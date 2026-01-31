Juan O Savin says that a “Near Death Experience” nuclear scare event is imminent and that it will shake everybody to their core. He says this event is necessary and that it’s not something that we want to avoid, because without it, the United States will inevitably be subsumed into the Globalists’ New World Order after Trump leaves office. Trump’s presidency will have amounted to an inconsequential speed bump.

In the past, Juan has explained that the Senior Executive Service (SES) and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), enacted by President Jimmy Carter under the pretense of “Continuity of Government” were actually spearheaded by then-CIA Director George Bush Sr and that the true purpose of these agencies was to hijack the US for the Globalists.

These people have become so powerful that the only way to stop them is a nuclear scare event that causes the Government’s computer systems to “scram”, which will cause all of their data to be downloaded to NORAD, which is the original Continuity of Government entity founded in 1957 that is headquartered at Cheyenne Mountain. This facility has been sealed-up since the COVID emergency was declared on March 13th, 2020.

Not all of these people are in government. They’re also in very critical positions in finance and in corporations. Some are in the Epstein files. We saw many of them during the COVID Hoax and some members are currently organizing the anti-ICE protests. Juan says that those involved with the worldwide election theft operation, in particular are extreme Satanists, saying:

“There’s one arm of this Globalist operation that is targeted precisely into the election operations, not just in America, but across the world. Now, they are full-blown, all-out, total Satanists. And one of the marks that several of them carry, a particular one on the left forearm, I believe, is a tattoo of a screaming pope...

VIDEO: “The Screaming Pope Satanic Tattoo” - Pub Jan 31, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net - Source: GhostbutcherTattoos

“It goes back to Francis Bacon and a lot of the work that’s done through various secret handshake groups. And so, beyond the secret handshake, to have marked your body with this image is part of a Satanic ritual. It’s a rite. And if you haven’t essentially made a particular type of an oath to Satan, if you were to have that tattoo, literally you could be taken out for even displaying it, without the rite... “So when you understand that as a target, they have operated within their professional career and life as a particular wing of this Nazi-esque, Satanist party – and by the way, ‘Nazi’ is thrown around so loosely all the time, it’s just painful – however, in this particular case, it applies precisely to these people that targeted our elections and elections across Planet Earth. “And they aren’t just getting there, just because they get business advantage or political advantage or anything else. They want to rule and reign over everyone else and do it from the position of a lawfully-elected, for all appearances, election, to put people into office that will do their bidding. And so, within that electioneering that has occurred, here in America, this cult, this group has a very, very preeminent position.”

Dominion Voting Systems Director of Product Strategy & Security, Eric Coomer has a Screaming Pope tattoo, according to Patrick Byrne, who saw it with his own eyes last week in court.

It’s interesting that Juan mentioned this on Friday morning, because a few hours later, the Department of Justice released millions of documents, per the Epstein Transparency Act. One of these documents was an email sent to a Supervisory Special Agent at the FBI New York Field Office by a detective at the New York Police Department’s Bureau of Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force, describing a purported Epstein victim’s claims of witnessing “babies being dismembered, their intestines removed and individuals eating feces from these intestines,” and “He was also raped by George Bush 1”.

IMAGE: Epstein-related email describing George Bush Senior and hideous ritualistic practices, released by DOJ on January 30, 2026

In MKULTRA survivor, Cathy O’Brien’s book, ‘TRANCEformation of America’, she describes being taken to Bohemian Grove, where George Bush Sr sadistically raped her daughter, then 3 years old and then played the “Most Dangerous Game” with them, where the two were stripped naked in the middle of the night and they were turned loose in the forest while Bush and his friends took shots at them with loaded rifles.

Share

Juan says that we are headed into a Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0 that won’t necessarily involve Cuba. However, he does mention that Cuba was running Venezuela as a proxy state. In turn, Cuba is primarily answering to China and China is ultimately controlled by the City of London/Davos Globalist elite.

