the 19th of December. I think as much drama is going to happen during that 45 days with all the reporting, all the legal cases, all the challenges, everybody hand-wringing… “And so I think that even after we received the report, he doesn’t go to the 45th day. He goes to the 50th day and what’s the 50th day? That’s December 23rd. The longest night of the year is December 22nd and in the occult, in these people that look at the Winter Solstice, the 50th day from the election. It’s believed that the Sun is just hanging at that spot before it returns and it returns, starts to turn back on the 25th. “By the way, there’s a National Emergency Alert system test on November 17th. So that’s not the day it’ll happen but I think Trump would declare the National Emergency, potentially on the 23rd.”

What jumped out at me in Data Republican’s report last week was that the goal was to cause mass riots and to create enough chaos that it would force Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, in order to delegitimize him and force him out of office by January 3rd, 2027.

We’ve been told repeatedly that if Trump had signed the Insurrection Act on December 19th, 2020, as advised by Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell and Patrick Byrne, it would have resulted in a civil war by April 2021, according to the computer models of the group of generals who came into the White House after the others had left and persuaded Trump not to do it.

Invoking the Insurrection Act would not suspend civilian law or civil liberties. The military simply acts as extra law enforcement to assist police, whereas martial law completely replaces civilian courts and government with military tribunals.

Juan says Trump’s not invoking the Insurrection Act, he’s going into full-blown martial law. The 2007 National Defense Authorization Act gives the President the power to declare martial law and to take command of the National Guard units of each state without the consent of state governors. This is what Juan is talking about when he says, “Commander-in-Chief”.

He expects martial law to last for about a year to 18 months.

The good news is that Juan says the looming Cuban Missile Crisis/Near Death Experience will not involve live nuclear weapons but that NORAD’s Inter Continental Ballisic detection systems will be triggered on purpose, causing the contents of government computers and all of the access codes to be sent to NORAD, as happened during the 2018 Hawaii false missile alert.

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