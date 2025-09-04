[LINKS MAY NOT WORK - SITE UNDER ATTACK - IF SO, TRY LINKS LATER]

Last February, it was inspiring to see JD Vance address members of the Munich Security Conference and take them to task for their tyrannical governance of their own people.

It was Schadenfreude to see conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen break down into a bizarre fit of tears onstage in response to the plain truth of Vance's statements..

In April, I felt vindicated when JD Vance warned UK PM Keir Starmer, in front of live news cameras inside the Oval Office that there would be no tariff deal unless Britain stopped their censorship of the American People.

I have thrown all of myself, as a writer and publisher during the past decade into turning this tyranny around and it felt as if the needle were finally moving in the right direction but for the past couple of weeks, I've been having a Hell of a time. All of the censorship that I'd worked to vanquish has come roaring back.

NewsGuard harassed me two days in a row, the week before last and my website has been hit daily with DDoS attacks from African IPs and Google Cloud IPs.

Then, Google canceled two of my advertising accounts and then, out of nowhere, the display on my new computer died. Then, I had a long internet outage (of only 5 in the entire service area), which is why I haven't posted in a couple of days and then, Cloudflare told me that my account had been hacked but I can't login with my 10-year-old computer, while my other one is in the shop.

Crazily, my car's rear view camera, which has been out since the CrowdStrike Outage from July 2024 is suddenly working again.

Other alt media companies are experiencing similar problems. CDMpress.com says they've been subject to increased censorship and DDoS attacks, Josh Reid says his YouTube account was deleted without warning a couple of days ago.

It feels like 'The Empire Strikes Back'. It seems that US Big Tech is bowing to the UK's "Tyrannical Hellhole State", as Mike Benz calls it and that despite Trump's multiple Executive Orders to end censorship and all of JD Vance's tough talk earlier this year, things are suddenly starting to get worse in terms of censorship.

But as bad as it is to be financially destroyed by Globalist censorship in a country that's supposed to have a First Amendment and as hideously foreign and infuriating as the imposition of censorship continues to be in the US, I can be grateful that I haven't been sentenced to prison for what I've written online, which is what's happening regularly in the UK, as Nigel Farage testified on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, during which he urged Washington to persuade the UK government to put an end to the clampdown on free speech.

In Parliament on the same day, Keir Starmer slammed Farage as "Unpatriotic" for his testimony before US Congress. As if this child molester gives a Flying F about patriotism! Hey, Keir: just stop censoring everybody like a Communist stooge and this will all go away!

The same administrative coup against Western Civilization is also happening on a large scale in Germany and to a lesser extent in Brazil, although in a very high-profile manner, against former President Jair Bolsonaro.

This coup is, of course ongoing stateside. The unlawful detainment of their fellow Americans was certainly planned by the Democrats before they lost power. Remember, when Hillary Clinton called for "formal de-programming" and re-education of Trump supporters on CNN?

Remember, how we just found out last Friday from Special Prosecutor Ed Martin that the Biden Regime had planned to have Jack Smith appointed to establish a DC-run judicial dictatorship, in which tens of thousands of Trump supporters would be convicted as a class, simultaneously on live TV?

Remember when they were building FEMA Camps all around Asheville, North Carolina (and all over the country and the world)?

Remember when Attorney, Bobbie Anne Cox was able to get New York's Supreme Court to rule that Governor Kathy Hochul's commissioning of "Quarantine Camps" in New York State were Unconstitutional – only to have that decision reversed – thus, allowing the New York Department of Health to pick and choose which New Yorkers they can lock down, without any proof of illness?

We are still only one election away from reverting back to the course that Europe is now on.

The UK now has over 30 arrests for online speech a day, based on a London Times report last April. The estimate was 12,000 people arrested for their tweets in the UK per year.

This is about 30 to 50 times more than the amount of people that get arrested in Russia for online speech, according to Mike Benz, former State Department official and founder of FFO, FoundationforFreedomOnline.com.

Mike Benz (my Power Animal) spoke to Natalie Winters at War Room on Tuesday about the arrest on Monday at Heathrow Airport of Irish comedian, Graham Linehan by five armed police officers for tweets that he'd posted while he was visiting the US, which Mike hopes will mark a Tipping Point in this battle for fundamental rights.

Linehan is not even a UK citizen! What planet is the UK government on? Would they dare arrest Americans deplaning at Heathrow for exercising their Constitutionally-protected rights in their own country?

Mike says of Linehan:

"He will surely face this Kangaroo Court in the monstrosity of the UK judicial system under these hate speech laws. So the only way that he was essentially allowed to spend his remaining days of freedom until his trial, not in a prison cell, was by agreeing not to have a social media account, not to post on X... "This is very clearly a message from the British State that if you challenge the system in any way, however light, however comedic or satirical, there is no quarter. You will be immediately rolled-up by the police... "They are truly the world's new North Korea and I think the entire US-UK special relationship has to be immediately renegotiated, because this is a tyrannical hellhole state who is trying to export their censorship here. "I have to add one more thing and I think that we discussed this last week: The British government is also fining American tech companies, American social media companies, like 4chan, for not censoring what the British State wants, while these are American websites hosted in America run by Americans. "So this is like "No taxation without representation", all over again! They're trying to tax us from abroad. They're trying to arrest people who visit the United States and make speech in the United States the moment they return back to the UK. "I think all negotiations have to be ground to an immediate halt, until we can figure out what the Hell is going on in the UK... "Kill every dollar of funding to the City of London. They're big boys. They have big banks. They'll be all right. A message has to be sent."

Mike Benz says that the previous tariff threats had delayed the UK's enforcement of the Online Safety Act, which he says should really be called the "Digital Censorship Act". However now, it is currently in its second month of serious enforcement and he thinks that the greatest stumbling block, towards stopping all of this dead in its tracks is NATO:

"This gets back to the question of the US-UK 'Special Relationship' and what needs to be done, in order to actually grind this to a halt. "The fact is, the British use the Americans for their war in Ukraine, for their wars in Afghanistan, for their wars in Africa. There are British mining interests, British banking interests that are completely dependent on US manpower, US muscle. "You know, NATO itself is best conceptualized as a British operation. I mean, Lord Ismay, the first head of NATO famously quipped, 'NATO's purpose is to keep the Americans in, the Russians out, and the Germans down.' That presupposes it's a British operation to use American muscle and American money to accomplish British aims. "Enough of this! I think that it is a mistake, frankly, for President Trump to campaign on getting all these countries to give more and more money to NATO, when we're effectively giving it to British military operations. "I understand that there are political constraints and he needs to keep a big tent. So obviously, the President will do what the President does, but I can't help but point out that every dollar you're giving to NATO is going to help a British banker. That's going to mean more Christopher Steeles running operations here, in the US. They're host to all of our censors in exile, the Nina Jankowicz-types.

"So they've all fled to these UK NGOs and are working with the UK government. We saw the Biden administration working directly with the UK foreign office and the UK digital ministry, in order to do joint US-UK censorship work. We're way past, way too far, already! "There has been this protected bind, this cocoon of 'warmth' between the US and UK, since effectively World War I, World War II. And there's been an entangling of our intelligence networks, famously NSA and GCHQ, CIA and MI6. All these networks are hopelessly intertwined and there needs to begin to be this disentanglement, because the message has to be sent. "If we don't stop them from taxing our tech companies and taxing our speech and arresting people who speak here, the moment they go over there, then they're taking more aggressive action against us than China is. Even China doesn't think about that!"

Horrifyingly, Mike reveals that (once again!) much of the money that the UK is using to enforce this tyranny is coming from US Taxpayers!

"The Superbowl of censorship planning every year is kind of a tie between the Atlantic Council 360 Conference and the University of Cambridge Disinformation Summit. "I cannot tell you how many USAID funds, what proportion of British NGOs and British universities are funded by US State Department and us USAID money, as well as DARPA grants and the like – we export so much of this – of these development funds to British institutions. I don't think a single dollar should go to the University of Cambridge. "Not a single dollar should go to the London School of Economics. Not a single dollar should go to King's College, London. Every dollar of investment in London, in Cambridge, in frankly, the British tyrannical government-state has to be reevaluated by this State Department, by this Defense Department, by the development agencies and bureaus that still remain, until this, this entire relationship is renegotiated. "They are punching us square in the face with these censorship laws. They are robbing American tech companies of our money. They're robbing our social media company companies of our money. They're robbing American taxpayers of our money with every dollar that we invest. "It's time to punch back. And they need our money. They can't win their wars without our money. They don't get their mining deals in Eritrea or Afghanistan or Ukraine without our money. "Let's see: six months of them getting donuts and see what they look like at the negotiating table, after that... "The idea that you can make a tweet in Arizona and then think that you can fly to London and everything will be fine – and you end up being hauled away by five armed guards awaiting prison, only allowed bail if you agree to never open your mouth again – this is the sort of thing that is, frankly, a major international incident and a message has to be sent. "If you punch people on American soil, you'll be hit by three times that force in the United States."

Listening to Mike Benz, we get a wider perspective on the criminal Deep State racketeering that censorship is supposed to cover-up and we begin to understand the reason why Google and NewsGuard are now harassing me is because the British Online Safety act is suddenly being imposed by the #Resistance within the US bureaucracy.

All of this unlawful, foreign censorship garbage that all of us have endured over the past decade – THAT HAS CONFOUNDED OUR TONGUE – is because US Tech companies are bowing to the UK, which is exactly what was revealed by Tulsi Gabbard last April.

And what is the biggest "No-No", as far as topics that will get you arrested in the UK and in Europe? The onslaught of illegal Replacement Migration, of course.

Mike tells Natalie:

"They get these very nice hotels. They give war refugees, who are serving the CIA or MI6 – they're sending remittances back to their families, so it's effectively USAID funding. And so the more free stuff the taxpayers give them, the more that taxpayer money ends up in remittance payments back to these shadow CIA, MI6 networks in war-torn Eritrea or Afghanistan or Sudan. "That's what you'll see. The demographics are all in these CIA conflict zones. And then, this is effectively one of these bargaining chips that the foreign policy establishment has with these populations: 'If you guys go to war for us, if you do favors for us, if you give us local protection, we'll bring your families over.' "And you know, none of the people making those policies live near these war refugees, are afflicted by these mass incidents of rape and sexual assault or crime. They impose them on, essentially the Lower Middle Class, and it completely destroys the towns and cities and villages they live in. "But what happened was, effectively a judge overturned the people's will and imposed the war refugee Hellscape on the city of Epping. And this has caused, effectively a revolt online – to the extent that it's legal to do so."

I'm reminded of how The Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and leased to New York City in a $220 million three-year deal, functioned as a primary processing center, handling approximately 75% of the migrants arriving in the City. Thankfully, that contract has now been canceled.

But we still have rogue judges in he US fighting the deportation of murderers, rapists – and even for keeping children in US Custody, away from their families in Guatemala!

It's the same for Trump and all of the Communist bureaucrats impeding everything he does and for RFK Jr, with the Satanic, genocidal maniacs undermining him, every step of the way.

We weren't supposed to still be alive, at this point, let alone standing. We were supposed to have economically collapsed and succumbed to the shots and to the criminal alien invasion by now. These sick people have overthrown a lot of other countries all over the world but the US is still a lot bigger, wealthier and relatively functional, compared to what they're used to dealing with.

The Deep State stole hundreds of billions of dollars from US Taxpayers during the Biden Regime. I wonder if that's where NewsGuard got the money to continue their efforts to undermine me financially? That would be a direct violation of Trump's Executive Orders, to say nothing of the US Constitution.