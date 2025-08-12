Patrick Byrne has been saying that Venezuela had executed the cybertheft of the 2020 US election via their Smartmatic voting technology, with the help of China, Cuba and Iran. However, this picture had always felt incomplete and it felt like Patrick was withholding about the involvement of the CIA but now, this is finally coming out.

There is nothing like following the money and DOGE is bringing the receipts. These two graphics illustrate the money flows from US Paxpayers to USAID and to George Soros' Open Society Foundation to, in turn, a group of NGOs called CEPPS, the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening, which provided funds to several governments, to Dominion, to Smartmatic, in order to supposedly "strengthen their elections", with software that enables voting fraud, starting in 2004:

IMAGE: Money flows of US Taxpayer Funding of USAID, George Soros Open Society, Dominion, Smartmatic, to several countries to "strengthen their elections" starting in 2004 from:

VIDEO: "Mike Pompeo and His CIA Were Behind the 2020 Election Theft with China" - Pub. Aug 12, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

The chart below shows the Relationships between Organizations and Countries (Smartmatic, CEPPS, Open Society Foundations); who were provided US Taxpayer funding for so-called "Electoral Services". Click on image, below to enlarge:

IMAGE: Relationships between Organizations and Countries (Smartmatic, CEPPS, Open Society Foundations); who was provided funding and "Electoral Services".

Share

Alex Jones notes how this data dovetails with information released three weeks ago by DNI Tulsi Gabbard about how the FBI knew that the CCP was manipulating the voting machines in 2020, in addition to about how millions of mail-in ballots for Joe Biden were shipped-in, with Chinese nationals were driving in with vans at 2 AM into Detroit's TCF Center and in Pennsylvania, unloading fake ballots, which were then stuffed into the machines.

Alex tells Patrick, "You were always saying 'China' and you proved it. Now, of course, who set up Mao Zedong in '49? The CIA. And now, we learn from the Tulsi Gabbard documents three weeks ago, that indeed, it was the CIA working with China to cover-up the 2020 election theft and was working with them to do it. So you have this sick, evil, Globalist partnership, of the CIA with the Chi-Coms, going back to Mao Zedong and David Rockefeller."

Patrick replies, "The CIA was behind this with China. The top of the CIA. Mike Pompeo and his CIA was involved in the 2020 hack, the top of the CIA was, and that's why they're going ballistic."

Patrick notes that soon after these machines were installed around the world, radical Leftists started getting elected everywhere. Patrick says:

"I've spent two and a half years, overseas recruiting a bunch of people in the election industry from around the world who've been part of these crimes. And at one point, I had them together last August, actually, in a safe house in Europe...about six of them...and I had General Flynn come over to meet them...He interviewed them for an hour and a half, and when he was done, he was satisfied, we were about to leave and I said to the one engineer, 'Would you mind explaining to the General how [long] this has been going on?' "And the fellow kind of gulped and looked General Flynn in the eye and said, 'Sir, we've been manipulating elections for 20 years in 72 nations.'"

Alex asks Patrick why these engineers who had been involved in stealing elections around the world had now agreed to come forward? Patrick tells him:

"I think that they thought they were going to be carving-up the corpse of the US after 2020. They thought it was over. They were high-fiving. But we got off the floor. "And it's another thing Flynn taught me: All the institutions were captured. We had lost. The only thing they had not captured was the American People. "And so, that's why Flynn and I spent those first couple of years...building this ReAwaken America Tour, building the grassroots. It was the only thing that the elites had not captured. And I think he's the only reason we've actually got a chance."

I've cut this video down from 30 minutes to 12 minutes. Transcript, HERE.