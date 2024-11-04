Former US State Department official, Mike Benz joins popular Valuetainment YouTube podcast host, Partick Bet-David to describes his insider view of the gizzards of the US-Taxpayer-funded censorship against the US Taxpayer, that has de-platformed me from all major social media and that has financially destroyed me, on purpose.

Benz details the script of how the Deep State is going to try to overthrow a Trump victory on November 5th, 2024.

TRANSCRIPT

Patrick Bet-David: Right off the bat, I want to go into this one, here. So let's just say you get a phone call from the Establishment Left and Establishment Right elites.

They call you, Mike, "Um, we need your help. We have 13 days left of election in the States. November 5th is around the corner. We've tried Defamation of Character. Didn't work. We've tried using the DOJ. He didn't drop out. We've tried assassination attempt. He looked right and we missed him. We've tried humiliating him in front of his family and they're still united. We've tried humiliating him in front of his wife. His wife is still right next to him. We've tried pinning his voters against him and they're even more loyal to him. We've tried impeaching him. It got his people more loyal to him. We've tried arresting this guy and doing a mugshot, thinking that was it, because he'd be the first one. He used it against us and his popularity to win and win higher. We try to deplete a savings, with all the losses that we put together. He's still there.

"We've tried every single thing that we've done. OK? We used the 'Pandemic' as a way to shut down everything, in a creative way.

"You know what happened in 2020 that worked. However, we can't use that, now. We need you to think like Dr Evil. If you're able to figure out a solution for us again, being a Devil's Advocate here, you have a 'Get Out of Jail Card' for the rest of your life, OK?"

Let's just say they're going to offer that to you – obviously, for you, it wouldn't work. Anyways, I'm just saying play that part; to think how the opponent or the enemy would, you know, use a way to prevent them from winning the next 13 days. What creative tools is left that they haven't used yet?

Mike Benz: Oh, well, there's so many. I mean, some of them are on the censorship side, but I would say, at this point with Elon firmly at the helm of X and with Zuckerberg actually loosening a lot of the censorship techniques and actually firing a lot of the established back-channel connections that The Blob – you know, this sort of DOD, IC [Intelligence Community], State Department and financial stakeholder complex, that's against Trump is driving at, with those options being a lot less than they were, four years ago – even though they're trying now through these international regulations, like this EU Censorship Law, they're planning to do this in 140 countries, now – it's insane, but sort of a side story –

I actually think the most direct threat; the thing that they are planning to do is, is easiest to understand, through the lens of an organization called the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), which was set up by this individual, who was a former high-ranking Pentagon official with a CIA Blue Badge, who organized exactly what you talked about; the former head of the DNC, Donna Brazile.

If you run a search on my X handle for TIP, I can walk you through the actual screenshots, showing this absolutely diabolical plan that they had for 2020 and that they've already wargamed for 2024.

[AB Note: I am permabanned on X, so I cannot navigate to the post he is discussing]

But if you, maybe if you put in "BLM", it'll pull up some of these screenshots...OK. So, well, that's, that's one of the screenshots right here where, so in this simulation, they had Donna Brazile, the former head of the DNC, part of your scenario and Michael Steele, the Never-Trump, former head of the GOP, who are both a part of this wargame.

Share

And you'll see who personally role-played Joe Biden in this 2020 election coup-simulator-wargame – was none other than John Podesta, the Hillary Clinton Campaign Manager, who was then, promoted to run the largest slush fund in the entire Federal Government of the Biden White House, in charge of $375 billion in "Climate Funds", personally role-playing Joe Biden.

So if you keep scrolling – actually, I'm going to show you exactly what I'm talking about. And this is, I think, going to be shocking to a lot of people, if you haven't seen this before, but scroll down...

So, here's what happened in June, 2020, just about a week after the George Floyd protests broke out in Minneapolis: A gaggle of high ranking military, CIA, State Department and political insiders all met in Washington, in order to wargame a scenario, in which Trump lost the election, but clung to power.

So, they contemplated the need for a way to overthrow his government; to basically do a counter-coup, in case he did a coup, if he clung to power, if he used the military, if he just didn't respect the election results and they ran four simulations around this.

One of these was called "A Clear Biden Win". The second one was "Too Close to Tell", but the third one was called "Clear Trump Win".

And they wargamed How to get Trump out of office, even if he legitimately won the Electoral College – and make no mistake – this entire thing was 100% Never-Trump. The appendix at the back of it was called "How to Stop Trumpism after Trump" – meaning, even after they defeated Trump, "How do you eliminate Trumpism from the GOP?"

Now, here's how diabolical this plan was in 2020: So, 13 times in the 17-page document, they call for a need to to "Take to the streets", "To control perceptions of public legitimacy", "To censor the internet", so that perceptions of a Joe Biden-illegitimate presidency would be minimized.

At the time, they were already contemplating that the only way Joe Biden could win, would be through what they called the Red Mirage-Blue Shift: that Trump would win on Election Night, but it would be a "Red Mirage", because it would shift Blue, as mail-in ballots were counted and states would flip.

And they knew that this was going to cause havoc in the minds of Americans, because nothing like this had ever happened, where you have multiple states flipping overnight; people popping champagne the night before – and then waking up and finding actually their opponent is President! So they wanted to pre-censor public conceptions that Joe Biden's victory would be "illegitimate".

And so what they did, is they had this plan to wrangle the legacy media, the broadcast media to the social media companies, and that they, this network would descend on all the social media companies to get every single one of them to pass a Terms of Service, a new Terms of Service Violation called "De-legitimization", which meant if you posted on Twitter or Facebook or YouTube or Reddit or Twitch – anywhere, on one of the major 15 platforms that they targeted, that you didn't believe that mail-in ballots were safe and reliable; you had a problem with early voting drop boxes, you had a problem with electronic voting machines or voter tabulation issues, that that would be a Terms of Service violation and either your post would get flagged. You'd get de-boosted in the algorithm, your account could get suspended, "Removes, Reduce, Inform", is what they called this: basically, ban, de-boost and then, you know, fact-checking interstitials that limit the virality.

Patrick Bet-David: Remove, Reduce – what was the last?

Mike Benz: Remove, Reduce, Inform, inform, right? Those are basically the levels of how hard, the bandhammer you get hit with.

And what they did is, they got a direct partnership – This is one of the groups that was operating sort of parallel to TIP was a group called EIP, the Election Integrity Partnership. They had a formal partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and they targeted tens of millions of tweets.

They said, "You know, 2.5 million or something for 'Stop the Steal' – they, they bragged, on tape about setting-up the, the tech platforms to be able to take stuff down, quickly.

Patrick Bet-David: When you say "They", who were "They"?

Mike Benz: The Election Integrity Partnership. It was a consortium of four different outside entities because –

Patrick Bet-David: What was the biggest name? Who was the biggest name in that?

Mike Benz: Well, the technical lead was the Stanford Internet Observatory, who just got its plug pulled by Stanford, after all these scandals. But the most significant was the Atlantic Council, of these four. The Atlantic Council has seven CIA Directors currently serving on its Board of Directors; current, former Number-One Heads of the CIA – seven of them! – all on the board of this one – it's "NATO's think tank", is how it effectively bills itself.

It gets annual funding, over $1 million dollars a year from the Pentagon, over $1 million dollars a year from the State Department, plus money from a web of CIA cut-outs, like the National Endowment for Democracy. It is basically a military/intelligence back-channel for NATO; to be able to coordinate civilian-side changes to laws and society. So another, another one of those four partners was a group called Graphika, which has gotten over $7 million in Pentagon funding.

It, it was incubated in the Pentagon's Minerva Initiative, which is the Psychological Operations Research Center. So there's a literal Pentagon PSYOPS firm.

And previously, this same network had done all these training sessions to hundreds of journalists about how to "flag Trump tweets". If he tweeted "witch hunt" about "Russiagate", they would train journalists, in different predicates, for how to argue it should be censored on social media.

But what they called for, in this simulation was, if Trump were to win, fair-and-square, "We can still use this coup power – so, not a counter-coup, to stop a coup – "We'll just do it, to coup him out of office and we'll do it in the following way: We will make the argument that, the Constitutional basis of the Electoral College is illegitimate – and by the way, you're already seeing that again, this year.

If folks remember the spate of headlines, that you've seen recently in the news, [The New Yorker] calling to "torch the Constitution", The Washington Post saying, "The Constitution is the biggest threat to democracy" The Dean of Berkeley Law School coming out and saying, "We need to end the Electoral College."

This is priming. This is setting you up for the argument that they're going to make, if Trump wins, fair-and-square, on November 5th.

Now, what they did is, they said, simultaneous – with this legal argument – that, "We are going to argue that the Popular Vote should determine the election, instead of the Electoral Vote.

"We're going to destabilize the country and inflict so much pain on people's day-to-day life, so much pain on the governance of the system, that people are going to clamor, effectively for the easy way out, which is going to be this Popular Vote method."

