Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin's avatar
Justin
12h

Thank you for keeping us abreast of Chinese news. Hopefully there will be a transition towards a more peaceful China.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
pstoffcdn's avatar
pstoffcdn
11h

Certainly a less corrupt China would be nice, but then what happens to all of the agents working in Canada? Do they just go on holidays to somewhere warmer like the states? What would the TD bank do with all their yet to be laundered money? Would the 5 million Chinese living in BC Canada finally have a reason to go home? OMG so many questions with no answers. 🫠

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture