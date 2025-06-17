Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seva's avatar
Seva
34m

“We’re fighting a war for Israel. What do you think this is going to do to this country?”

Dave Smith is Jewish. He certainly has an excellent assessment of our slide into WW3 on behalf of Israel. I think he’s right that this will hugely ramp up antisemitism in America which was pretty much nonexistent in spite of pro-Israel claims that it’s rampant and simply must be stopped. A good example of why I believe humanity is too dysfunctional to survive with the weapons we now have and only AI can save our sinking ship. Ilya Sutskever, one of the world’s top AI scientists, says the “emergence phenomenon” of complexity emerging from simplicity is also a tailwind for AI acceleration. This means Mother Nature is at work helping to save us.

“US On the Brink of Offensive Iran Bombing.” (10 min)

Breaking Points. Jun 16, 2025

https://youtu.be/9YefsTavak4?si=VqX1SNd8Cr8Qw5uK

“Ilya Sutskever Calls for SuperAlignment Before Data Centers Evolve Into Artificial Life.” (8 min)

Financial Wise. May 20, 2025

https://youtu.be/n13GppYIMg4?si=UQ3PAU45dqcOUZv0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan's avatar
Alan
22m

Excellent article.!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture