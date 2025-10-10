'Nano Sapiens' - The Covert Microchipping of the World's Population

Jesse Beltran is a retired firefighter paramedic, who is the former President of the International Center Against the Abuse of Covert Technologies. Jesse was a member of the Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Association at the University of California, Davis campus and he is certified in blood and airborne pathogens by Sacramento State University. Additionally, Jesse co-founded California's third-largest Internet Service Provider, focusing on proprietary programming and pioneering high-speed data transmission via microwave technology.

Jesse joins Alex Jones with a teaser from the film currently in production, 'Nano Sapiens' by 'Died Suddenly' Director, Matthew Skow.

Jesse talks about how he began studying what would come to be known as the Havana Syndrome around 2010.

Starting in 2016, US diplomats in Havana, Cuba began reporting these symptoms, then CIA and FBI personnel began reporting them. Now, it's happening to Congressional members. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security held a hearing in which Colonel Greg Edgreen gave testimony that this phenomenon was happening on US Soil.

Jesse notes that what's peculiar about this is that the US Government is only acknowledging this is happening to Federal Employees, as we saw with Catherine Herridge's recent exposé.

Jesse did his own studies and he found that demographically, the highest incidence of those affected by these phenomena were highly-educated Caucasian females in their 40s who were recently single, widowed or divorced. This was followed by Caucasian males, then by African-American females, then African-American males, Asians and Hispanics. The pattern remained consistent moving from California to the Midwest but it shifted in Chicago towards the East Coast, where African Americans became the most affected, except for a pocket of 100 military subcontractors in Virginia who were having these complaints.

His data spread globally and he was invited by a government agency in Europe to come and test some of their diplomats and he became convinced that the origin of these Havana Syndrome-type phenomena was in the US Government.

By FOIA request, Jesse obtained a November 1994 US Air Force document called "New World Vistas", which sought to answer the question, "How do we keep the United States Air Force's superpower 50 years into the future?" On page 89 of this document, there's a chapter that’s called "Biological Processes and Control" that talks about using radio frequencies in order to manipulate and control biological processes in human beings, specifically, the ability to imprint memory sets and erase memory sets, along with causing various physiological responses.

Share

Jesse also found another report from November of 1974 about experiments at a California State Prison, where they were doing remote biometric telemetry; wirelessly transmitting heart rates, body temperature, respiration and all types of physiological measurements.

This report was published by the staff on the Subcommittee of Constitutional Rights of the Committee of the Judiciary of the United States Senate, 93rd Congress and it was called "The Individual Rights and the Federal Role of Behavior Modification", about these 1972 experiments on prisoners at Vacaville Prison, a place notorious for violating the human rights of prisoners.

According to Jesse, on page 35 of this report, it said they were able to remotely read thoughts. This was back in 1972! So, the science behind the nanosensors in the COVID shot goes back several decades.

P.S. I've been having almost insurmountable technical problems, lately with my computers, phone and my hosting service, so I apologize that I haven't been able to post as much this week. It will probably take another week or two to sort it out.