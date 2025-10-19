VIDEO: “Massive Purge of Xi Loyalists in Chinese Military” - Pub. Oct 19, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Lei’s Real Talk reports that on Friday, nine of the highest-ranking generals of the Chinese military were expelled in a single day, due to “serious crimes”, their cases handed over to military prosecutors for indictment. This is absolutely unprecedented and it comes just before the CCP’s Fourth Plenum, which starts on Monday.

Lei reports that all nine generals removed are considered to be Xi Jinping loyalists, saying, “They’re not just his loyalists, they are the pillars of the Xi Faction. They are his handpicked, diehard loyalists.”

What’s interesting is how the Western media is reporting this. They’re saying that Xi Jinping is behind the purge, when that simply doesn’t make sense, because these expelled generals were his loyalists. They were key for Xi’s planned Taiwan operations and they were key to his nuclear missile program – but now, they’re waiting to be indicted.

The nine generals are:

• He Weidong, China’s No. 2 general, the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Comission, who was Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man in the military. Xi had fast-tracked him. He was skipped three ranks to Central Military Comission Vice Chairman. Three years later, He is the shortest-serving CMC Vice Chairman and Politburo member in the CCP’s 76-year history, which is absolutely humiliating, not just for him but for Xi Jinping.

• Miao Hua, who was like Xi’s Left Hand Man. He came from Xi Jinping’s old base, the old 31st Group Army in Fujian and he was Xi Jinping’s chief political commissar and personnel boss, responsible for promoting senior officers and ensuring ideological loyalty. Lei says that Xi’s original plan was to have He Weidong succeed anti-Xi factionalist, Zhang Youxia as first CMC Vice Chairman, in order to form a triangle of absolute control but now, Xi Jinping’s got both hands chopped off.

• He Hongjun, who was promoted to a full general last July and also appointed Executive Deputy Director of the Political Department to replace Miao Hua.

• Wang Xiubin, who also came from Xi Jinping’s old base, the 31st Group Army in Fujian.

• Lin Xiangyang, who replaced He Weidong as Commander of the Eastern Theater. Lei says Lin rose from Lieutenant General to Full General in just 14 months – the fastest promotion, ever – and that Xi counted on General Lin to lead the Eastern Theater Command, the main force for any Taiwan operations. But before any war has begun, Lin has now been purged.

• Qin Shutong, like Miao Hua and Wang Xiubin, had once been political chief of Fujian’s 31st Group Army. He was supposed to be Xi Jinping’s trusted political inspector in the army but when Miao went down, Qin followed.

• Yuan Huazhi, who is similarly going down, due to the fall of his mentor, Miao.

• Wang Houbin is the fourth Rocket Force commander to be purged since 2023. Lei calls the Rocket Force Xi Jinping’s Crown Jewel, responsible for China’s nuclear and missile arsenal, key to both Taiwan operation and US deterrence. Lei says, “This elite branch has now lost four consecutive commanders under Xi and they’re not just consecutive...It’s only been around for 10 years. So it only has had four commanders, but they’re all gone...So think about it. One mistake is forgivable. Two, understandable. Three, disastrous. But four? That’s catastrophic, right? So, four rocket force commanders have been eliminated.”

• Wang Chunning, the Armed Police Chief, commander of over 1 million soldiers. Lei says Xi Jinping had trusted this man very much. He had restructured the armed police out of fear of coup. Xi purged the previous generals from the Jiang Zemin-Hu Jintao era and installed Wang Chunning but now, he’s been purged.

Nine generals – all handpicked by Xi Jinping, all loyal – all toppled.

You would think this would be headline news, but it’s not. Lei says Xinhua published the story, but they buried it in a place you could hardly find on their website and it was downplayed and mixed with unrelated stories.

So the question, of course is: Did Xi Jinping take down these generals himself, or was it his opponent, Zhang Youxia? Lei thinks the answer is obvious.

For months, Lei’s Real Talk has reported that Xi has lost power and that China’s political and military establishment has become divided into a pro-Xi hardliner faction that insists on fighting the US and the more US-friendly anti-Xi faction headed by retired CCP elders, including Hu Jintao, Wen Jiabao and the active duty General Zhang Youxia, that wants to ease tensions and to restore good relations.

Lei says:

“These loyalists, I believe, were taken down by Zhang Youxia. I don’t think Xi Jinping has the guts to take down this many of his own people. Even if he did, it would make him look very bad, and he has no reason to do it, unless they went against him. “But there’s no way these nine generals would rebel against Xi Jinping alone, without the support of Zhang Youxia. It just doesn’t make sense. And the biggest evidence to me is the split between..the Defense Ministry and state media. Because if this were Xi Jinping’s move, state outlets like the People’s Daily, the CCTV, would be all over it, right? But they’re not. They muted the news and played it down. “Remember, I said that Xi Jinping still controls 95% of the propaganda machine, even though he only controls 10% of the military. So that’s proof that this was not Xi Jinping’s action. It was Zhang Youxia’s doing.”

On Saturday, another bombshell dropped from political commentator Cai Shenkun, who has been accurate in the past and who is highly-respected and considered to be objective. He revealed to the Epoch Times that the military purge is far from over and that, following the expulsion of the first nine generals reported publicly, an additional 28 generals had been dismissed, including Xu Xueqiang, Xu Xisheng, Xiao Tianliang, Zhong Shaojun and Cai added, “I’ve been told there are still hundreds of generals waiting in line to be investigated.”

Cai said that according to credible sources, of the original nine generals purged on Friday, He Weidong is said to have died of a sudden heart attack in detention and He Hongjun had committed suicide (!)

Imagine if this were happening in the US military?

Lei says there is speculation that this is anti-Xi factionalist Zhang Youxia‘s last-ditch effort to prevent Xi Jinping from staging a comeback and to stop a civil war from breaking out inside the PLA or inside the CCP.

Lei says:

“It’s said that the battle between Xi Jinping and then the anti-Xi faction...has become so intense that Zhang Youxia hasn’t been going home at night, due to safety concerns. He works in the PLA Bayi Building during the day and goes to the Xishan Command Center to rest at night. But that was weeks ago. Now, he probably stays somewhere for the whole 24 hours.”

In Lei’s opinion, the CCP is openly divided and already at war. Xi Jinping doesn’t want to step down but Zhang Youxia is forcing him to do so – and the 3-day, closed-door Fourth Plenary Session to map out China’s five-year plan to 2030 starts on Monday.