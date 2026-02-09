NORAD's COG Response Tested During 2018 Hawaii "False" Missile Alert

Juan says that we need to get mentally and spiritually prepared for a coming Near Death Experience, to occur within the next weeks or months, so that we can be strong for those who will be panicking all around us.

He doesn’t know if it will be a 9/11 type of event or a Pearl Harbor type of event but that it will be shocking and that Trump’s team has gamed it out and that they are ready.

It is expected that the automated nuclear missile defense systems will be activated and the the Continuity of Government (COG) protocols will be triggered and that NORAD will use this as an opportunity to wrest full control of those authorities away from the Senior Executive Service, which is essentially an arm of MI6 and the Davos elite, ensconced within the bureaucracy of the US Government.

He says that the COG response for this anticipated event was tested during Trump’s first term during the 2018 Hawaii false missile alert. When the defense system detected a missile headed for Hawaii, it “scrammed” and began downloading all military and federal data back to the servers in the Mainland within the NORAD system, including the access codes, because it assumed everything was going to be destroyed by a missile strike. Certain safeties were defeated and full access was granted to Black Budget Special Access Projects and this data was sent under certain exactingly precise conditions back to NORAD in Colorado.

Share

Juan elaborates:

“When Trump sealed-up Cheyenne Mountain on the 15th of March, he also sealed the codes. They could not be altered, modified, changed retroactively. And so, everything was locked in place from that point forward. So when the system does alert, at some point, here, for some cause, some reason, which is probably some type of a missile attack on America, all of those codes and the material underneath them will be scrammed across America and across the world, potentially, back to the mainframes in secure positions in the central US, within the NORAD system and from that point, we’ll have access to everything, even things that others thought were hidden. “But that hasn’t happened yet. And so, I believe that something is still coming that will be excruciatingly grave, at some point for the country, a near-death experience.”

Beyond that, Juan also warns that our cell phone towers are purposefully overpowered and weaponized. The potential for cellular networks to be hacked and for towers to be used to cook entire communities is a very serious threat, saying that:

“With interference signals, they can boil a gallon of water at a quarter mile. Well, you’re a great big pot of water. And it can be targeted at you, individually. And so, that has to be reset and those communications nodes have to be reset for our safety. And that’s not a one-day thing.”

He says certain hard events will trigger automated systems and that there are steps that this administration intends to take to protect the American people, so that we are safe moving forward.

Juan suggests that we may see the proverbial 10 Days of Darkness and he suggests this may be accompanied by the long-rumored Emergency Broadcast message that finally discloses the full scope of what the Globalists have been doing to us, in their bid to hijack the planet.

He says this whole scenario will be “gripping” but that those aware that it’s coming can prepare physically and spiritually for a long term power outage and to be assured that it isn’t the end of the world. While others are losing their minds, we can have some resilience and help others get through it.

He says:

“The intent here is we’re saving the whole world without a war. We’re saving the whole world without a civil war. There will be civil unrest. There will be pockets of insanity. And we have to keep our wits when others around us aren’t. And being real and knowing that this was all gamed-out intricately, very precisely, very purposefully for our protection to own this moment to recapture control of the world.”

As for the imminent National Emergency declaration related to the US election system, to be followed by an Executive Order outlining the criteria for fair elections in the US, it’s unclear whether these will occur before or after the Near Death Experience.

Grand juries deciding about our election systems are currently under way, according to Patrick Byrne and it looks like the verdicts of those and/or the evidence just gathered in Fulton County Georgia by the FBI with Tulsi Gabbard may be the trigger for the above.

As Juan says: