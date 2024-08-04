Tulsi Gabbard has called-out MSNBC's deceptively-edited video that they tweeted-out of Joe Rogan, in which clips of him describing Gabbard were edited together and presented as Rogan's "praise" for Kamala Harris and as his "belief" that Kamala's "Gonna win" the 2024 Presidentual Election.

Rogan is seen saying, "She is a person who served overseas," referring to Tulsi Gabbard's deployments to Iraq in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard from 2004 to 2005 and in Kuwait from 2008 to 2009, as an Army Military Police platoon leader.

Kamala Harris has never served in the US Military overseas, rather, she is a foreign agent, representing the overseas interests that are currently trying to overthrow the United States' Constitutional form of government. This is obvious from all of Kamala's actions and inactions, while in office as Joe Biden's Vice President and as his "Border Czar". The same could be said of the mainstream media outlets conspiring with the Biden Regime to wage 5th Generation Warfare against the American People by propagating the lie that he won the 2020 Election, let alone that he and his Vice President were ever competant to hold office of any kind.

Ever since Donald Trump won in 2016, the Mockingbird mainstream media has ceaselessly weaponized the Will Rogers maxim, that, "You never get a second chance to make a good first impression." This deceptive-editing campaign by MSNBC was trying to make an end-run on this principle, giving billions of people all over the world the impression that podcasting superstar, Joe Rogan considers Kamala Harris to be a "strong woman", in a kind of Reverse Wrap-Up Smear that was seeking to combat the widely-held view that Harris is mentally-deficient and incapable of defending the interests of US Citizens – even if that were her intent, which it clearly is not.

The agenda that has propelled Kamala Harris into the status of unelected Democrat candidate for US President is contrary to the interests of all US Citizens and indeed, to the interests of all human beings on Planet Earth, who wish to avoid World War 3 and the implacable tyranny promoted by members of the captured US Government, NATO, the UN, the World Economic Forum and by their corporate minions, like NBCUniversal.

The populace has been unrelentingly bombarded by the weaponized media in their propaganda campaign against Donald Trump, his supporters, conservatives, Christians, white people, males, Health Freedom advocates, etc since 2017 – even to the point, on separate occasions, of maliciously targeting and lying about minors, Nick Sandmann and Kyle Rittenhouse. The former eventually settled for undisclosed millions of dollars from The Washington Post, CNN and NBCUniversal.

But NBCUniversal has not learned their lesson and they should not go unpunished for continuing to terrorize the populace with their lies and vile propaganda. I believe at the very least, Elon Musk should de-platform MSNBC's Twitter/X.com account and Tulsi Gabbard believes that there is a viable Federal Elections Commission (FEC) case to be made against MSNBC.

TRANSCRIPT

Tulsi Gabbard: Not sure if you guys caught this, but MSNBC was exposed today for yet another set of lies. They deceptively edited-together this video of different Joe Rogan comments to make it appear that he was singing the praises of Kamala Harris.

(Roll video)

Joe Rogan: She's gonna win. Guest: No, she's not. Joe Rogan: She can win. She is a strong woman. She is a person who served overseas, twice in a medical unit. She was a congresswoman for eight years. She is a person of color. She's everything you want. She's gonna win. Guest: No, she's not. Joe Rogan: She can win. They just want No Trump, no matter what.

Tulsi Gabbard: This is not reflective, at all of the truth of what Joe Rogan said and I think MSNBC has since taken this post down. But what's really serious, here is that, not only does Joe Rogan deserve an apology, there's actually something far bigger at stake, here: This is yet another example of how MSNBC is working hand-in-glove with the Democrat Elite and the Kamala Harris Campaign to try to spread lies; simply things that are not true.

So, what this means is MSNBC is a for-profit corporation, they are helping Kamala Harris's election campaign and what they are doing through their platform would qualify as an in-kind contribution to her campaign. It's worth a lot of money.

The fact that they are doing this should require the Federal Elections Commission, that manages campaign spending and campaign finance to require them to report this as an in-kind campaign contribution or to be punished for abusing their position, in trying to use their platform – that has nothing to do with journalism – it is purely a propaganda platform and that they are using this, in order to try to help Kamala Harris get elected.

These people need to be held accountable for what they're doing, because otherwise they will continue to do this, continue to abuse their platform and their power to try to deceive the American people and help her get elected.

Running Time: 3 mins