Anyone arguing on behalf of the Chavista Regime and calling the US military presence around Venezuela a “pretext for imperialist designs on their resources” is shilling for the Cartel, whether or not they’re on their payroll and regardless of whether they even understand what they’re saying. This includes all the anti-ICE activists, be they on the streets or inside the governors’ mansions.

Most can be forgiven, because few know what is actually at play in Venezuela. A full-throated explanation of what’s happening has been lacking from the Trump administration, fueling Marxist narratives.

The facts remain classified, because the stakes are so high. This is the most consequential war in our lifetimes and the outcome determines whether or not there is any possibility for human agency and freedom in our future.

As Patrick Byrne says here:

“No assault has ever been taken out on the United States like this...For the cheap seats, they’re saying it’s about ‘fentanyl’, I guess. I hope they come out and lay the real case. “It’s a four-layered assault. A huge espionage assault. There’s 20 people within our government who are assets of Cuba-Venezuela. Cuba-Venezuela are a tag team. So, they’ve been the front line that we’ve been facing. They’ve got 20 people, senior in government. “Secondly, they came at us over 20 years with these election systems, just changing our politics. Turns out, we’re not really electing a whole bunch of the crazies that we think we’re electing. Same with Europe. The people who want Open Borders and stuff, they’re not really winning [elections].”

Electronic voting machines are the most powerful weapon in a decades’-long silent war that has destroyed major economies with immiserating decarbonization; that has upended developed nations with weaponized migration; that has harmed Western children with Woke education.

As Patrick Byrne puts it, they have “Changed the arc of Western civilization and slammed into a brick wall”.

For the past 20 years, this worldwide election theft operation has stolen the elections of 72 countries, down to the school board level. High-functioning societies have been forced to commit suicide with bogus “Green” policies. Nearly one hundred million “migrants” have been trafficked into Europe and into the United States, as a money-laundering mechanism to steal taxpayer money, to eliminate the Middle Class and to degrade Western civilization.

The destabilization of the world is the consequence of elections that’ve been stolen, installing the malicious actors who’ve implemented these policies.

Although it’s true that this vote theft operation has been implemented by IT technicians from the Venezuelan regime, together with their Cuban, Serbian, Iranian and Chinese allies, they’re actually working at the behest of the “Rogue, Globalist CIA”, according to Patrick Byrne, which is to say Them; the Powers that Be; those who control the central banks and the right to issue currency.

The surge of US forces in the Caribbean is the opposite of another Neocon “Forever War”. US troops are in Venezuela as leverage against the tens of millions of military-aged men, of which ~150,000 are trained Hamas, Hezbollah, and Latin American terrorists who entered the United States under Joe Biden, including 20,000 Tren de Aragua psychopaths who are organized into 10-man cells and scattered in cities throughout the country. If these terrorists try anything on US Soil, there will be reprisals in Venezuela and/or in their home countries.

The remote Amazonian jungle of Southern Venezuela now contains several terrorist training camps with armaments from Iran and Russia. These elements have been infiltrating neighboring countries and severely eroding the safety of the citizens there.

The Venezuelan regime has stolen $1.7 trillion in oil revenue, which is ten times the CIA’s annual budget. The perniciousness of the Cartel’s operations is so harrowing that the technicians involved in their worldwide election theft operation have flipped to the side of the US, also thanks to the work of Gary Berntsen, who had to be independently financed by Patrick Byrne, because our government was so corrupted by the Cartel.

Patrick Byrne vows to Alex Jones that this rogue faction needs to be taught a lesson for conducting this kind of an operation against the United States and that there must be consequences “That ring for 250 years”.

As Alex says, “It’s simple: The CIA, Wall Street, the Globalists are against regime change. So people ask, why I’m for it: because of that. It’s very simple.”

Patrick is optimistic about the future of Venezuela, once the Cartel has been routed, because no Marshall Plan is necessary. The wealth amassed by the Cartel from their theft from the Venezuelan people can be repurposed to transform the country into “A Singapore, over 10 years.”

With the new blockchain and digital governance technologies, the corruption can be eliminated and the wealth can be redistributed to the Venezuelan people. He says half of the money that comes into the government from oil and mineral concessions can go right into the peoples’ bank accounts every month, just as is now being done in Alaska.