And they had a few ways that...this wargame went through doing that. Some of them involved State Secession, California, Oregon, and Washington would effectively secede.

They would not respect the Federal Government. The typical federalism relationship between states and governments. So you would have the governors come out and effectively secede. They would form this alliance.

And very importantly and significantly, on screen here, you're seeing, "A show of numbers in the streets and actions in the streets may be decisive factors in determining what the public perceives as a 'just and legitimate outcome.'"

So again, this is right after the BLM riot break-out.

Patrick Bet-David: Who wrote this by the way?

Mike Benz: This was the Transition Integrity Project. This was Rosa Brooks is, you know, she's, she's currently at Georgetown Law, but she was, you know, she was, I think, Undersecretary of Defense or Assistant Secretary. She was a high-level Obama Pentagon official, with a CIA Blue Badge, according to her own book and what you'll see here, if you go back and just look at these receipts, because it's, it's so damning!

What they say is that they would "leverage the destabilization power of racial justice activists" and they just assumed that, in this wargame, BLM and Antifa and the Sunrise Movements would all respond to a call – a quote "Biden call" to "take to the streets".

So, they presuppose that they would do that, but they said, "We did not robustly test this. So in the next five months, we need to capacity-build them."

And this is on another page here – but again, this is all in my timeline – and what they say is, "We need to build strong ties with these organizations. And then later, they say, "We need to fund them. We need to resource them, so that they will be quote, 'be responsive to the movement's demands' and 'be responsive to a Biden call to take to the streets'".

And so, this paramilitary street muscle is part-and-parcel of every intelligence operation that involves a ground-up people-powered overthrow of a government.

There's two ways that you can overthrow a government: You can do a top-down military coup from the generals – and by the way, Rosa Brooks, in January, 2017, the first month of Trump being in office wrote an Op-Ed, where she said, "3 Ways to Get Rid of Trump Before the 2024 Election" [published by the Council on Foreign Relations' Foreign Policy quarterly magazine - and no longer visible, via internet search!] This is before Trump's first week had even transpired! "3 Ways to Get Rid of [Him] Before the 2024 Election".

But buried at the bottom of this was a fourth way – which she called for – was a military coup, which she acknowledged had never been done in our country's history and would be a black mark on our country's legacy. But it might be "necessary" to stop Trump; that "we might need a top-down military coup", coming from a high-ranking military official from the previous administration.

But what they call for is the "street paramilitary presence" to take over Federal Buildings; to block streets, to block highways, to get the unions involved.

And so, the whole country would ground to a halt and people would call – would clamor – for the different government, in the same way that happens in every CIA coup: When you are economically destabilizing the country, when you were surrounding the parliament building with protesters, and when you are making the people hungry and desperate, so they will agree to a new government, different than the one that –

Patrick Bet-David: This is documented. This is public. It's not like you're shameless about it. It's not even something that they're hiding from –

Mike Benz: They were fundraising off of it!!!

Share

Patrick Bet-David: OK. So this is the tweet. If you can go to it...So this is the thread you put up together. What other part of this do you want to show, that shows what else they asked about?

Mike Benz: It's worth noting that recently, Rosa Brooks published, I believe in The Guardian, that one of the things they currently lack right now is this same public protest power that they had in 2020. They sort of lamented that they don't have the same capacity right now, to leverage-off of that they had in 2020, about this street destabilization capacity.

Patrick Bet-David: OK. Let me, let me, let me go back to the question. Alright. So the question is, "If you were hired by the Establishment Elites on the Left and the Right to find a way, in the next 13, 14 days to prevent him from winning, in all the ways they've tried it, with the DOJ, humiliation, defamation-of-character, you know, Stormy Daniels, taking away the money, depleting cash – all that stuff hasn't worked – what would be the way for you to get it done? One, you said through this. OK.

Now let me give my rebuttal to it. My rebuttal to that strategy working in 2020, that maybe won't work today is Musk buys Twitter. X has opened up. It's where everybody's getting their news that even Mark Cuban is getting torched by everybody, else there that he can gaslight everybody else.

Before, a lot of people that are challenging him back would have certainly been "removed, reduced or informed", right? And you, they're not doing that today because he's running Twitter. So if we were to say, well, who has been censored lately? I don't know a lot of people that have been censored lately, like the way they did in 2020, 2020, we used to get strikes left and right in 2020, 2021. YouTube's even slowed down, a little bit, because they're worried about Rumble. Twitter, they have more competition than ever, before. Zuckerberg, three months ago comes out and posts that letter saying "We were pushed by the Biden-Harris administration for us to do X, Y, Z. And at the end of the day, it is my fault. I take full responsibility."

He gives that message. Part of it could be because he thinks Trump's going to get elected: "I better be good on his side or else they can really come after me. And what if they, you know, find that additional things that I've done?"

OK. So, set that part aside. He's being nice today and he's like, "I'm more like a Libertarian. I've been hanging out with the UFC guys."

So, that was a threat, because he blocked Trump. YouTube blocked Trump, Twitter suspended and blocked Trump. He's open, now everywhere.

He [Trump] can tweet as much as he wants. No one's blocking him, anymore. So that Section 230 part, right now, they can't impose that strong, because they're worried about Ilana Trump winning.

OK. And they can come back. And now Trump's – somehow, some way TikTok is kind-of on his side – because one of the bigger investors there, you know, the story about TikTok, as well...So now we got TikTok playing neutral. They're still nasty. They still block a lot. I get the most things blocked on TikTok Community Guidelines, bullsh¡t, bullsh¡t. They're number one, Twitter: free, Google, Facebook – Facebook, a little bit easier – then, you have Google, right?

I don't know if that's going to be that effective today. What I'm trying to find out, in 2024, how do you do it? How do you do it, in 2024, to prevent the election from happening on November 5th, you saw Maricopa County, earlier today saying, "Hey, we're already announcing we're going to need additional days. We've hired a bunch of different staff."

OK. That's a nice little way of putting it out there that, "Hey, you're not going to win this place, here. We're going to give this to X, Y, Z."

But Pennsylvania, Carolina, Georgia, and all the charts show that if Trump wins Pennsylvania and Georgia. It's over with, right? What do you do? What's another tool in your arsenal?

Mike Benz: Well, listen to Jamie Raskin. Jamie Raskin in Congress has said, "Let people vote for Trump, if they want. We're not going to certify his election, anyway. So he may be elected, but we're not going to let him be inaugurated."

Patrick Bet-David: When did he say that?

Mike Benz: This is like two months ago. You can pull up the James, Jamie Raskin...

(Roll clip of Jamie Raskin)

Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD): Again, it's necessary, but it's not sufficient because what can be put into the Constitution can slip away from you very quickly and the greatest example going on, right now, before our very eyes is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which they're just disappearing, with a Magic Wand, as if it doesn't exist, even though it could not be clearer, what it's stating. And so, you know, they want to kick it to Congress. So it's going to be up to us, on January 6th, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he's disqualified. And then, we need bodyguards for everybody in civil war conditions, all because the nine justices – not all of them – but these justices who have not many cases to look, at every year – not that much work to do a huge staff, great protection – simply do not want to do their job and interpret what the great 14th Amendment means. And I'm glad that Sherrilyn's creating her new center so we can bring that.

Mike Benz: So if you go to my X handle and you, you type in "provoke breakdown", you're going to see that he referenced, basically, they're going to provoke a breakdown on January 6th. Now, this is very interesting. So, so here you go. I think this is one right.

[AB Note: Again, I am permabanned on X, so I cannot navigate to the post he is discussing]

"Clear Trump Win". This is the scenario. Now, if you go to the next screenshot, you'll see what it says there in yellow highlights with the, with the red high with the red highlight.

Again, this was in June, 2020 being organized by military intelligence, State Department, and high-level political operatives on both sides of the aisle. Again, both the former heads of both major political parties, who were both anti-Trump. And one of the most consequential moves in their wargame for how to make sure Biden was inaugurated, even if Trump was elected, was that Team Biden, role-played by no less than John Podesta, who would then occupy this very senior slot in the Biden administration, White House.

One of the most consequential moves was that Team Biden, on January 6th provoked a breakdown in the Joint Session of Congress, by getting the House of Representatives to agree to award the Presidency to Biden, based on the alternative pro-Biden submissions sent by pro guiding pro-Biden governors.

This is what they're planning to do. They're going to make the argument that Donald Trump is "disqualified under the 14th Amendment because of January 6th", and then they will do the exact same –

Patrick Bet-David: How likely is it that they're going to do that?

Mike Benz: I think it depends on the, how robust the consensus-building has been for this and how much infighting there is in the Democrat camp. I think that the ire between the Biden and Harris camp has disunified some of these networks that have, sort of reluctantly given-in to some of the, the recent Trump momentum.

But it's, it's hard to know, right now, because a lot of these tools would not be played while Biden-Harris is still the occupants of the White House. They would not, for example, deploy street mobilization protests to burn Federal Buildings or police precincts, or put the country in crisis, while the person they want to win is occupying the White House.

So, it's unclear how robust the infrastructure is, underneath the surface, because they're not going to launch the surface attack until Trump wins an Electoral College victory – but this is absolutely what they're planning and by the way, they tried this in 2016.

In 2016, they got about 13 or 16 Alternate Electors to not certify Trump's election then.

But that was eight years ago. It's unclear how, how more reach they've gotten into that, but that is what this legal network is planning, whether they can pull it off or whether it costs them too much work though.

Patrick Bet-David: It's not going to work, because the Supreme court, he's got it, right? Is it what? 5-4, right now, or 6-3? I don't know. This is not going to be done without the Supreme Court saying, "Relax Guys. You're acting a little bit out of control. He's the President. Go cry, a little bit and you'll get over it."

Mike Benz: Well, two, two things on that: One is, remember, it was this Supreme court, which voted 7-2 not to actually hear Trump's questions about the last election, about election fraud.

That was, they – Trump's legal team – applied to the Supreme court and it was 7-2, they voted not to hear the case. So, the Supreme Court basically, did not support Trump's ability to even air that evidence publicly.

And then the second thing is, they are simultaneously launching this operation against the Supreme Court. They've opened these sort of ethics probes into Clarence Thomas. They are re-opening the lines of attack against Kavanaugh.

I think part of this is to try to induce sort of tacit personal threats to the family, the stability, the reputation, the legacy of the Supreme Court Justices, so that they do not intercede on whatever operation they're going to be trying to run at the Congressional level,

Patrick Bet-David: OK? So that's one. Let's set that aside. January 26, 2025, we're going to say this. And he said "civil war", right? "Protection", et cetera, et cetera.

If they go that route, OK – let's just say they go that route and they're dumb enough and hate America enough to want to go there – and can't stand this guy that much and fear him so much, that they want to go there, –what happens the 7th? What happens to America? You think the opposite side is going to sit there and be OK with it?

Like, 2020 will be elementary compared to what's going to happen in 2024. Right?

Don't you think it's going to be that level of intensity, where it goes? I don't know if that's going to die-out a day, two days, a week, two weeks later. What do you think?

Mike Benz: Well, the issue is, these people are specialists in counterinsurgency. So many of these people come from DOD Counterinsurgency Operations. They come from, you know, the sort of CIA intelligence insurgency, counterinsurgency world...

Counterinsurgency is basically, a state of civil war in a country, where the preferred regime of the US Government is being threatened, politically – or sometimes, kinetically – by an insurgent political force within the country, who wants to either topple that government or elect a different government.

And the U S military and the U S statecraft apparatus descends on the country, to quell the insurgency. And the end goal of an insurgency is, is not to wipe the whole thing out. It's to reduce it to a burning ember and to, effectively nip the heads of the sunflowers, so that nothing can grow that's robust. You can't end the ideology, but what you can do is, you can neutralize all of its capacities to convert into a successful political election.

Share

And this is what they are trying to do, right now. There's something called the 65 project, which folks may have heard of. This is basically a political, Black Ops hit-job operation, to disbar all 65 attorneys who had some role in representing Donald Trump's election integrity lawsuits.

You know, Rudy Giuliani, for example, just this week was hit with, I think $150 million Defamation case, just for talking about some election workers, I believe in Georgia. He had to sell his grandfather's watch – and remember, he was disbarred in the state of New York, just for representing the President.

The same thing happened to John Eastman, in the state of California. If you've got no lawyers, because they've got basically a Black Ops political Heart Attack Gun to the temple of every lawyer who can represent the administration to combat this, then, then you've got no legal representation. You've got no access to the law.

Patrick Bet-David: I'm not even thinking about that. You're going to the other side, right? I'm talking about the day-to-day people. I'm not talking about what they did to Giuliani and what they did to all his people. And they targeted every one of his guys. If you were somebody that was a Trump, you know, support, if you didn't flip on them, they sued you. They sued you. They sued you to get rid of all your, they destroyed a lot of people's lives. A lot of people's lives, they destroyed, right?

I'm talking about the everyday day-to-day person in America, that's voting for this guy, that thinks, "You guys are out of your mind, that you're going to do this to my country!"

(Abrupt cut to:)

Mike Benz: Hi, this is Mike Benz. You can connect with me on Minnect for any questions that you have on internet censorship, foreign policy, national security, The Blob, or if you want to know what a particular institution is doing, that you may have seen or have questions about, in terms of its control over the information ecosystem. So connect with me on Minnect.

Running Time: