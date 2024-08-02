The hits keep coming from STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS (@STFNREPORT on Telegram), who have just uploaded the latest leak from the opening ceremony at the infamous Bohemian Grove.

I first learned of Bohemian Grove in 1995, when I read the seminal book by MK ULTRA survivor, Cathy O'Brien, 'TRANCE Formation of America', in which Cathy describes being taken by her controller, along with her small daughter – who was then only 3 or 4 years old – for both to serve as sex slaves of the elite celebrants in attendance.

This 2011 article describes the scene Cathy described at this annual gathering 75 miles north of San Francisco:

"Here is just a tiny part of what she says about where she was taken and regularly abused, and among those places is Bohemian Grove where; – “…they were forced to serve the perversions of their abusers”. These include satanic rituals, torture, child sacrifices and blood drinking, all in which take place on the exclusive 2,700 acre estate in among the redwood trees. She says; Slaves of advancing age or with failed programming were used as sacrifices, I knew it was only a matter of time until it would be me… – …the Grove has a number of rooms for different perversions including a Dark Room, a Leather Room, a Necrophilia Room, and one known as the Underground Lounge, spelt as U.N.derground on the sign."

Imagine my surprise, a few months after reading this book, while visiting my parents, when my stepfather, in passing, told me that his childhood friend, who I had known most of my life was out of town attending that year's the Bohemian Grove events, as he had done every year, for decades. This friend of his was a member of the monied WASP establishment in Chicago.

The reason why I hit the completely ceiling upon hearing this was because I also recalled my stepfather telling me, years previously that the reason why his friend had never had children was because he was traumatized by the horrific child abuse suffered by his little sister at the hands of their father.

He told my stepfather that his father would torture his little sister when she was just a small child by putting her in a bathtub full of ice cubes.

This is EXACTLY one of the many horrible things that Cathy O'Brien describes being forced to endure while at Bohemian Grove! The purpose was to chill her body temperature completely, so that her abusers could engage in their kink of fantasizing that they were having sex with a dead body.

My stepfather's friend struggled for years to follow in the footsteps of his family's financial success until his late fifties, when he finally made many millions of dollars, shortly before dying at that young age.

I wonder now, whether his friend's financial success had been hindered – despite being an Establishment insider and despite being very hardworking – because he had failed to produce children to supply to this cult.

The eeriness and the nails-on-a-chalkboard levels of cringe seen and heard here, at this Bohemian Grove ceremony are completely off the charts!

The source of this video is unclear, as is the reason for a short InfoWars advertisement tacked onto the end of the clip, because this video does not appear on Banned.Video and this definitely not the iconic video filmed by Alex Jones 24 years ago.

While it is grainy due to the low light conditions, it is of a much higher quality and it shows much, much more than Jones' breakthrough video.

However, last March, Jones did cover the story of prizefighter, Ryan Garcia, who stunned the world by claiming that he had been taken to Bohemian Grove and that he been "tied-down and forced to watch" as a child was tortured and raped. Is Garcia the source of this video?

This story is still developing. I'm not going to transcribe the Opening Ceremony shown in this video, right now but I may add the transcription later, so if you're interested in seeing that, you can check back.

Running Time 37 mins