As Juan says:

“It’s a second revolutionary war with England and their proxies. Even when you start talking about China, Hong Kong, much of the leadership of China, bizarre as it would sound to most anybody, is being run by this Globalist elite working out of the City of London, otherwise known as the “Davos Crowd”, and a couple of dozen other related organizations, the Atlantic Council, [Club] of Rome, on and on and on, the Masons, Council on Foreign Relations, etc... “When we get to the standoff that is ultimately coming, it will be factions of that Davos Crowd and City of London Crowd that are ultimately behind this face-off that we’re having on election systems. “Even the name, for example, ‘Dominion’ in the vote software. Why that choice? Because all of the countries within the Commonwealth are commonly referred to as ‘Dominion countries’, going back to a royalist perspective. “And then, there’s factions of that that are extremely anti-God, as I’ve described to your audience, go Google what I said earlier and start doing the research, and you’re going to serve the public well. This is a God/Anti-God thing. When we do the face-off, this dark moment that’s ahead, ultimately it’s a Near-Death Experience. We’re going to choose sides... “Everybody’s going to have to pick a lane. And if you’re not going to take the decisive action necessary to guarantee an honest election in 2026, 2028 won’t matter. 2026 is the decisive one. In fact, let me just tell everybody here, clearly, clearly, President Trump is absolutely one trillion percent aware that if we don’t get 2026 right, it’s not just the country that goes down, it’s not just good guys go down and the fate of the world and all that, but that he, his own family, he himself, will not survive after 2026 because the Powers That Be would target him personally. “And so, everything’s on the line in this 2026 election. And with that as the background, I think there should be no question within this audience as to the severity of the force of will, which President Trump is willing to exercise and knows he will have to exercise, in order to ensure a honest 2026 election... “The one place in the country that actually maintained the ballots because of a court action was there, in Georgia, and it was the Favoritos, Garland and Tamara, who are members of our coalition and have been doing yeoman’s work all along. They actually got the court order that preserved those ballots in Georgia and so that they could be seized just two days ago. “And they go back to the 2020 election. Georgia was amongst the worst in the country in the in the theft of the 2020 election. And those mechanisms that were used there. “Here’s the problem. Let me just add this one thing. If we get an honest election 2026, the way America looks with its elected officials changes so radically. First off, the Democratic Party doesn’t survive. Second off, the rhinos don’t survive because America isn’t actually the way we look, if you just look at our elected officials. It’s through vote manipulation that we have these people in there. “Now, the reason that’s important is it’s now an existential moment. It’s a survival moment for both sides. And much of that fight, that battle will not and is not happening in the election arena. They can’t win against the momentum that’s coming, just like with Georgia and other things. “Remember, Tulsi Gabbard was present at the seizure of those ballots observing. Why was she present? She deals with foreign, not domestic, because it was foreign interference. And that’s what they’re proving.”

Considering the manifest treachery of most Republicans in Congress and the Soros judges overturning voter ID and in the absence of discovery from the Georgia case, the 2026 Midterms have already been stolen, much like the Governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia were stolen last November. This has led to much Black-Pilling.

It is within the context of all of the above that Juan says that Trump will declare a National Emergency related to the US election system, to be followed by an Executive Order outlining the criteria for fair elections in the US that will include:

• Not using the current voter rolls, which are riven with people who are unqualified to vote, such as dead people, non-citizens, etc.

• Requiring all citizens to re-register to vote using Government-issued ID, proof of residence and a signature attesting to the truth of this information under penalty of perjury, to be countersigned by a clerk within the county registration system, who will notarize the voter signatures on their voter registration cards. This could even be done on the day of the election.

• One-day vote, counted where cast, no drop boxes, no mail-in ballots except in extremely limited situations and for the military. No votes counted late. Precincts of 1,500 people or less.

When this happens, the US will be shown to be deep Red and not the Woke country that we’ve been propagandized to believe.

Within the framework of a National Election Emergency, special powers are activated and the long-awaited arrests of criminals in our government will follow. The attacks on our elections have been acts of war and these are matters for military tribunals. Trump will be operating in his role as Commander-in-Chief, not merely as President.

Trump will sign the National Election Emergency, followed by the Executive Order concerning how the elections will run, followed by other Executive Orders and Executive Actions related to Venezuela, Serbia and other locations.

In the context of this National Election Emergency, people will start to be arrested. In cases where there has been treasonous activity related to election fraud and people in office through election fraud, normal law enforcement procedures of the Justice Department will be bypassed.

Juan says people are going to Gitmo and when that fills up, they’ll be sent to Guam, which has been massively expanded. Then, there’s Diego Garcia (although the Keir Starmer is trying to undermine that) and then, there are some Arctic locations.

Juan mentions that one of the people that should be a technical advisor in regards to the investigation of vote fraud machines hasn’t been fully brought on to the team yet. I hope he’s referring to Tore Maras, who is very familiar with this equipment and this software and who spelled-out everything about these machines in a remarkable affidavit in December of 2020, which you can read here and which she has adapted into a video from text-to-voice here: