Middle East Nuclear War Coming | US Mil Containment Being Prepared

SGAnon is has had a popular podcast and X account for the past several years. He keeps his identity hidden but a friend of mine tells me that he is a former Federal Employee.

SGAnon has some pretty astounding revelations and predictions in this February 26th podcast. I have never heard him speak this way before about Israel, let alone about “alien life”.

I have no way of confirming what he says here. I’m sharing it because it seems possible and because it dovetails very much with Juan O Savin’s repeated discussions about an immiment “Nuclear Scare Event” and a “Near Death Experience”.

Incidentally, AOL and ABC confirm Juan’s repeated predictions about an imminent 17-page executive order about Chinese interference in the 2020 election to justify a National Emergency Declaration that would give President Trump the power to mandate the use of voter ID and hand-counted ballots and to ban mail-in ballots ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Share

Among SG’s astonishing claims:

• Iran is and has long been one of the foundational cornerstones relied upon by the worldwide central banking mafia for almost a century.

• Iran became the fulcrum point, “For everything from stolen elections to smuggled US military secrets, adrenochrome-trafficking out of Mainland China, across Eurasia and into Europe, CIA war crimes that were committed against US military service members for a number of years under that administration and a hidden Satanic financial system that was completely isolated from the rest of the world’s commerce, except for two junction nodes held in North Korea and Russian private banks, which were majority-owned by Rothschild-aligned Russian oligarchs.”

• In addition to oil and energy and other resource markets, “Nearly the entire Middle East, including Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Israel all play host to underground or submarine conclaves of alien life, as well as advanced geothermal and dimensional physics technologies.”

• “More than 30% of the known technological infrastructure, which allows for current worldwide trading markets to transact with one another across boundary lines, including reconciling their ledger books and moving physical goods and services from one place to another.”

• If a major war were to break out, spanning from the Mediterranean Sea to the mountains of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and presumably, involving most or all of the significant powers in between, the Old World international systems of commerce and finance would receive an overnight gut punch.

• The Western corporate world’s technological nexuses in both Tel Aviv and Haifa being taken offline, the ceasing of physical exports and shipments coming out of both China and India through their traditional routes would have cascading effects across markets worldwide.

• Iran is actually run by a secret brotherhood that maintains a council of 22 members that meets in the south of Tehran in an underground bunker several times per year, and its members include agents of the Israeli Mossad, the Shin Bet, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah and high-ranking persons from the Iranian military.

• Israel, itself has a similar control structure, with a secret council of 13 government- and military members who hold meetings at various underground bunker- and tunnel system locations, including beneath the city of Tel Aviv and beneath the ancient Jerusalem Temple Mount, itself (the Al-Aqsa Mosque).

• The internal traitors to these Middle Eastern countries will be exposed to their civilian populations and the people will finally break away from the death grip of this “worldwide Luciferian Hydra”.

• We will see the exposure and elimination of secret nuclear weapon technology and research programs inside of both Iran and Israel.

• Iran achieved nuclear weapons capability under the Obama administration.

• Israel will starts this war and likely, very soon.

• Nuclear silos in the south and northwest of Iran and underneath Karg Island will be hit by Israeli first-strike attacks, which will implode in small-yield meltdowns.

• The government of Israel will be exposed as a “Lying, deceptive, and bloodthirsty regime [and] it will instantly galvanize all world opinion against the fabled Jewish State, which I remind you is not a nation at all, but rather a British corporation still registered to Kensington Palace Green in London, with the Windsor and Rothschild families named as controlling interests and stakeholders.”

• This will result in a profound rejection and a public disdain of all things Israel inside the US media and government landscape, according to SGAnon.

• A multi-state Arab coalition will take up arms against Israel, in response to the “savagery” that Israel displays in the first 72 to 96 hours of the conflict, likely to be spearheaded by the Army of Turkey, but probably supported for the first time in history by a coalition of both Sunni and Shi’ite Arab nations, united together under a common cause.

• SGAnon says: “Such a coalition would likely include what remains of the regular armed forces of Lebanon and Syria, as well as the Saudi Arabian Air Force and hundreds of Iranian drones, ballistic missiles, and ground equipment launched by friendly proxies positioned all over the Middle East.”

• While this public rejection of Israel occurs, a massive false flag attack on US Soil is a significant possibility. SGAnon predicts that significant landmarks in Washington DC, New York and likely California could be struck with sky-based weapon systems, involving rogue missiles and/or “kamikaze” aircraft.

• SGAnon says: “We’ve seen this once before, obviously, when a domestic missile launched from an Israeli submarine that was hiding in the Potomac River struck the Office of Management and Budget, as well as Naval Intelligence, inside the US Pentagon on 9/11.” [First time I’ve ever heard that one!]

• This Israel-Iran conflict will also demonstrate to the world that Tel Aviv has intentionally and purposefully been given a decades-long free pass by the very international institutions charged with ensuring compliance from all countries who are not signed on to the 1971 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

• This will implode any and all notion that the Old World architecture is remotely capable of fairness, honesty, or the preservation of and enforcement of peacekeeping around the planet.

• In the opinion of SGAnon, the US military is present in the region, “Specifically to contain the conflict and keep it from reaching the US homeland and Central Europe, while also preventing it from spiraling into an all-out nuke-for-nuke exchange between Deep State power structures, who have truly nothing left to lose.”

• As terrifying the prospect of this is, SGAnon says, “The ultimate objective [is one] of transforming an Old World that was built on deception, evil, and Black Magic into a new world built on transparency, honesty, justice, fairness, and truth. And that kind of a 180-degree change cannot be secured long term without reclaiming the things, which can be reformed and adjusted, sometimes through force and then destroying those which cannot.

You deserve to know about these findings.

Listen to EMF Hazards to learn the facts and get practical solutions to protect yourself, and future generations.