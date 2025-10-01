Dominion Voting Systems, Scytl and the military deny the allegations about them in this post.

Tuesday afternoon, Patrick Byrne commented, "As I've been telling you…." while retweeting this video and observations from @Real_RobN:

Gary Lane, International News Director and Senior Correspondent for the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) speaks with CIA Analyst, Michael Scheuer, PhD in this undated clip that appears to be from November of 2020, in which Scheuer confirms rumors promoted by then-Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, Judge Jeanine Pirro defamation lawyer, Lin Wood and others of a post-election Special Forces raid on the US Consulate in Frankfurt Germany and the seizure of the servers belonging to Scytl, then contracting with Dominion Voting Systems to tabulate the votes in the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Scytl, which had filed for bankruptcy in May of 2020 was allegedly using vote-switching software engineered for the Chavez regime in Venezuela.

The claims originated from the tweets of a Cambodia-based clean energy start-up and altcoin producer, Alpha Omega Energy but they were "confirmed", according to the late military intelligence and CIA officer, Robert David Steele "by multiple senior people".

At the time, The Gateway Pundit reported that their own unnamed source confirmed the following:

The US government, once they determined that this Dominion server was involved in switching votes, then the intelligence community began a search for the server and discovered that the server was in Germany. In order to get access to that server and have it available for use in a legal manner they had to have the State Department work in tandem with the Department of Justice. They had to request that the government of Germany cooperate in allowing this seizure of this server. The appropriate documents required to affect that kind of seizure were put in place, signed off on, and it appears there was also US military support in this operation. The US military was not in the lead. But this helps explain why Esper was fired and Miller and Kash Patel were put in place — so that the military would not interfere with the operation in any way. By getting ahold of the server they now are going to have the direct evidence of when they were instructed to stop counting. They will also discover who gave the direction to stop counting and who initiated the algorithm that started switching votes. The CIA was completely excluded from this operation.

If it seems odd that the voting tabulation for the US 2020 Elections was hosted in Germany, we learned in the documentary, 'ShadowGate' that the US Congressional Knowledge Management System (CKMS), which controls all of the scheduling, the addresses, the documents, etc for Congress – is also hosted in Germany by Dynology, the private contracting company owned by Obama National Security Advisor, Gen George Jones.

'ShadowGate' features two whistleblowers, Tore Maras and Patrick Bergy, who describe a network of government contractors in the Intelligence Community with access to the NSA’s dragnet surveillance and AI programs, who exploit this information to blackmail and control politicians and other powerful people. These Globalist traitors are the primary administrators of the Fifth Generation warfare being waged against the American people as we speak.

Former members of the US Government have privatized spy technology developed with US Tax Dollars for their personal gain through a network of contracting companies similar to Scytl, like Dynology, Canadian Global Information and the Analysis Corporation.

For example, Gen Jones' operational capabilities are fused with former CIA Director, John Brennan’s tactical intelligence at ClearForce, "An analytic behavioral risk management company providing early and ongoing discovery of individual pressure, stress, misconduct and crime."

Tore Maras also claimed that John Brennan was responsible for the 2015 Office of Personnel Management "hack", which compromised the identities and private information of everybody who had ever held a security clearance in the US Government. This was a year after Brennan and Hayden had been caught spying on the Senate.

With the Senate's computer network compromised by John Brennan’s CIA and the Congressional Knowledge Management System being hosted, managed and stored overseas by General Jones’ company, the ability for these contractors to eavesdrop on both the House and the Senate is staggering.

A primary goal of all this spying is blackmail. This might explain the insane behavior that we regularly witness in members of government and the media.

As Louie Gohmert said at the time, "This is a desperate time for our country."

TRANSCRIPT

Gary Lane: I’ve got to ask you, do you believe votes were manipulated, changed electronically, in favor of Joe Biden? And if so, how was it done?

CIA Analyst, Michael Scheuer, PhD: Well, I certainly do believe it, sir, because I saw it on TV, on the crawls underneath television coverage of the election. At least two cases, one had about 12,000 votes that magically went from Trump to Biden, another one about 20,000 votes. And both times, Trump’s numbers decreased by exactly the number that Biden’s increased.

And so before any of this came about, I just had a strong inkling that something was afoot here. And the more they suggest that our intelligence service were involved in it, I tend to think that there probably was a great deal of vote marking by people when they found out how many votes they needed to surpass Trump in places like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

I think, clearly, the Dominion Company, if nothing else, it’s foreign interference in the American election. It’s a Canadian company, and it was storing its records in Germany and Spain, for some reason.

Gary Lane: Michael, who was behind this then?

CIA Analyst, Michael Scheuer, PhD: Certainly were, appeared to be, part of the Central Intelligence Agency. For their political operations overseas, they use servers and store materials and do other things.

And the fact that the ones in Germany were held or grabbed by US forces, because they were CIA servers, and in Europe, the CIA operates under the jurisdiction of the military, and so the military was responsible for seizing those with the help of the German authorities.

And those servers are now in the hands of the FBI, which doesn’t make me very comfortable, but at least they’re in American hands.