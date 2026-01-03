Nicolás Maduro Captured by Delta Force

The operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro this morning was carried out by the US Army’s 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta (1st SFOD-D), better known as Delta Force, according to CBS News.

In a span of about three hours, air strikes were initiated and Maduro and his wife were flown out of the country, according to President Donald Trump at 4 AM this morning. It was reported that Maduro had been taken to Puerto Rico.

Senator Mike Lee tweeted that he’d spoken to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who informed him that:

“Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by US personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant. This action likely falls within the President’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect US personnel from an actual or imminent attack. He anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in US custody.”

The Brazilian Telegram channel, @TupiReport reported, “Sources from the Venezuelan opposition told Sky News that tonight’s operation to ‘capture’ Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife was part of a ‘negotiated exit’ between Maduro and the United States to ensure he would not be killed by Cuban forces and could testify against the remaining personal circle in power in Venezuela, revealing financial origins and the locations of family members.

@TupiReport said that airstrikes targeted the home of Venezuela’s Minister of Defense, General Vladimir Padrino López, who reappeared in a bunker after going missing for a couple of hours and posted the video below to his Facebook account, condemning the “cowardly”, “criminal military aggression” of the United States and calling for an “Anti-Imperialist and Resistance War” against the “Yankee Empire”.

VIDEO: Gen Padrino Lopez speech

The following sites in Venezuela were reported hit:

• Fort Tiuna - Main Military Base in Caracas

• La Carlota - Main Airbase in Caracas

• El Volcán - Main Signal Antenna

• La Guaira Port - Main Port of Venezuela

• La Margarita Airport as well Radar stations there

• FANB Catia La Mar Barracks

• Venezuelan legislative Palace, where Venezuela’s Jorge Rodriguez is based

• Fort Tiuna (Venezuelan Armed Forces Headquarters)

• Venezuelan FANB F16 Base Number 3 (El Libertador Air Base)

• Hatillo Airport

• Lieutenant Vicente Landaeta Gil Air Base

• Caracas City Center

• Higuerote Air Base, where FANB Army Aviation is placed

Here is more video of the attack:

@TupiReport reported, “The missile defense system donated by the Iranian regime to Venezuela failed. The US now has all critical points and troop deployments of its enemy mapped out.”

Additionally, @TupiReport reported that Caracas International Airport is now under the control of the US military and is ready to accept transport aircraft with military equipment. Fort Tiuna, the first target to be bombed, houses the Ministry of Defense and the Army General Command. It is also the residence of Delcy Rodríguez, Vice President of Venezuela.

A Chinese delegation had held a meeting with Venezuelan President Maduro earlier in the day; it remains unclear whether they left the country before the attacks began. The Chinese embassy in Caracas has neither directed nor requested diplomatic flights in the past 24 hours (!)

VIDEO: Chinese delegation meeting with Nicolás Maduro Friday afternoon.

The @VenezuelaNetwork Telegram channel reports that an advisor to Turkish President Erdogan stated: “We are with the Venezuelan people and with President Maduro”.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot says the situation in Venezuela is being closely monitored in coordination with European partners.

Argentinean President Javier Milei celebrated the US operation in Venezuela and the capture of Maduro, tweeting, “FREEDOM ADVANCES LONG LIVE FREEDOM, DAMN IT”.

Leaders from Cuba and Colombia condemned the attack on strategic targets in Venezuela and the Brazilian government is also preparing to do so and they will call for an immediate ceasefire, prioritizing “peace in the Global South” and the possibility of sending resources for “humanitarian causes”.

RT, the state media outlet of Russia that is allied with Nicolás Maduro issued the statement: “From RT, we express our solidarity with our colleagues at Telesur and VTV – Venezolana de Televisión – following the attacks on Venezuela.”

Diosdado Cabello, Maduro’s right-hand man, reappeared after the airstrikes and was seen telling followers to “Remain calm, to be ready for any situation, and to trust the leadership and our military command. Let no one fall into despair or make things easier for the invading enemy who cowardly attacked us.”

VIDEO: Longtime Chavista leader, Diosdado Cabello urges calm

@VenezuelaNetwork reports that the Venezuelan opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González has mobilized to secure government buildings and begin efforts to establish a legitimate administration. In addition, they opine that while Delcy Rodríguez is technically the new President of Venezuela:

“Vladimir Padrino Lopez is the de facto ruler of the country now and considering that he is a smart man and indeed values his life, the first three actions he should take are: 🔒 Open El Helicoide Gulag and Free all the prisoners from there.

🕊 Destroy Diosdado Cabello’s PSUV faction and declare a transition period, with full and total talks with the opposition

🚫 Expel the damn Cubans from Venezuela. Kick them out. Every single of them.

A lot of Venezuelans were heard celebrating from their apartment windows at sunrise in Caracas.