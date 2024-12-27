RFK Jr's former running mate, Nicole Shanahan spoke last week at this year's annual Turning Point USA AmFest event held in Phoenix, Arizona and this short clip shows her saying some things that truly give me hope that the Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda will directly address the grave health risks presented by 5G and 6G wireless communications technology.

It's certainly a relief to know that someone who has the ear of the soon-to-be Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has strong opinions about the dangers of "unmitigated wireless products", as she says here.

Moreover, she says that the industrial-scale disease-creation being permitted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), due to their complete lack of safety testing for wireless communications technologies suggests a quasi-genocidal collusion between the FCC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is an agency of the HHS.

Shanahan claims that, "These technologies can be made safe, but Big Tech is in bed with Big Pharma" (!)

She has made similar statements in reference to the dozens of chemical food additives in the US food supply that are illegal in many other countries and that seem to be there for the purpose of creating "An endless patient pool, and...a consumer base that actually is physically addicted to some of these products."

In yet another echo of the words spoken by Dr Robert Young in James Grundvig's podcast with him and me last week, Shanahan also expresses very strong advocacy for Small Farmers and for decentralizing our current food system, to allow smaller producers to package and distribute their own produce.

She also says she would like to see people "replace their doctors with their farmers" – and that health starts "from the soil up"! Wow.

It's hard to believe that anyone close to the center of power in the United States is actually saying all of this and that there is actually a movement underway within the incoming administration to completely overturn the decades of genocidal toxicity in our current systems.

Although it's unclear what role Shanahan may have in the upcoming Trump administration, it's good to know that these ideas are the underlying principles of the MAHA agenda.

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Shanahan: You know, the energy at a Progressive event, it can feel very bitter. It can feel very much, "What are you going to do for me?"

My experience here (at Turning Point USA), I have not heard one person who said, "What can you do for me?" It has been, "What can I do to heal this country?"

The reality is, is that many of these childhood illnesses, if you don't address them in childhood, they get worse and oftentimes, those individuals end up not being able to have children of their own. So often, these kids are over-treated with behavioral modification and they become, you know, a data point. We can't allow that ever to be our standard.

So let's talk about how much Elon Musk wants to be an "interplanetary species". Here's the thing: in order for us to be an interplanetary species, we have to meet our biological needs here, on Earth.

First, we are an electrochemical species and we are, indeed short-circuiting, at a cellular level.

Our children have become slaves of the system that looks at them in dollars and not the Divine Souls that they are. People called me a "Conspiracy Theorist" for pointing out that the electric field we inhabit on Earth is being polluted through the use of unmitigated wireless products. They said you're a "Tinfoil Hatter."

Well, here's the truth: These technologies can be made safe, but Big Tech is in bed with Big Pharma.

Just as Jesus Christ did, when he walked this Earth, we have to value the human condition.

I've always said it, "From the soil, up," and that brings us to farmers, the American Farmer. The American Farmer is the only doctor you need! I need to caveat: I'm putting surgeons in a different category, for broken bones because we need surgeons, too!

Let's try to go to the stars but maybe, let's Make America Healthy Again, first.

Running Time: 2 mins